Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do

For those who have been unconscious these past several months, the Controlled Media darling known as Savannah Guthrie had her mother allegedly kidnapped just before the Iran War kicked off.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Anthony Quintano, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Savannah Guthrie at the Today Show Anchor Desk, July 2012

Total coincidence…if you believe in coincidences.

Kinda how Pedo-Adjacent Former Prince Andrew, also renowned Whoremonger, was arrested ten days before the kick-off ceremony…which, as you Conspiracy Theorists know, is ever when The System "holds the Powerful to account” — i. e. immediately prior a major distraction to be your Amnesia Tonic.

(Should Yours Truly likewise mention the $2.3 TRILLION der Pentagon announced "missing”…only hours before 9/11…naw, you'd never believe such outrageous "coincidence” might ever happen…*shrugs*)

Anyway, during the crucial month BEFORE getting us unto World War Three, when there may have been a SLIGHT opportunity for The People to forestall hostilities, literally every single "News” hour was devoted to an extraordinarily-timed "missing” elderly woman.

A Brief Encounter

Even so, This Author will not go full "Shadow of a Doubt” on the merits of the existence of elderly women…aw, Hell, at least I'm going to include the monologue:

Uncle Charlie: The cities are full of women, middle-aged widows, husbands dead, husbands who've spent their lives making fortunes, working and working. And then they die and leave their money to their wives, their silly wives. And what do the wives do, these useless women? You see them in the hotels, the best hotels, every day by the thousands, drinking their money, eating their money, losing the money at bridge, playing all day and all night, smelling of money, proud of their jewelry but of nothing else, horrible, faded, fat, greedy women.

Young Charlie (His Niece): But they're alive. They're human beings.

Uncle Charlie: Are they? Are they, Charlie? Are they human or are they fat, wheezing animals, hmm? And what happens to animals when they get too fat and too old?

Anyhow — er, what's that, Chum? Uh, this your first time here? "Most Evil”, as Longtime Readers know…

Case File # Boring, Questionable, Startlingly Distractively Timed

Long story of interminable nonsense?

Relatively mundane amateurish Criminal in ski-mask, convoluted (and later polluted) Crime Scene, breathless "Ransom Demands” (some authentic, some opportunistic)…none of which adds up to an omnipresent National Story in the Prelude to World War…unless the distraction was its purpose.

Some other curiosities? Until relatively recently Savannah Guthrie was a quite low-level player on-air.

That is, until she was bedded and wedded to her powerful "connected in the club” former White House Senior Level Official Hubbie.

Ever. More. Coinky-dinks. (Also, same clubbies were instrumental in convincing Dumb Don to attack.)

By the by, this is her Second Husband…whom she met in 2008, which is earlier than her First Husband was ditched in 2009, and "coincided” with her early days at NBC, when she got hitched to the WH Apparatchik, Media Consultant and Co-Chair of an International Strategic Communications firm…Odd?

So even from the proverbial "On The Night Of…” you could rate me as D for Doubt.

Net Worth vs. Dead Weight

Also — proudly and loudly sans any shame — Guthrie immediately demurred a ransom demand for $2 Mil…when she earns $8 Mil a year…with significant Net Worth of $40 Million…with Mr. Connecto likely casting a wide net for shekels as well.

Thus…if she really loved her Mama…why not cough up the dough? I mean, you hardly needed to be an M. D. to figure that IF all of this WAS legit that old bag wouldn't make it longwise on the road in a (presumably Afterschool Special appropriate) White Cargo Van.

In such a situation there's only a single way to go — Pay the money, Nab the Baddies, Recover aforementioned loot, Prosecute them all, Deposit commissary funds into account of a known gang member serving in mutual prison to shiv the kidnappers in the shower one afternoon — Simple As.

Yet none of this was done. (UGH, apparently, I am professionally obligated to clock the "shivving” as merely a joke…so there, I affirm it, under penalty of being assigned to cover Wildberries, only a rib.)

Finally, evidently, the old woman has become deceased. Now Guthrie, who apparently never paid a penny (since neither devotion nor pennies any longer exist) is telling The Perps to "Do The Right Thing”.

Here we get to the Red Meat, so grab a knife because It's What's For Dinner.

What — Pray Tell — Is the 'Right Thing'?

So the Pampers (…kidnappers…from "nappers…from diapers…because that's my lingo, Chumleys), at least according to reports, offered Mama for Money…when she expired they dug her down respectfully…then did the decency to inform the family…none of which they really had to do.

Moreover, all of that could pretty easily be traced back to them, so a not insubstantial risk-reward tone.

As far as Criminals go, they've behaved fairly well decently; at least knowing is better than wondering.

(If you doubt, lemma tell ya about this Lolly I saw at the Dostoevsky Museum once…alas, another time…)

My Queries:

Is it "right” to ostensibly sell yourself to a high-powered man for money and position?

Is it "right” to go back to work in the same prominent occupation within a year of a seriously dangerous personal crime against your family, of which there are still other members?

Is it "right” to not pay money to rescue your kinfolk when you have the money, an' plenty more besides?

Is it "right” for anyone to "earn” $8 Million a year to (upside down) smile on camera while a coal miner in the Far East of Russia labors much harder, for longer hours, in frightfully dangerous conditions for around $1,000 a month?

Is it "right” to consume airtime with your personal traumas, however severe, when your nation is standing on the brink of a conflagration that will change life on this planet as we know it?

Is it "right” to POSSIBLY engage in extraordinarily dubious behavior then Sympathy Pimp your private affairs all over the Controlled Media?

I don't know. People delight in talking to me, while detesting when I speak. Likely with good reason. Ev'body dislikes those who ask questions…just look at my ol' pal Socrates.

Mayhap, discuss amongst yourselves?

A Pattern of Coincidences is not a Coincidence…It's a Pattern

Maybe this bizarrely constructed series of events happened PRECISELY as everyone claims.

Perhaps it was PURE correlation it erupted in the few weeks a Populist Movement could have made a difference in preventing World War.

Conceivably, I have witnessed too many shady dealings with result everything seems obfuscated in penumbra.

Anything can happen and it could all the be Gospel according to Guthrie as if from on High.

Only…assuming I'm totally incorrect…why the massive and almost non-stop coverage of the kidnapping in February 2026, while significant coverage on Iran was only broadcast in the final days of the month…when events were decidedly too far gone do to do anything about them?

Oh well. No one seems to care other than me, anyway. (You will be concerned eventually, but not quite yet.)

To Guthrie — Sorry for your loss…Sorrier for ours.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America