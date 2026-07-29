The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order

Contrary to Western mainstream mass media, the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran in 2026 has failed to achieve its stated objectives and in the process accelerated the birth of a Middle East which will reshape the world order.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ War with Iran

1. The Failures of Two Main Objectives in the War

The U.S. and Israel had repetitively stated their two main objectives in attacking Iran, namely, (a) the regime change of Iran for a more pro-Western successor (or at least to create social-political chaos for a new “failed state” in a ruthless “divide and conquer” strategy) and (b) the elimination of the nuclear project in Iran.

In regard to the 1st objective about regime change, it has not happened because the U.S. and Israel have gravely underestimated 2 main features of the political structure of Iran. The first underestimation has to do with the failure to grasp the political structure of Iran as a highly decentralized network of powers, with multiple centers of groups in control, such that the “decapitation” tactic does not work, as the killing of a leader can be quickly replaced by another. Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, was assassinated on February 28, 2026, in a joint U.S.-Israeli military operation, but, within days, he was replaced by Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, who himself survived an assassination attempt shortly afterward, and which, instead of making him more “pro-Western,” has made him even more hostile and “hardline” than his father (towards the U.S. and Israel). And the second underestimation has to do with ignoring the nationalistic sentiment of the Iranians when their country is under attack by its two foes (the “Big Satan,” i.e., the U.S., and the “Little Satan,” i.e., Israel); there is such a widespread outrage and accumulative resentment among many Iranians against the destructive impacts on their society by military strikes (and economic sanctions) in the hands of both the U.S. (and Israel, as well as the West) not just now but also over the past few decades.

In regard to the 2nd objective about the elimination of Iran’s nuclear project, it also has not happened, although the military strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites had damaged the entrances to the buildings but did not destroy Iran’s possession of hidden (enriched) uranium materials which can be used to make nuclear bombs. In fact, the military strikes against the nuclear sites have also awakened the Iranian leadership that their decades-long restraint to not develop nuclear weapons by negotiating with the West is a strategic miscalculation; by contrast, consider North Korea’s possession of nuclear weapons, as a telling tale, which has successfully deterred military attacks by the U.S.

2. Two Main Consequences of the failures of the U.S.-Israel War on Iran

There are 2 main consequences of these 2 failures to achieve the main objectives envisioned by the U.S. and Israel, namely, (a) the diminished status of the U.S. as a security guarantor for the Gulf states, and (b) the emergence of a multi-polar structure of security alliances in the Middle East.

In regard to the 1st main consequence about the diminished status of the U.S. as a security guarantor for the Gulf states, the subsequent military retaliation by Iran (which, contrary to propaganda in Western mainstream mass media, had inflicted major damages against U.S. bases in the region and also those in Israel and other U.S. allies) has shattered the strongly believed presumption that the U.S. military power will be strong enough to protect Gulf states if attacked by an adversary. On the contrary, the U.S. not only was forced, in the aftermath of Iran’s military retaliation, to withdraw its military personnel, in various degrees, from the U.S. bases in the region (like those in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia) but also has to ask its allies for help to preserve the security framework in the region.

This military failure of the U.S. to protect itself against Iranian attacks on its military bases in the region and to provide security guarantee for the Gulf states has now led to an unpleasant awakening among the U.S. allies that their close alliance with the U.S. becomes a “magnet” for counter-attacks by adversaries and that the U.S. cannot protect them in any escalation of war. Iran does not need to beat the U.S. and Israel militaries to win the war (which it does not have the capability to do so), but all it needs is to engage in an asymmetric “war of attribution” (as already seen during the U.S. withdrawal from the “Vietnam War” in 1975 and from the “Afghan War” in 2021), such that both the U.S. and Israeli militaries have already experienced a shortage of munitions (especially in regard to advanced and precision weapons, compounded by the simultaneous wars in Ukraine and in Iran), while Iran can afford to exploit its relatively cheap tactics of drone swarms (to be followed up by ballistic missiles) to damage military sites and infrastructure locations of its foes in the region (like those neighboring states to the Red Sea and the Persian Gulf, not just the Strait of Hormuz).

In regard to the 2nd main consequence about the emergence of a multi-polar structure of security alliances in the Middle East, this diminished status of the U.S. as a military power in this latest war has forced many Gulf states to look for alternative security alliances (not to replace the U.S., which will stay in the region for some time to come, but to lessen their one-sided reliance on the U.S. military power for protection). Already, there are already some alternative “regional” (not “global”) players to fill the power vacuum in the region (like Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan -- besides the established non-alternative power like Israel), together with outside major powers like Russia and China, of course.

Each of these “regional” (not “global”) power centers will pursue its own interests and compete with each other of course, but none of them is powerful enough to impose a “hegemonic” presence in the region. Even Israel, in spite of its superior military might, with the help of the U.S., cannot maintain a “hegemonic” presence in the region, even though it has inflicted military damages on its neighbors (like the Hamas in Gaza, the Fatah in the West Bank, the Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and the transitional government under Ahmed al-Sharaa in Syria). The reason is that Israel has lost its “soft power” in the region and around the world (as “anti-Semitism” has been on the rise around the world, even in Western countries), not only because of its brutal policies of “apartheid” and “genocide” against the Palestinians but also its “inhumane” militarist aggression against its neighbors (like brutal “killing” and relentless “territorial occupation or annexation”); no power on earth can maintain “hegemony” against the occupied by brute force if it becomes an object of “hatred” everywhere.

There are two convergent views among the 5 “regional” players in the new Middle East (namely, Israel, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Pakistan). On the one hand, there is the militarist approach by Israel and the UAE, which advocate a hardline stand against Iran by force to keep pressure on Iran until the end, and this has been the orthodox view of the “Jewish lobby” in the U.S.

