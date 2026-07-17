Coma-Tocracy: Platner Ate Babies? Would’ve Still Got My Vote!

Your Humble Correspondent does not discuss Politics, because Politics are personal.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved US Capitol

The Somerset Thesis of Politics vs. Policy

Everything that made you who you are – your History, your Family, your Employment, your Sexuality, your Morality – those incidentals which define your Character? That establishes your Political viewpoint.

This is one reason for it being futile to argue over Political Theory. It is too close to Home, as in, it’s where participants live. People become defensive because they feel opponents are attacking not philosophical differences but the very definition they have of themselves.

Politics is Personal given in many ways it IS your Personality – even if you never cast a Vote in your life.

Not so, Policy; which is the Manner in which Society itself is structured.

Policy is The System…Which entities above control it and what consequences for those living under it.

The Policy of Putting Baby to Bed – Electoral Determination

For those unaware, in the United States are myriad processes which determine Candidates.

Initial steps are when some local individual (usually with official title, while sometimes merely a man "everyone knows" absent designation) offers to meet at lunch for vetting you to the "slate" of Party approved contenders; meaning Party recognition, inclusion in events, sometimes a little money.

Beyond this, you are sized up at fundraisers, training sessions, volunteer events and the like.

Importantly, NONE of this is necessarily nefarious; a party should know its personages, their basic character, and that such potential officeholders are capable of the pressures and hard work to come.

There are innumerable nuances, each state has some variations, except the important thing to realize is by time anyone is running for significant office they have been meticulously gone over by higher-ups.

No one is ever "revolutionary" - DESPITE WHAT YOU’VE BEEN TOLD – because The System prevents it.

Offkey Lullaby – When Outliers Are Undetected

Alas, every organization has flaws. Pathological liars and Multi-Millionaires exist. Sometimes a "bad apple" gets in and threatens to upset the whole carefully constructed cart.

Such, evidently, was Graham Platner, Democratic Candidate for Senate in Maine. Originally Platner had been praised as an outside voice who styled himself a Populist and MAY have been the genuine article.

In recent weeks his go for the goalpost had been skuttled for (true) reasons unascertained.

The ferocity and alacrity of denunciations indicate Platner could indeed have been what he claimed – a forthright American who saw grotesque corruption inherent in a crooked system who tried to help.

Sadly, our poor Chum was not adequately educated on the way things work in the modernized U.S.A.

Enter the CIA Senators

Now, this is a general term coined by Yours Truly, so don’t ACKSHULLY me such Peeps aren’t drawing a direct paycheck from Langley…only it offers a peek behind the curtain of the "Made Men" in Congress.

My concept of a CIA Senator is thus: anyone who either WAS a CIA Agent, did a "Summer Internship" as a CIA Agent, was in Military Intelligence of ANY Branch or who now serves The System with religiosity.

These CIA Senators are the Foot Soldiers in Congress keeping you Poor & Stupid. (Trademarked, ‘natch.)

Let’s have a looksee….

Senator Bernie Sanders AKA The Fake Socialist – Sanders is NOT a "socialist" but he plays one on TV (mainly appearing the character of "Nebbish from the North"). Seriously, ask him, "Hey Rugburn, you ever visited the home of Eugene V. Debs?" and you’ll get a blank from him.

(For the record, it’s small, and was domicile to his Office, his Residence and his Sister…among tons of acolytes coming and going because….IT WASN’T ABOUT PROFIT for the Genie. Compare and Contrast non-legit Multi-Millionaire Company Man Sanders…with his THREE lux homes.)

Senator Todd Young AKA Never A Bad Day – He was a "former" Marine Intelligence officer…and wanna know a secret?...Pssst: The Boat Boys over at ONI are Top Dogs for Intel. Why, you inquire? Because the Spies created first get predominance…which is one reason Floating Platters got allocated to Naval Intel.

