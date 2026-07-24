Eric Trump Backs Humanoid Combat Robots as Ukraine Becomes Testing Ground

While many were waiting for U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to acknowledge that the so-called Spirit of Anchorage had faded, another prominent member of the American elite was enthusiastically investing in the creation of humanoid combat robots. Somewhat surprisingly, that man is Trump – Eric Trump, the son of the current U.S. president. And the testing ground is Ukraine.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Eric Trump

If the Spirit of Anchorage Has Faded, What Comes Next?

If the well-known exchange between the United States and Russia over the Spirit of Anchorage were compared to a failed romantic relationship, the scene might look something like this. Rubio finally responds to our awkward advances by saying, "I don't love you." Standing behind him, Trump Jr. sarcastically adds, "And I don't even like you."

What is an offended lover supposed to do in such a situation? Accept reality—or try to win love by force?

Human relationships are complicated. But what about robots?

Let's rewind a little and recall footage from the latest robotics exhibitions. Many people were impressed by what modern robots can already do: spar in kung fu, dance, perform backflips, and execute impressive acrobatic routines. It probably left many with the impression that the future had finally arrived and humans were no longer needed—especially on the battlefield. If only it were that simple.

One can imagine that similar fantasies emerged in Ukraine and across NATO countries. The problem of mobilizing human soldiers seemed solved. Soon, endless ranks of killer robots would march into battle, and whoever scaled up production first would gain the decisive advantage.

Against this backdrop, companies specializing in robotics naturally intensified their efforts. Among them is the American firm Foundation Future Industries, whose major shareholders include Eric Trump.

But reality turned out to be far more complicated.

That old saying about everything looking smooth on paper but overlooking the ravines is especially relevant here. The polished demonstrations shown at robotics exhibitions should not be misleading.

Battlefield Reality Is Far More Complicated

The robots performing so impressively on stage were operating within carefully programmed scenarios. A battlefield is an entirely different environment. No one can write a separate program for every terrain and every mission. Ultimately, a combat robot must be able to adapt independently to its surroundings and, as military professionals put it, understand the mission, assess the situation, and make decisions. That is where those proverbial ravines begin to appear.

Then comes the challenge of interacting with weapons. A robot must know how to reload a rifle, disengage the safety, and perform countless other highly specific tasks. Developing those abilities is comparable to teaching fine motor skills to a child, while also overcoming the mechanical limitations of robotic hands. That does not even take into account the ability to crawl under fire, climb over obstacles, or navigate difficult terrain.

In other words, this entire range of actions must be mastered both through software and through mechanical engineering.

And that is only part of the problem. A human soldier can remain on the battlefield for days, surviving on little more than a stale piece of bread carried in a pocket. But what will a robot eat?

Will its battery last only five hours before it has to search for an electrical outlet? Or perhaps it will wait for a drone to deliver a replacement battery. In principle, that approach could work, but it would require significant additional resources simply to keep the robots operational.

The situation is different if such robots are used as members of artillery or mortar crews or as loaders supporting transport vehicles. In those roles, charging infrastructure—or even direct cable power—can be provided.

For precisely that reason, these are the functions that robots are expected to perform first. Direct participation in frontline combat remains, according to American developers, a future direction rather than an immediate reality.

From the Phantom MK-1 to Mass Production

Skeptics have long warned against rushing humanoid robots onto the battlefield, arguing that the required technological level remains at least ten years away. Optimists, by contrast, believe the gap can be closed within just a few years.

Perhaps both sides are mistaken, leaving roughly another five or six years before such systems become truly viable.

Even so, a robot called the Phantom MK-1 is already being tested on the battlefield in Ukraine. Its basic specifications are roughly comparable to those of an average soldier:

Height: 175 cm

Weight: 80 kg

Payload capacity: up to 40 kg

It should be noted that the current model is relatively delicate and does not tolerate dust or water particularly well. However, the MK-2 is already under development and is reportedly close behind. Apart from ambitious production goals, its technical specifications remain undisclosed. Developers say they intend to manufacture around 50,000 robots over the next year.

That figure appears questionable, considering that production of the first-generation model currently stands at only about 40 units per month. Many of these projections likely contain a significant element of marketing optimism.

Ukraine, however, may help accelerate the process. It has a direct interest in deploying combat robots as quickly as possible, as the mobilization of its remaining manpower is becoming increasingly difficult.

And what should be said to the senior Trump in light of all this? We may still like – or even respect – you, but do you know what your son is actually doing?