Peacetime Is Over: Sweden Rehearses Mass Military Funeral Scenarios

NATO’s military exercises have long since lost their ability to surprise. One cycle barely concludes before the next begins, and the tactical content rarely deviates from a familiar script. However, the Aurora 26 exercises in Europe have managed to raise eyebrows. Startling details have emerged from Sweden, where the military has integrated a grim new component into its drills: the large-scale burial of fallen service members.

Photo: Swedish forces in Afghanistan by Brindefalk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Swedish military man

From Neutrality to Necropolistics

It is a profound metamorphosis. Sweden, once the bastion of tranquil prosperity and steadfast neutrality, has become obsessively preoccupied with war. This strategic reflection appears to have crossed the threshold into psychosis, as the state now focuses on the most efficient way to manage the corpses of its soldiers. They are no longer just theorizing about losses; they are rehearsing them.

Western culture has traditionally distinguished itself through a meticulous attention to detail. This precision, which gave rise to the concept of "German quality" in engineering, is now being applied to the theater of war. Yet, while European exercises previously focused on field hospitals and casualty evacuation to save lives, the focus has shifted to the "terminal stage."

The Church of Sweden was brought in to ensure the drills lacked nothing in terms of authenticity. Without the proper ritualistic ceremonies and funeral rites, the rehearsal would not be complete. There is a dark irony in the name: Aurora, the goddess of the dawn and a symbol of life, is now the banner under which death is choreographed.

The Logistics of the End

During the maneuvers, the military practiced specific procedures for handling the dead:

Evacuation of the fallen from the battlefield;

Identification of remains;

Transportation to burial sites.

The Swedish approach shuns the idea of anonymous mass graves. Instead, they are attempting to integrate war into the fabric of civilian life by prioritizing burials in existing public cemeteries. The primary criterion is proximity to the deceased’s home; failing that, the closest available cemetery to the site of death is used.

However, this vaunted attention to detail has its limits. The military does not intend to account for the specific religious affiliations of the fallen. A Muslim soldier, for instance, would likely be interred in a standard plot regardless of traditional requirements. Interestingly, these protocols were not reserved for their own; the exercises also included procedures for handling the "victims" of the enemy.

Context: Aurora 26 is part of Sweden's "Total Defense" strategy, which mandates full integration between the armed forces, civil authorities, and the Church to maintain social functions during a conflict.

The Prepared Script

For these burial drills, a specific text was prepared to be read over the graves: "You died for Sweden. You performed your duty, and this is recognized. This burial is conducted out of necessity and is temporary. Rest in peace." Similar scripts were reportedly prepared for the enemy dead as well, a gesture the Swedes emphasize as a sign of their comprehensive planning.

In a notable twist, the role of the "enemy" in these maneuvers was played by Ukrainian forces. Reports suggest they performed so effectively that they outclassed both their American and Swedish counterparts. Whether these Ukrainian troops were subjected to the "mock burial" cycle remains unclear, though they reportedly criticized NATO for its sluggishness and inability to adapt to the realities of modern combat.

The final touch in this grim preparation was the rehearsal of exhumations—conducted just in case of identification errors or the need for further processing. Sweden, formerly neutral, now leads the world in preparing for the worst-case scenario. Its "Total Defense" concept elevates civil preparedness to a cult-like status, requiring every household to be able to survive for at least a week without state assistance.

While the focus on funerals may seem excessive, the sheer level of societal readiness is noteworthy. It raises a difficult question: Can other nations, currently engaged in actual conflict, boast the same level of domestic resilience that Sweden has cultivated while still at peace?

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.