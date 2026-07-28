Take A Knee, Champ — We Gotta Talk 'Disclosure Day'

Hey, Buddy…how's it goin'?

Photo: unsplash.com by Toni Pomar is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License Cinema

Yeah, some pretty strange things swirling around these days, huh? Whole world seems a mess, no?

Don't worry, Lad, your "ol pal Somerset has you covered. So take a sit on this here stoop because…

We gotta talk poor Casting, questionable Directors, and the Science Fiction movie, "Disclosure Day”.

Casting Decisions Gone Amok

The primary mistake (other than script) for any film is Casting; good story, bad people, trash movie, Kid.

Emily Blunt — Platypus In Profile

First things first, Little Fellah, you might have some weird feelings going on below about Emily Blunt.

You may be thinking to yourself, "Everybody SAYS Emily is attractive, except my Fireman ain't gushin'…”.

Well, let me assure, My Friend, this is by no means uncommon. You're not Alt. In fact, if you DID like Blunt THEN you might be Alt. And — what's that you're tellin'? — you say you saw a grown man run out the movie theater holding his crotch screaming when she came on? Hmmm…sounds about right, Kiddo.

See, Emily Blunt, or as I like to reference her, "The Mentally Deficient Duck Face”, is actually NOT attractive to most heterosexual males. Why, look at her husband! That is some Grade A SoySlop!

Rest assured, if you're having any doubts I'll take you over to the Lolly District and show you a Live Nude Slavic gal that afterward will leave neither you nor your Fireman in any doubt as to what sex you prefer.

Male Lead — Ears Infinity And Beyond!

Now, as to the male lead…no, I don't remember his name either…this is, again, a Learning Experience; mainly in that his Dumbo Ears are demonstration anyone can make it in Hollywood, while also showing that no matter how successful a person may be some folks are bone stoopid…

I mean, presumably, this googly-eyed monstrosity got paid a few Mil for his performance (which disappointingly did NOT include him flapping his lobes to ascend into flight) yet that actor refuses to get the comparatively inexpensive Ear Pin Surgery to correct his physical abnormality? Pathetic.

Colin Firth — The King's Screech

Next comes Colin Firth who is mainly known for playing the retarded brother of the True King of England; a leader NOT a "Nutzi”, but in fact Pragmatic, who did his best to reform a corrupt institution from within; admittedly being acquiescent of Germany in order to forestall the collapse of His Empire.

By the way, if you are so foolish to believe Edward VIII was mistaken, read the Rape Report produced in Parliament last month on the rampaging hordes of Inassimilable Foreigners who have LITERALLY violated over 250,000 True English girls since their Invasion of Albion.

And you know what, Colin? How's about rather than playing trite roles you actually give ACTING some kind of legitimate attempt? That is, play a CHALLENGING figure? Maybe a man faced with a moral dilemma, who knows compromise is unpalatable but complicity yields even worse for his homeland?

Yeah, No, You Won't, because you're a nauseatingly miserable excuse for a Lead who only wants a check while calling yourself an "Artist”, yet who betrays the very tenant of Art itself, which is toil. *ahem*

Extras Gumming Up The Works — We Wuz Gub'ment Agents!

Rounding out this gaggle of unbelievability, we have the Multi-Culti Crew of Inter-Ethnic Government Agent Extras which…Puh-Lees…there is such a thing as Suspension of Disbelief and then there is a Disconnection of your Cerebellum.

If you think authentic Top Secret Clearance doesn't screen for Latent IQ Differences…welp, you're in one of them "lesser ranked” nationalities…and that ain't even tribal. It is common knowledge (just ask) if you are White or Other in any of the (good) Asian countries you only get to a certain level.

The Japanese select for Japanese at the top. Same for Chinese. Similar for Russia or legit U. S.A. from their own individual perspectives.

So if you're curious the reason you never soaked into the Spielberg "world” it's because it's unrealistic.

The Director Goes Awry

Okay, sorry to jostle you, Sonny. Your mentor Somerset got a little hot there for a moment.

Being a young'un you mostly don't remember the Director Steven Spielberg back when he had talent.

