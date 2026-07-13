Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has passed.

Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Lindsey Graham

He was a man dedicated to his own lights which included American Outward Militarism and Israel.

Whatever his faults, he served the United States in the Armed Forces over three decades.

In Congress, his tenure extended nearly as lengthy.

Find Something Nice To Say & The John McCain Exception

Sometimes even The Most Evil Man Alive needs to set aside the acrimony.

My advice? On the "Day Of” you always find something good to say…there's plenty time after for insults.

(Er, this notably does NOT apply to Former Senator and Current Hell-Roaster John McCain, who one should have immediately abused, mocked, ridiculed and with consistency at every opportunity following in perpetuity of eternity because he was a coward, liar, traitor and wholesale scumbag of highest order.)

*AHEM*…Returning to Lindsey…

When only in his 20s his own parents both passed, leaving him to raise a younger sister, a tough road for anybody, which candidly we should admire as well as acknowledge.

Graham didn't come from money, was first in his family to attend college, that again, is something impressive when folks aren't around to help out, as even in the best scenarios those years can be rough.

He continued direct into Law School while at University, a not insignificant achievement when almost everyone wants to get out to "begin life” around that age.

So the lesson being, anyone has some good qualities…and it behooves us to try and find them — for a single day, at least.

(Just stow the snark, Millennials…there's a time for cracking wise…you're no less clever for telling jokes next week as opposed to this afternoon…but you'll have plenty less dignity by chortling tripe vice versa.)

The Deets of the Death

Around 8 p. m. on July 11, 2026, the Emergency Services received a dispatch that someone at the known address in Capitol Hill of Graham had suffered "cardiac arrest”.

Lindsey was 71 years of age, so this is hardly a "Died Suddenly” circumstance…it's a tad premature, but also somewhat ordinary.

Moreover, while money helps with extension, the sad reality is even the wealthy pass relatively young-ish…and in America being 71 with Millions of disposable shekels constitutes an awfully early exit.

That said, a headline: "Powerful Man Dies of Surprising but Understandable Issue!” don't sell fish wrap.

Come the Conspiracies…

Understand that Your Humble Correspondent has seen (and participated) a few of these grand designs.

Only, not EVERYTHING is manufactured; it is merely easy to believe so given so much IS contrived.

Except…a little perspective never hurt anyone…let's review afore you get your jimmies all bunched?

The Main Suspects — Ukraine

Given that Graham was over in Ukraine on Friday, July 10, 2026, for his TENTH jaunt to Kiev since the Special Military Operation, this is worth looking at…but look critically, Sportsfans.

From D.C. to Cosplay HQ is nearly 5000 Miles, not to mention a significant portion of it by train.

I'm sore after flying from NYC to PB, thus I can scarcely envision what THAT little trip does to the body.

Also, unless he was about to betray them, no reason for the Cosplayers to murder Lindsey…so that's out.

The Main Suspects — Russia

OMG! Graham was calling for Russia Sanctions! He claimed they were about to be imposed! Ergo…

Nyet, Comrades. Lindsey has been pushing his Russia Sanctions bill for YEARS. It had votes, but still went nowhere. As for Trump "allowing” it to go forward, are you FAMILIAR with the validity of Trump "assurances”? The man says anything that comes into his head, promptly reverses it next (or same!) day, then nothing of substance actually occurs.

Was there Media Filler about more Russian Sanctions? Yes, but to those who know politics it was irrelevant (as the kiddies say).

Even the recent "license” for Ukraine to construct Patriot Missiles was largely inconsequential; there is nothing in writing (SEE: Trump ramblings, in re unreliability), neither Lockheed nor Raytheon signed off on that agreement, and even in most advantageous case it would take YEARS to build even one arrow.

(What Media never mentions? Germany was granted a similar license and it took THREE YEARS to manufacture their Patriot Knock-Offs. So…this was hardly a "Do or Die” moment of Russian action.)

Finally, it would be exceptionally dangerous and wholly uncharacteristic for "Dem Ebil Ruskies” to kill a sitting U. S. Senator — which could legit bring on World War Three if it became exposed. Russians DO sometimes go after their Turncoats who run off to The West and won't shut up about the Motherland…yet from the Russian Mentality, this is "allowed” whereas a political killing would not be.

