United States, ´Mother of all Enemies´ to Afghans

´US, a key player in narcotics trafficking. In some ways, life during the US occupation was even worse´

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Petty Officer 1st Class matthew leistikow, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Афганистанский стрелок

An Interview with Afghan Journalist Awaaz Armani

Torn Afghanistan, facing the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world for decades. More than half the country’s 39 million people suffer extreme hunger. Its economy, education and social services are collapsed. Strongly repressed by criminal talibans, the Central Asian country is the world´s most insecure place, particularly for women and girls.

More and more forgotten by the world media, and so-called international community. Wirh a special note for the United States in this case – which would draw attention of those misinformed: once, in a not much remote past the Washington regime manifested itself too concerned about the Afghans – their democracy, rights, freedom, especially women´s and girls´. Predictable: all that was another US lie in history.

Even today, as the Trump regime is poorly trumpeting defense of democracy and civil liberties in different parts of the globe. As much as such a speech was used as a policial weapon to occupy Afghanistan for 20 years (2001-2021), it´s been today to justify invasions, to unilaterally and violently kidnap a head of State killing civilians, as in the case of Venezuela´s Nicolas Maduro, and to bomb other nations. All this, without any UN mandate (as it did in Afghanistan).

To do so, violating international laws and even the US Constitution itself. A scenario that does not surprise any citizen reasonably informed, as it comes from a nation that historically goes much beyond just failing to fight terror, and to export democracy.

The apparently world´s most powerful country, actually an eternal puppet for the Zionist regime, is used to leading drugs production and trafficking from around the world – especially Afghanistan. To do so, chaos is unavoibably the kingdom of thieves.

Which in some wayst starts at home: the American society is the world´s largest consumer of drugs. Not to mention violence – the most violent people including those with terrorist methods, are by far white and Christians. And in many cases, from middle and upper classes. And State agents (again, white, Christians, not black nor Muslims).

Uncle Sam masters in overthrowing legitimate democracies wherever, whenever its interests are not met, so imposing ruthless dictatorships as local elites beg US crumbs in return. Boycotting economies and national leaders abroad, plotting against entire governments, murdering opponents, even activists for human rights: this is US history.

In Afghanistan, all this is true with an addition: the madrassas, which radicalize religion transforming hopeless young boys into terrorists, are US creation. With the American direct support, for many years. Many of the old warlords in Afghanistan, created and armed by the US since late-1970´s, are today´s Talibans.

In the exclusive interview below, Afghan Journalist Awaaz Armani (*) presents a reality still unknown for many around the world.

Deepening into the reality of Afghanistan, both in these times since the Taliban took back power in mid-2021 and during the US-led coccupation, he discusses with peculiar brilliance: media coverage; how Afghans see the US, world great powers and international organizations; how was life under the US occupation; US involvement in drug traffkicking;; the Taliban regime and people´s situation under it.

Awaaz Armani also contradicts some of the International Criminal Court´s statements, in a recent interview with this auhor.

And asswer some of the fundamental questions the world would like to ask an Afghan expert like him, right now. Awaaz Armani is sure the right professionalm an outspoken voice to do so. Proposing alternatives for a real free, equal and democrtatic Afghanistan. An Afghanistan that may be, once and for all, liberated from local and international terrorists.

Below is the full interview.

Edu Montesanti: Please describe life in Afghanistan today.

Anonymous Afghan journalist: Based on many official studies and reports, Afghanistan has been the most miserable, most hopeless, most depressed nation for several consecutive year now, up until 2025.

Although the rocks and dust and the air of this land might be entrenched with pride and resilience, daily life remains to be severely tragic, hostile and the people, just grappling with an unending despair. Specifically for the home-imprisoned, deprived, dehumanized, degraded into bodiless souls, half population, the women of Afghanistan.

Economic hardships amid the recent global shifts converged with the ongoing regional clashes and trade suspension as well as the returnee’s crisis and record high unemployment rates has exponentially intensified the pressure on the ordinary Afghan.

Life in Afghanistan has been a constantly violent and horrid struggle for survival in both big, densely populated cities as well as the remote, far away suburbs.

And how was life during the US led occupation?

As the movie line goes, “same shit, different day”. You may only replace “day” with state form, system of oppression, etc.

While in some ways, life during the US-led occupation was even worse (traumatizingly horrid insecurity and the unending, organized terror attacks together with the disintegrated, dysfunctional, out of order Mafia system and absence of a central governing authority) Afghanistan was still amongst the poorest, most war-torn countries, with extremely bitter socioeconomic destitutions.

How do you evaluate the international media coverage of Afghanistan since the beginning of the US occupation, especially now?

It might not be necessary to descriptively discuss the role of international, mainstream, Western-controlled media since their roles and functionalities have been, for a long time now, crystal clear worldwide.