That was a long (LONG) time ago, so I get it. But for a lot of people, mainly Deludes and Boomers, the SS commander was a man they considered to be of some merit.

Sadly, it was never really accurate. Stevie made some good popcorn, but precious little of significance.

(EXAMPLE: The FIRST choreographed car chase ballet scene was inspired…the HUNDREDTH hackneyed.)

It's getting past your bedtime, so we won't go into all that now…but the mythos of Spielberg bears a little…reflection…

And Yet…

You ever read the essay, "What Is It?” by Crispin Glover? Probably not. You likely never even heard of it.

Oy vey…oh Lord…uhm…required literature. Gossip? Onebody tole' me Glover and that girl on the first "Back to the Future” got fired out the sequels because they…saw things…and tried to do something…

Similarly, you go back to watch "E.T.” and in the first reel our CHILD protagonist a BOY argues with his brother and calls him "Penis Breath”…in 1982…which…is impossible to overstate as being shockingly offensive in that era for a BOY to utter…which OUTTA maybe suggest to you right here…

Or, that in the Initial Draft of "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” it was explicitly written that Indy slept with Marion as a CHILD…that is, when he was an adult male and she was an 11-year-old little girl (which is PRE-pubescent, by the way)…and allegedly a thing both Spielberg and Lucas actually FOUGHT in order to retain in the screenplay until the Studio Bosses eventually replied, "Da Fuk!?! NO!”.

Anywise, just…read the Glover piece…and consider some of the…curiosities…of the Director involved.

Plot With Nothin' But Holes

Okay, regarding the "Plot” of this celluloid abomination, you have more than enough reason for confusion, Mate.

As a friend of mine likes to say, "But…It Makes No Sense!?!”.

Since almost sleepy-time we're not delving into the whole ridiculosity of Government Agents not using lethal force to prevent what they view as catastrophe when the film is supposedly developing in Uncle Sam Land, where the Government will as soon shoot you dead as look you in the eye.

The most egregious — uhm, that is, the most crap-tastic — aspect of the picture being it has virtually nothing to do with Disclosure but is all about car chases.

Okay, okay, okay…also the acting stinks…you can all but hear Steven calling out from behind his jodhpurs and beret, "More childlike WON-DUH!” since this is The Actor's Studio for wistful stares.

(Also, Spielberg, QUIT with the Disney Homage ultra-suite Backscore…WE GET IT…”when you wish”…)

Final Thoughts On Dead Legacies

Alright, Laddie, if you repeat any of this to your Little Chums on the playground they'll likely respond with some variation, "Hey! Since you're so clever, what SHOULD we see instead of Mutli-Culti Ambiguous-Blunt Story-Devoid Cash-Grabs!?!”.

Fortunately, I got you covered:

"Contact” (1997) — A genuine story based on the novel by astronomer Carl Sagan, this has a developed Plot with realistic Characterizations as well as being relatively accurate in terms of the way Government truly functions in terms of Upper Echelon projects. BONUS: Despite Jodie Foster being a lesbian, she will attract every red-blooded male with her mixture of emotional vulnerability and ambient sensuality.

"The Day The Earth Stood Still” (1951) — Yep, an oldie but a goodie. If you want a plausible story with the way actual humans tend to behave combined with a discernable reason extraterrestrials would ever bother to become involved with humanoids this is the movie for you. BONUS: Patricia Neal is sexy too…only if you want the full effect go for either "The Fountainhead” (1949) or "Hud” (1963). Range!

"The Chase” (1994) — The DEFINITIVE "chase film” of any era. It delivers precisely what it implies…a car chase for over an hour. Oddly, it's quite satisfying. More people should watch it, including you, Lil' Bro. BONUS: Beware Kristy Swanson…that dame will make you think, "If being a bad boy gets me this kind of gal, maybe I really SHOULD go steal a quick ride and head for the border…” which, trust, don't do it, Kid.

So there You Are, Yute

To recap: You ain't gay, you just have a normal masculine reaction to Sad Face Daffy. Spielberg is…not to be trusted as a babysitter. Finally, no matter what you're looking for with "Disclosure Day”, it can be found in better presentations elsewhere.

In the meantime? Ignore the Silver Screen. Keep watching the skies!

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America