There is not only no evidence for this ridiculosity, it simply does not track with Russian psychology.

The Main Suspects — Iran

Laura Loomer (or as Humans like to reference her, Laura F*CKING Loomer…er, Official Notification!…it's now Laura F*CKING Loser…)…*SIGH*…

Immediately, jugface went on about how the Iranians (and Russians in Iran) "threatened” to kill our President, our Senator AND herself…PUH-LEESE!…as if ANYONE in Tehran knows who the F*CK is Laura Loser!?! Talk about inserting yourself into the narrative! *grimace*

Discussing a threat from Iran is like searching for shells on a shore. Iranians call out "Death To!” about as casually as they say "Good Morning!” to one another…it's noise, at best…and boring, at worst.

Same time, This Author will say…GEEZ! You Iranians are the same as the Chinese; just about time the Civilized World thinks you're ready for the Adult Table, you go prove yourself an adenoidal Teen.

In focus — only hours after the death of Graham the Iranians were gloating like insufferable children. (Maybe Iranians are the Millennials of the Middle East?) Anyway, what did that accomplish, precisely?

Even if (many) Americans disagreed or even disliked Lindsey, mocking the man from abroad the very day he died is stupid beyond words. Any U. S. Citizen, even those AGAINST the Iran War, now will surmise, "Hmmm, maybe Graham had a point about bombing those cretins back to the Stone Age…”

Rather than avail yourselves of this Golden Opportunity to either: A) Say Nothing (as the White House when Khrushchev passed), or B) Release a dignified Notice absent mockery…you made sure to cause indifferent Americans to now have an opinion…that you're a Kingdom of Lunatics.

Well, played, my Persian Pals…Question: Is ANYONE with a functioning intellect in charge over there!?!

Frankly, I don't think you did it — but without any benefit whatsoever, you made yourselves look Guilty as Hell. Congrats, Dummies. You and Laura Loser are a match made in Hopelessness.

Main Suspects — Israel

Graham, to the chagrin of his Naysayers, was a HUGE proponent for Israel. That sort of advocacy causes plenty of hot feelings both sides, thus it's always rational to review.

In this instance? There seems to be nothing. Had Lindsey begun voicing reservations or hesitancy toward Tel Aviv, that would be a thread…only nothing indicates this to be the scenario.

For the moment, little suggests Israel had anything to do with this whatsoever.

Often Fiction is Stranger than Truth

The private affairs of a man are that — strictly personal.

Whatever you may believe, This Author does not judge. So it was a dilemma whether to mention the following…but it bears on dampening the discourse.

There was ample speculation Graham lived the "Alternaitve Lifestyle”, with some evidence to back it.

If (conditional, note) true, Lindsey would have been participating in those proclivities at a time HIV was generally more contagious, and certainly more deadly, than it is today. In the Age Group, about 20% of "Alternative Lifestyle” Men are infected with HIV currently.

We have all sorts of pharmaceuticals to ameliorate the consequences of infection today…but the most common treatments, Protease Inhibitors, do increase the risk of…yeah, you already know…heart attacks.

That is not to say this applies here…but it is FAR more likely an explanation than nefarious doings.

A 71-year-old man, possibly of increased health risk, potentially taking pills with "cardiac arrest” the known side effect is more plausible than "Secret Cabal Kills Via Unknown Method From Overseas”!

Likewise, it might have merely been some kind of accident. Around 5000 people a year die of choking…which, by the, is a known factor in heart attacks.

The cause might honestly be that mundane.

Lindsey Graham…Epilogue

We had our issues. Didn't like the warmongering. Loathed the Immigration Invasionism.

That said, Lindsey was a Character. Often he infuriated me, but occasionally he made me laugh.

Best photo? The "Kavanaugh Tie-Straightening Smirk” which one HOPES they put in the Memorial.

Men have differences. Sometimes profoundly. That doesn't forestall a head nod or hat tip on departure.

So long, Lindsey. Fare thee well.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America