And both international and local media outlets in Afghanistan, post 2001 and US-NATO’s military presence in the country (Moby Group of Companies, Ariana, 1TV, VOA, Radio Farda, etc.) have been fundamentally, systematically funded, engineered and strategically directed for,

a) legitimizing and normalizing the US occupation;

b) Propagating the so called geopolitical, geoeconomics “benefits” of the occupation;

c) Culturally, spreading and cultivating the neoliberal, western narratives and values majorly circulating around individualism and capital freedom;

d) Overwhelming and addicting the youth with the poisons of dollars, lechery, status, position, etc. alienating them from political, specifically revolutionary and progressive awareness.

Is it possible to state that Afghanistan now, under the Taliban’s rule since August 2021, is in a worse situation regarding human rights compared to the first Taliban dominance, in the 1990’s?

A direct, yes/no answer to that might be misleading. The response must be contextualized to the then and now concrete conditions and how things were situated back at their first term and how things are now…

Considering many multilayered aspects including the role of technological advances like internet access, information decentralization, social media platforms’ emergence, etc.

On the other hand, Taliban’s stance regarding human rights have not changed. Not at all. Hibatullah and Mullah Omar, both of them are just worse than one another.

So, what may seem as an apparent difference where we don’t see severed hands hanging from cable wires across the city, is mainly dependent on a few other factors: intensifying increase in population resulting in weak and awkward governance (during the first term, Kabul’s total population was estimated around 200 to 300 thousand people whereas now it’s over 7 million), where the old-school, fundamentalist means of violence and injecting fear in order to rule, simply cannot reach certain spaces.

The other huge factor is of course the internet and social media, where they cannot pose influence or control over them leaving, especially the youth, with at least virtual freedom across the world wide web.

How much is the Taliban supported by Afghans? Could be stated that the US-led occupation ended up making the Taliban stronger, especially winning some local support among ordinary Afghans? Anything in Afghanistan, for ordinary people, seemed preferable to foreign rule, huh? It’s what an expert recently told me in an interview.

That too, doesn’t have a simple, straightforward answer. It is a bit tricky to understand that IF Taliban seem to have internal support is something to be again, seen in context.

The ordinary, average Afghan’s opinion is that “Taliban are just medieval, barbaric lunatics that only understands how to rule with using the shaft of an AK-47, but, who else will/can replace it?” .

This might be the laying foundation of todays National Question, if not Taliban, which party can one count on or be hopeful for? The unpopular, so called “resistance” is simply a handful of technocratic, kleptocratic, extremely despicable figures and any other force from among the people are sadly not a party strong enough to be taken seriously.

Another thing we are witnessing regarding the people’s support for the Taliban were the recent clashes and quarrels with Pakistan (Taliban’s creator and life-long supporter, even shortly until after coming to power) this has given the Taliban an opportunity to gain public confidence regarding its independence from the Western bloc as well legitimizing its rights to self-defense and collect the compatriotic sympathies of the fragile masses.

It’s been said that ISIS is about to replace the Taliban: how much is it true, and how much Afghans, if so, fear it?

Not much, ISIS doesn’t have a nationally inclusive base point in Afghanistan (nor tribally nor ideologically or ethnically or in any other way) it does of course have its operational presence across multiple locations but quite limited and severely stuck underground.

But to be “replaced” would be an overestimation of their capabilities and influence and their reception by the Afghan people.

How do the Afghan people see the United States today?

The mother of all enemies. The great Satan. The root cause of Afghanistan and the region’s past and present misery. An imperialist superpower having fundamentalist, extremist forces, as the other side of its coin.

And how do the Afghan people see the international community, international human rights organizations, and especially the UN and the ICC? Please detail one by one.

All, without exception, puppets of the US and the Western bloc, having their strings tied to the hands of that 1%, “Epstein class”, governing and directing all these bodies.

There are certain individuals of course from among these bodies (like the admirable, brave Francesca Albanese and others) who have chosen to swim against the current, but the system and nature of these bodies, all derivatives of the same rotten, obsolete, to be overthrown old world order.

What´s your view on the statement of the ICC below, issued in a recent interview with me?

¨The strong cooperation of Afghan victims and witnesses, Afghan and international civil society, and all partners have been critical to advancing the Office’s investigations in this situation.¨

Thats just a lie, a cruel joke. Pure evil. Who the hell are these Afghan CSOs? The ones that Cheryl Benard and Rola Ghani brought into being? How come the became the representatives of the Afghan voice?

The only reason them not investigating is the US-Western imperialist chokehold that has strangled them and controlling them.

Most international voices claim for not recognizing the Taliban’s rule. Some analysts consider its counter-productive not to do so, as it prevents the international community and human rights organizations from dialoguing with the group. What is your view?

Hasn’t the international community already recognized it? Don’t they have all sorts of engagement and dialogue from sending humanitarian aid to political, governance-related discourse? The US sends a $100M each week to the Taliban.

The Taliban hold talks with all the regional countries as well Europe and majorly UK. Formal recognition enhancing consular services and having embassies active here and there, to be realistic about it, simply doesn’t make much of difference in the ongoing global and regional climate.