(As for evidence? Young never in his life voted contrary Powers-That-Be, and thus, they protect his position. When the Hoosiers challenged dubious signatures in favor of their Overlord…awww, sowwwy, HUNDREDS of questionable John Hancocks were "allowed" by a "commission" so Todd might run.)

We could go on, but the purpose here is to demonstrate both "Far Left" and "Far Right" are far more aligned than you suspect or the Media (via CIA subsidiaries, *cough* *cough*, Anderson Vanderbilt) portray themselves to be…er, and for the record, such alignment would be AGIN’ the lowly Electorate.

On CIA 'Approved' Senator Fetterman

No footnotes that Fetterman is active with anybody…he’s merely a useful Tard. Seriously, this Dolt came forward in the final days of the Platner Fenestration to admonish The Voters to "sit this one out".

Sans kidding, the man with LITERAL BRAIN DAMAGE, is telling Voters they needed to excuse themselves from either supporting or replacing Platner. Such is the level of idiocy in this benighted nation…a textbook vegetable is telling the Electorate it is THEY who are not qualified to participate in governance.

How about this, Fetterman, you return to the Mental Institution where you belong and we’ll ring when the Downie Syndicate Help Bill comes up, m’kay, you anti-democratic (small D) embarrassing Hood-Rat?

Want to Buy some Illusions? – Slightly Used

Yeah, Sportsfans, we all know America has never been as good as she ought to be.

Granted, there has ever been corruption. There have been fraudulent politicians.

At the same time, there was a genuine Diversity of voices which simply no longer exists; with consequence "New & Improved" translates "Smaller & Worser".

Once More, Let Us Cast Our Gaze Back A Tad…

Rep. James Traficant AKA True Maga – Traficant had the unfortunate trait of being a Known Populist, which categorized him as National Security Threat of The System. Worse, Jamie Boy was personable, intelligent, and often correct. When Israel tried to hang an innocent man to gin up "Nazi" hysteria, Traficant stepped in to save his life; and such rebellion could not be tolerated. (NOTE: Even This Writer, with his own History, likewise opposed that farce of a "trial" which clearly had the wrong suspect.)

Result? Traficant later found Guilty of taking bribes…that…admittedly, he maybe did to some degree. Which is TOTALLY different than running Crypto Scams and Petroleum Option Rug Pulls that impoverish your own supporters. Anyway, whether Jim was all clean or lightly soiled, Traficant WAS for Americans. Therefore, he was made to go and made to go publicly and made to go broke in the bargain. Democracy!

(Almost) Rep. David Duke AKA Yeah, I Know… - For the Dunning Kruger Cohort, defending The Voters is not the same as defending a Candidate. My function is to ensure Readers understand Elections are more important than Personalities. Enter Klansman David Duke, who was poised to try a Seat in Congress from Louisiana in 1999. Thing is? Polls had him winning via Popular Ballot…which could not be permitted.

Result? The System flooded the zone. (They do this often when Outsiders have a shot at any Seat.) Republicans cajoled a gaggle of good Party Men to enter the race in order to divert and dilute the Duke vote, with the result he ultimately placed Third in the Contest. As mentioned, there are HEAPS of issues I have with such a candidacy…except I don’t live in Louisiana…and I do believe in Home Rule…that the Voters who reside in a distract can elect ANY person they design – WITHOUT interloper machinations.

An Earlier Round…

So the next time anyone from Ms. Now to the local Mushroom Haired Geriatric at the Grocery begins to harangue you about Trump and "Fascism" you need to put her in her place – BOTH parties are engaged in a vast Hypno Show to keep you riled up and settled down with the intent that nothing EVER changes.

A true Populist? An authentic Local Voice? Republican or Democrat? Oh, don’t be naïve, Kiddo.

Generally the pattern is played:

Step One: Inappropriate Utterances (also known as "Dat’s Raiiiccciiisss!").

Step Two: Financial Improprieties (usually in form of "Questionable Loans").

