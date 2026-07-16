FIFA 2026: FIFA violates its own Statutes

A very political FIFA and an unsportsmanlike United States of America. Welcome to FIFA 2026.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Bryan Berlin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Folarin Balogun Australia v USA 19 June 2026-137

The most glaring story which was hardly covered in the international press was the fact that these grand sporting events, such as UEFA, such as the Olympics, such as FIFA, are a wonderful opportunity to show that Sport has the unique power, alongside religion and culture, to bring people together.

Sport is not about winning or losing, or how a team won or lost, it is about competing honestly, following the rules of the game, giving your best performance and accepting the result, accepting that there is an element of luck as well as skill and there is an element of tactical know-how to make the difference at the highest level in a game. It is about taking part in what is, after all, a game and a game is supposed to be fun. It is a pretext for togetherness, devoid of creed or politics or flags and the embrace at the end of the game, congratulating your victorious, or losing, opponent, is what it is all about. At my level, a few beers afterwards, together.

Sportsmanship and Politics

In a word, sportsmanship. The exclusion of Russia from these competitions is unfathomable especially when the organisations themselves declare that they are non-political. FIFA’s Statutes, Article 4, prohibits discrimination against anyone based on nationality, among other criteria. So why are Russians excluded? Articles 2,3,14, 15, 19 make a clear stance stating that FIFA is a non-political organisation. UEFA, similarly, enshrines the principle of political neutrality and the autonomy of sport. Why then is Russia excluded? And ditto the Olympic Charter. Why is Russia excluded from the Olympic Games?

And why are others not excluded, it is not necessary here to quote shocking and disgusting examples? The answer, again in a single word, is Hypocrisy. So starting with the fact that these competitions are not in fact free from political influences and their own policies violate their charters, it comes as no surprise that increasingly, we find mind-numbing examples of a lack of ethics.

Bending the Rules

The most glaring was the decision to overturn the ban on USA striker Folarin Balogun after receiving a red card (the penalty is a ban but a telephone call from President Trump to FIFA President Infantino was enough to bend the rules). Another, one of many, was the disallowed second goal of Egypt against Argentina, where the VAR trawled back to the dark ages to find a reason to exclude what appeared to be a legitimate goal. What next? “Oh, you committed a foul in the third match of the 2021-2022 season, remember, and you were not penalised, well, you are being penalised now. No goal!”?

Sportsmanship. Well, I believe in sportsmanship and I believe in sport above politics, I believe in sport as an ambassador for friendship and togetherness, for sharing of stories and cultures and customs, a fantastic excuse for the practice of multiculturalism, which I have always embraced; I regard myself as a sportsperson, having spent my entire life playing and watching many modalities of sport at differing levels. I believe this was a great opportunity for the United States of America to show that it is above nastiness and spitefulness, petty nationalism, discrimination, arrogance, bullying and chauvinism, its own ABC played out time and time again in its deplorable record in international relations.

But no. The way the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran was treated was utterly unacceptable, shameful and sickening and was nothing short of mindless thuggery, bullying, crap-headed insolence, smallness, petty-mindedness and downright cruelty, denoting a seething, manic, acid-blooded evil lunging behind the eyes of the perpetrator. The treatment of the Egyptians was not much better, and the same goes for others. Why? Because they are dark of centre? Because they’re Moslems? Africans (screams)?

So marks out of ten for sportsmanship, for the USA, zero. Canada and Mexico, the co-hosts, fared far better, of course, as it could be expected. So the USA lost, completely, the chance to step on to the Big Stage in the hearts and minds of the international community, using Sport and Sportsmanship as a means to show a degree of magnanimity.

The football

As for the football itself, and speaking as an amateur player and now a fan for over fifty-five years, it is very pleasing to be able to say that today there are no “small” teams and gone is the notion that Germany will thrash Albania 7-0. As Albania showed in the last competition (UEFA, 2024), it can play some very attractive football on the same level as Italy, Spain and Croatia.

And this goes not only for European teams, this competition we saw nine out of ten African teams progress from the group phase, special mention for Cape Verde, Morocco and Egypt here, the latter two progressing to the quarter-finals and Cape Verde being eliminated by Argentina. In future, and mark my words, be ready to see the USA as one of the main contenders for a final four spot at FIFA. It is no longer a joke team and is a serious contender, able to give anyone a good match on the same level. The proliferation of investment at the grass roots level in soccer schools, the experience of players in European leagues, will all come together one day, and they will be very welcome in the football community hall of fame. As I said, politics does not belong in sport. And by the way, “soccer” comes from AsSOCiation football, registered in England in the 19th century (as opposed to the rules of “Rugby football”), a variant of which became popular in the USA as “American football”.

Tuchel’s brain fog

As for the Top 4, the individual brilliance of the players of France proved powerless against the collective skills of Spain, although France was insisting on attacking on its right flank, where six Spanish players blocked Mbappé and Dembélé, while the left flank was more open. True, Mbappé and Dembélé tried to switch occasionally, but it was not a systemic effort or strategy. England proved against Argentina that finally, they have arrived in the hall of excellence and are able to reach the final four of tournaments systematically (Finalists in the last 2 UEFA, FIFA semi-final 2018, quarter-final 2022). This time around a brain fog in the mind of team manager Thomas Tuchel cost the team a presence against Spain in Sunday’s final.

A moment of madness

Tuchel saw his team take the lead in the 55th minute then inexplicably decided to strengthen the defence and sit back watching wave after wave of Argentinian attacks. It was like poking a hornets’ nest, pouring a pot of honey over his players’ heads and watching… it fly. Instead, he should have strengthened the flanks, playing a 4-5-1 formation, training the players for lightning 6-man attacks, or for dropping back gradually to mount a nine-man defence, but ready to pounce on the counter-strike, a strategy which would have cut the supply of balls to Messi and which would have held Argentina back, rather than seeing them surge forward, smelling the sudden fear in the England camp. A lost opportunity. England need a strong investment in team psychology.

CR7, an icon on and off the field

Finally, a special word about CR7, Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s iconic captain who has broken practically every record the game has. Portugal did not play badly against Spain, losing what could be described as an early final in the last 16. An example of excellence on and off the field, for over two decades, Cristiano Ronaldo leaves FIFA finals with his head held high, having led Portugal previously to a UEFA Championship and two nations league Championships. Portugal left this FIFA disappointingly early, yet promises to remain a power in world football, still with CR7 until he reaches his thousandth career goal in the next two seasons.

Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey can be reached at timothy.hinchey@gmail.com