On the other hand, why would the “international community” and “Rights” organizations are to be taken seriously by even the medieval Taliban? What good are these main-stream organizations doing elsewhere?

Palestine is a good example of it… Are they up to prioritizing the unimaginable, unfathomable suffering of the Palestinian in their agenda to be taken serious by another nation like Afghanistan?

Not to mention how the majority of these governments were active participants in the creation, emergence, nourishment and reinstalment of the Taliban.

How could the international community help Afghanistan and, a point the world questions for a long time, how could the country get out of this situation to a real democracy?

Like any other small, weak, geopolitically and geoeconomically vulnerable country, the international community can simply mind their own business and let the nations be. Constant interference and military campaigns literally reverses any country’s normal, usual trajectory.

And again, like any other progressed, developed nation today, as ideologically I believe so in it, Afghanistan will ultimately get out of this situation through class awareness and compatriotic empathy and break these old and rotten chains sooner or later.

One can only speed up this process by working on unifying, organizing, mobilizing, creating strong and structured organizations of the masses and lead them towards prosperity and emancipation.

Did the Afghan people feel represented by US-backed presidents, from 2002 when Hamid Karzai was chosen by George Bush, to 2021?

Of course not, Afghan people despite their ranking illiteracy rates, even the most common one from the most remote areas, have come to this one basic, most fundamental political awareness for the average Afghan: knowing their enemies.

Afghans were not optimistic of the US occupation from the very beginning. The only thing that might have altered that image and narrative is the fact that US along with their puppets initiated this enormous legitimization campaign to misrepresent the Afghan narrative with their pseudo-media institutions and through “manufacturing consent”.

The Taliban has stated, and official figures seem to confirm it, that the opium production has decreased since 2021, when the group took power back, about to be eradicated. What can you say about this issue?

It’s hard to digest and process that an almost trillion-dollar business be disrupted by a proxy and mercenary group of savages.

Maybe reorganized (Bashar Noorzai’s release from the Guantanamo several years ago signals a shakeup), although its traffic seems to be lowered in the northern areas bordering with Central Asia, Russia and Iran but mostly directed to European markets.

It’s well-known the longstanding US involvement in heroin trafficking in Afghanistan. Especially in the 80´s, 90´s, 2000´s and 2010´s. Is it still true?

US is a key player without which the supply chain will not function properly. So, it does have involvement and role, the only question one might ask today is that if it is still the leading and determining role or not.

For which logically there is not any other global power being able to replace that position of the US in narcotics trafficking.

Local vocies in Afghanistan, especially RAWA members, used to telling me in interviews and privately, that the US and the Taliban actually used to be secretly allied during the 20-year American occupation of Afghanistan; the US, according to my sources, just used the terrorist group in your country as a tool to justify the occupation, and for its interests in Afghanistan which, they say, involved regional interests, too. What can you say about it?

Although quite complicated, intensely multilayered, but in the final conclusion, yes, RAWA is right.

There is a famous Benazir Bhutto, aka godmother of the Taliban, quote that the idea, Taliban’s creation, was Britan’s, funded by the Saudis and implemented by Pakistan’s ISI. The goal back then was that after the Soviet’s defeat and withdrawal from Afghanistan, to recentralize and reorganize the scattered, fundamentalist,

Western-allied Mujahideen groups, 15 fundamentalist, criminal parties based in Iran and Pakistan who were busy in a bloody, horrid, unimaginably atrocious domestic war for four years in Kabul to single-handedly monopolize power, in order to install a functioning authority – functioning as of to drive the interests of the Western imperialism in the region -, so that you could sit with and guarantee your interests through.

The course of these events sure had its ups and downs and differences among the leadership and the rank-and-file war machine, the rabid dog does normally, eventually bite its owner, but it doesn’t change the fact that who has the chains in its hands, but even so, in my opinion, observing both its history and today’s current affairs, this would majorly serve as the truth until today.

No matter the minor, tactical contradictions they may have, the Taliban is conclusively a mercenary, misogynist, fundamentalist group. In the near or far future, although Afghanistan’s political landscape is highly unpredictable,

The Taliban may signal signs of political, economical realignment with Asian powers – somewhat independence -, but not because of a qualitative alternation of their core essence, but because the unipolar, Western imperialism dominant world is slowly descending and the multipolar, new world order is gradually emerging and unfolding.

(*) Awaaz Armaani is a pseudonym for this 30-year-old independent journalist, mostly working as freelance since he was 19 years old. Born, raised and currently residing in Kabul, he is also a multilingual researcher, translator and field supporter for independent documentary filmmakers.

His job as a journalist focuses on Western Imperialism’s implications on Afghanistan, violations of human rights as a whole with particular attention to women and girls’ rights – especially their access to education. He has been investigating and exposing the multiple decades of long war crimes.

His main base of work has been Kabul, with occasional travels to almost all of the provinces within Afghanistan.



Edu Montesanti

Journalist, Author, Teacher, Translator

edumontesanti.wordpress.com