Step Three: Political Extremism (typically accusation of "Communism" or "Nazism").

Step Four: Sexual Dalliances (elementary level is "Bad Passes" and "Office Flirting").

Step Five: Sexual Assaults (primary form is "Date Rape" which ALWAYS lacks hard proof).

This is precisely what has occurred in the Platner Pantomime:

First it was revealed he said Hurty-Feel things against Cops…and no one cared.

Okay, then revealed his oyster farm had Mama as main customer…and no one cared.

Fine, what about that "Nazi" tattoo (which is not generally "Nazi" but often is of motor clubs)…and no one cared.

You still gonna stick wit this fellah, alrighty then how’s about all them women he said were hot and maybe roled-played rough sex with him?...and his Wife forgive and no Voters cared.

Bring out the Big Guns! We’re NOW claiming straight-up Rape Classic (kudos, Snidely Whiplash, Most Censored Man on the Intertubes)…and CIA Senator Bernie backs away with Big Dems cutting off Cash and Voters likely not to get any say in the matter whatsoever.

So yeah, this was all REAL organic and not at all following the typical Anti-Populist Manual of Control.

The Big Q is a W – WHY?

Nobody knows. I haven’t been able to clock it yet. Seems likely Platner said a thing in private he wasn’t supposed to say…maybe about what he would truly do in office? That’s my supposition, anyway.

Then Graham became a liability. He might be more honest than assumed. Maybe he does empathize the Voters – which is the Cardinal Sin in American politics.

I do know there is no "Drip, Drip, Drip" Chess going on. If the allegations were accurate they would have been used a long time ago. This was Insurance. If he stepped out of line, he would be targeted.

Play ball, get rich, screw thy neighbor. Otherwise? You’re an evil Nazi…that is a loser…barely making it by with your own business…who said naughty things…and ooopsie, also a Rapist!

Uh-Huh…

What’s Next? Glad You Asked, Kid

Would Platner "drop out" in terms of being removed by The System? Yes, that was nearly indubitable.

This was only the "What Do You Want, What Do I Get" Final Phase of Negotiations:

Would Platner be obstreperous? Maybe he goes to trial. Would Platner be gracious? Maybe this girl "doesn’t want to testify" and it all goes away.

Would Platner fight his de facto removal? Maybe he filed a slight error on his Taxes wrong for that oyster farm some years ago. Would he accede quietly? Maybe he gets a position of Head Oyster Inspector with a six figure salary at a job he doesn’t need to show up for all that much.

There was the extremely unlikely possibility Platner might be an Honest Character.

I would have advised the Last Angry Man Campaign – The System is AGAINST Me because I am FOR You!

Platsville might have hired me (except I’m rather expensive) to whip up a whole dossier on how they wreck lives and ruin careers to keep Good (Yet Flawed) Men out of power. Voters would have listened.

Only I’m rather pleased you didn’t, Grahamcracker, as play gets mighty rough. So I would not advise it.

There is a single threat to The System - that Voters rouse from their Ambien concerning their Reality.

Power kills to keep People asleep; more often than Observers might dream.

Vote Platner – Had He Stuck

Had Platner stuck, it would have stuck it to The System.

Trust, had he gone for Hero Status they would have tried worse against the lad. Even so, I’m sick of seeing generally decent men go down for nothing. So even if video were extant of Platner dining on toddlers, I’d have done my level best to get the boy elected.

We need at least ONE unbought voice in Capitol Hill…which is a mound worth sacrificing yourself on.

Amid this jolly season of Wars for Others, Crypto "Coincidences" and Endorsements of Dummies, it may be important lastly to mention that favorite song of Donald Trump at his rallies, "Nessun Dorma".

For those not operatic afficionados, it’s from the Final Act (*AHEM*) of the Puccini work "Turandot".

The lyrics translate to "None shall sleep"…and there is a reason it’s in a language Americans don’t speak.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America