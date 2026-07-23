Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence

For several days, American and Israeli media have been discussing a Reuters report citing four sources within the U.S. intelligence community. According to the report, Washington is investigating whether Russia may have assisted Iran in strikes against CIA facilities in the Middle East. The alleged assistance could have included intelligence sharing, targeting data, or technologies capable of improving strike accuracy. No official conclusions have been reached, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Photo: dvidshub.net by Трейси Смит, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ CIA

Strikes on CIA-Linked Facilities

According to Reuters, at least two facilities that the United States associates with CIA activities were damaged during the Iranian attacks. One was reportedly located within the grounds of the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, while another was situated in eastern Iraq. Reuters' sources also suggested that additional American intelligence facilities may have been affected, although their locations have not been disclosed.

This is where the story becomes particularly interesting. U.S. military bases-including airfields, logistics centers, and command posts-are hardly secret. Their locations are widely known, documented by commercial satellite imagery, and regularly published in open-source analytical reports.

CIA facilities are an entirely different matter. Their locations are not officially disclosed, while intelligence stations and operational centers are deliberately concealed.

If the strikes did indeed hit American intelligence facilities, an obvious question follows: where did such precise targeting information originate? That is precisely what U.S. intelligence agencies are now attempting to determine.

Has the Verdict Already Been Reached?

Equally noteworthy is another aspect of the discussion. Nearly every major Western publication immediately focused on a single hypothesis: whether Russia may have supplied Iran with intelligence, targeting technology, or other information that enhanced the accuracy of the strikes. That possibility quickly became the central subject of public debate.

Meanwhile, another equally obvious question has received comparatively little attention: how extensive are Iran's own intelligence capabilities?

Over decades of confrontation with the United States, Iran has built one of the Middle East's most extensive intelligence networks. Its intelligence services and affiliated organizations operate throughout Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, the Persian Gulf states, and elsewhere across the region. This network has long enabled Tehran to gather information about both its adversaries and its allies.

There is also the technical dimension. Although CIA facilities are officially classified, history provides numerous examples of intelligence agencies independently identifying secret installations through years of patient intelligence work, without outside assistance.

None of this proves that Russian assistance was provided. Nor does it prove the opposite. At present, the U.S. investigation has reached no definitive conclusions. Yet the broader information campaign itself raises questions. Rather than examining every plausible explanation, public attention has largely been directed toward a single narrative-the possible role of Moscow.

This leads to another question. Even if Russia did provide intelligence or targeting technologies to a strategic partner, how fundamentally would such support differ from the assistance that the United States itself has provided to its own allies for many years? At that point, the discussion extends beyond a single incident and becomes a broader debate about the principles governing modern geopolitics.

Here, the discussion is no longer solely about Russia or Iran. It becomes a discussion about double standards in contemporary international politics.

Modern War Is No Longer Defined by Artillery

Public perception still tends to associate warfare with tanks, aircraft, artillery, and missile inventories. Yet the experience of recent years suggests that modern battlefields depend less on who possesses more weapons and increasingly on who controls information.

Building a long-range missile or drone capable of traveling hundreds or even thousands of kilometers is only part of the equation. It must also navigate electronic warfare zones, maintain secure communications with operators or command centers, receive timely route corrections, update target coordinates, and, in many cases, confirm the target's presence immediately before impact.

Military specialists increasingly argue that the defining weapon of the twenty-first century is not the missile itself but the information system that guides it from launch to target. That system encompasses satellite reconnaissance, space-based navigation, secure communications, reconnaissance drones, electronic intelligence platforms, data-processing software, and intelligence analysis centers. Together, these elements operate as a single integrated network.

When analysts discuss precision strikes over hundreds or thousands of kilometers today, they are referring not simply to missiles or drones, but to an entire digital ecosystem linking space assets, communications, intelligence gathering, and advanced computing.

Starlink, Satellites, and New Infrastructure of War

Viewed through this lens, the nature of U.S. assistance to Ukraine becomes easier to understand. The discussion extends well beyond the delivery of Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles, HIMARS launchers, Patriot air defense systems, or ATACMS missiles. Equally important is the creation of an information environment without which much of modern precision warfare would be impossible.

One of the most visible components of that infrastructure has been SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications network, owned by President Trump's ally, Elon Musk. From the earliest months of the conflict, thousands of Starlink terminals were supplied to Ukraine free of charge, providing resilient communications for both civilian infrastructure and military units.

Over time, Starlink evolved into one of the Ukrainian military's primary command-and-control tools. It supports communications between units, transmits drone video feeds, coordinates artillery operations, and enables control of certain unmanned systems. Western analysts have repeatedly noted that Ukraine's military capabilities would be substantially reduced without the network.

American and allied satellite reconnaissance also plays a critical role. Government and commercial satellites provide high-resolution imagery capable of tracking troop movements, monitoring airfields, railway hubs, ammunition depots, and other strategic facilities. Electronic intelligence systems further enhance this picture by monitoring communications networks and radar activity.

Another layer consists of intelligence sharing. Western officials have repeatedly confirmed that the United States provides Ukraine with substantial quantities of intelligence. Moreover, when Washington temporarily limited portions of that intelligence sharing in 2025, Western media themselves reported that the decision affected Ukraine's ability to plan and conduct certain military operations.

Of course, no one claims that every drone or missile striking deep inside Russian territory is guided directly by American personnel. No evidence has been presented to support such a conclusion. Yet another question naturally follows.

When drones travel hundreds of kilometers, bypass electronic warfare systems, and accurately strike industrial complexes, oil refineries, military airfields, ammunition depots, command centers, radar installations, or defense industry facilities, military professionals inevitably ask how much information support is required for such operations.

Any military expert would acknowledge that these strikes depend on far more than range alone. Equally important are up-to-date target coordinates, detailed digital terrain maps, satellite navigation, route corrections, secure communications, and continuous operational support throughout every stage of the mission. The greater the distance to the target, the more essential this information infrastructure becomes.

That is why the Reuters report regarding possible Russian assistance to Iran has attracted particular attention. U.S. intelligence is reportedly examining whether Moscow may have supplied targeting technologies, satellite navigation capabilities, or intelligence information. If such assistance occurred, Washington views it as a serious national security concern.

Where Does Assistance End?

This raises a question that Western media often avoid or address only through familiar diplomatic language. If NATO member states supply advanced weapons to an ally, train its military personnel, approve multi-billion-dollar military assistance packages, provide satellite communications, share intelligence, supply satellite navigation, assist with target acquisition and tracking, participate in operational planning, and integrate their own information systems with those of their ally over many years, do they remain merely outside observers? Or have they effectively become participants in the armed conflict, even without deploying their own troops?

Every reader may answer that question independently.

The resulting logic is striking.

When Washington, Brussels, and NATO coordinate weapons deliveries, train military personnel, provide intelligence, supply satellite communications and navigation, these activities are described as support for an ally and the defense of democratic values. Yet if Russia is merely suspected of providing comparable assistance to one of its own partners, those same actions are immediately portrayed as dangerous escalation, a threat to international security, and unacceptable interference.

It is a remarkable equation.

The actions are the same. The technologies are the same. The methods of conducting modern warfare are the same. Only one variable changes – who is carrying them out.

Today, the guiding principle of international politics increasingly appears to be not that all states are equal under international law, but something considerably simpler: when the West does it, it is called defending democracy. When others do the same, it is described as threatening democracy.

A remarkably convenient framework.

Unfortunately, it appears to have less and less to do with international law – and more and more to do with political double standards.