On the other hand, there is a convergent view led by Saudi Arabia (with support by Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait, but also outside major powers like China and Russia), who adopt a more pragmatic approach to co-exist with Iran with diplomacy (over war) and de-escalation (like the normalization of the relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023 brokered by China), as they clearly understand that a neighborly power like Iran will not go anywhere as it will exist for centuries to come in the region. This can be called the “Gulf lobby,” which will compete with the “Jewish lobby” to steer the future foreign policy of the U.S. (and other major powers).

The “Jewish lobby” has so far drained the resources of the U.S. in the last decades without giving anything substantive in return (except the endless hassle to deal with “anti-Americanism” and “anti-Semitism” in the region and beyond). By contrast, the “Gulf lobby” has exploited its vast oil wealth to benefit the U.S. and other powers (by buying weapons, importing aircraft, investing in AI infrastructure, and other commercial projects), which Trump greatly appreciates because of its “transactionist” approach towards foreign policy. De-escalation and diplomacy will also help Iran to develop its vast populace for the benefit of peace and development for everyone in the region. As the “Gulf lobby” gains more influence in the U.S. and other powers (like China and Russia) in terms of “soft power” over the “Jewish lobby” (in terms of “hard power”) in the next decades, this will lead to a reshaping of power balance and dynamics in the Middle East for a “post-Pax Americana” solution.

Conclusion: The Birth of a New Middle East, and the Remaking of World Order

These 2 main consequences of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran have already started reshaping the Middle East in a new way unseen for decades in 2 ways.

The first way is that Israeli has reached the utmost limit of its most “brutal” militarist approach to regional affairs (by using “brute force” everywhere to kill, destroy, and conquer its neighbors) to the point that the global fury against Israel’s “brutal” use of force has enraged not only the Muslims and Arabs in the entire region but also those looking from the outside in the rest of the world, just as the issue concerning Israel’s “brutal” militarism becomes a “domestic” focus of conversation among many around the world. Even Western countries (like Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain, for instance) in a recent Pew Research Center survey conducted on Feb. 8-May 13, 2026, have seen a sharp increase of negative views of Israel. As Vice President J.D. Vance said about Israel’s militarism in June 2026: “You can't just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

The second way is that the U.S. has been a major accomplice to the “inhumane” policies of “apartheid” and “genocide” against the Palestinians (and also to Israel’s “brutal” militarism against Iran and others) by providing Israel with military, technological, financial, diplomatic, and symbolic supports on all fronts, which results in the diminished status of the U.S. as a “soft” power (in light of its association with Israel’s “brutal” militarist approach to its neighbors) but also as a “hard” power (in light of its failure to achieve the objectives as discussed above).

In the larger context of global relations, these 2 consequences have greatly benefited China as the alternative superpower, which has patiently watched from afar the disastrous outcomes of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and has instead offer the commercial interests which are welcome by everyone in the region for their potential economic development (like “infrastructure” projects), not military invasions and destructive wars hurting the economies and security of Gulf states and others beyond. As Napoleon once said, “let us wait a little; when your enemy is executing a false movement, never interrupt him.”

It is not surprising that, “for the first time in roughly 20 years, a Pew Research Center survey finds China is viewed more positively than the U.S. in most countries surveyed. Key findings in the Pew survey, conducted from February to May 2026 across 36 countries and territories with over 42,000 respondents, shows that China now has higher favorability ratings than the U.S. in 25 of these countries….This marks the first time in two decades that China has surpassed the U.S. in global public opinion. Confidence in Chinese President Xi Jinping also exceeds confidence in U.S. President Donald Trump in 22 countries,” as reported by CoPilot Search.

The rise of China as the dominant superpower (together with India as the alternative power) was already predicted and analyzed decades ago in my 2 volumes (1999) titled “The Future of Human Civilization” and my 2007 book titled “Beyond the World of Titans, and Remaking of World Order,” together with other subsequent works of mine.

In the end, Iran’s fight against the U.S.-Israeli aggression (not just against itself about also in its defense of the oppressed in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Syria) stands for the last chapter of Western “neo-colonial” project in the Middle East for centuries, as the subsequent diminished status of the U.S. (and Israel) in the region will help to reshape the power balance and dynamics for a new Middle East in the “post-Pax Americana” era.

About the Author:

Dr. Peter Baofu is an American visionary and author of 136 new theories (and visions) in 166 scholarly books (as of July 2023) and numerous articles to provide a visionary challenge to conventional wisdom in all fields of knowledge (i.e., the social sciences, the formal sciences, the natural sciences, and the humanities), with the aim for unified theories of everything―together with numerous visions of future histories in relation to the mind, nature, society, and culture. His books are listed in top university libraries and national libraries around the world (including the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.). He was interviewed on television and radio as well as by newspapers around the world about his original ideas and visions of the human future (see his official YouTube channel on global affairs)―and has global experiences around the world in all civilizations (in 164 countries, as of June 02, 2026), besides knowing 10 languages with different degrees of fluency. Dr. Baofu earned an entry on the list of “prominent and emerging writers” in Contemporary Authors (2005) and another honorary entry in The Writers Directory (2007). He was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar in the Far East. He had taught as a professor at different universities in Western Europe, the Caucasus, the Middle East, the Balkans, Central Asia, South Asia, North America, and Southeast Asia. He finished more than 5 academic degrees, including a Ph.D. from the world-renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology (M.I.T.), and was a summa cum laude graduate as well as the recipient of the 1986 Delta Sigma Pi Scholarship Key for being at the top of the class in the College of Business Administration, with another student.