The Shocking Truth About Russian Gasoline Prices!

Truth is the First Casualty and blah…blah…blah…

Photo: openverse.org by Sean MacEntee, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Fueling a car

If you don't know the quote you don't know war (and if you don't know only poseurs use it without attribution to at least someone…from Aeschylus to Bingham…then you don't know you're a Prole Pawn in the Great Game).

So, with this out the way, hopefully we commence the understanding that:

RUSSIAN ECONOMY ON BRINK OF COLLAPSE DUE TO GAS STATION MAX MAD MAYHEM!

— is, in fact, nothing more than nonsensical propaganda designed to keep you incognizant of Reality.

At the same, things ain't totally a Clam Bake at the moment, so we shall kvetch as Adults.

The Gas Station Situation in Russia

Yours Truly knows there are issues at the pump in Slav-Land.

Commander Cosplay has gone on a totally unhinged rampage of attacks toward oil refineries in the evident belief Russian President Vladmir Putin has unlimited patience for such things.

Americans (and the Lesser West) view these isolated dramatic fireballs then get some misbegotten notion there is no gasoline anywhere in the nation…despite Russia being a somewhat expansive locale.

Until the past fortnight, everyone Your Humble Correspondent spoke to has replied variously, "Yeah, Zelensky is crazy…but in my area there hasn't been any problem getting gasoline…not even a wait line”.

Important to comprehend, this is entirely contrary ubiquitous Western Media portrayal of Mass Panic.

Exceptions to the Drool

Now in Crimea, clearly this is different. That's basically "In The Zone” of conflict. So one should naturally anticipate some disruptions — the same as in Los Angeles during World War Two and in London at the same time, which continued for years.

NOTE: You also might recall despite these shortages both the U.S. and U.K. eventually won, so take from that what you will, Sportsfans.

Same with Moscow, which is a Megalopolis (the Cool kind, not Trash movie). Probably there would be some minor disruption of availability in the Imperial City even in most pacific of eras.

Even so, I am waiting to find a verified video of anyone going all "Extreme Outlaw” battling over crude.

Thus, in SMALL aspect some variations in supply are extant in the country — by no means widespread.

Incidentally, just to be crystal, even in America if EVERYONE decided to fill up same day same city there would also be attendant shortages…such is the Power of Logistics; where On-Demand Supply is a Rule.

This has been the case for several decades, without the exacerbating factor of a military conflict.

The Russian Character as Misunderstood by Experts

Many in The West are confined in their image of "Russians” (and every Slav) by 1980s Pop Culture.

The men are all drunk. The women are all lumpy. Everyone is angry in every situation.

It's ridiculous, inaccurate and to a large degree NOT intentionally offensive…it's merely such portrayals were the film fodder of many a childhood during the Cold War that are Media reinforced unto this day.

To be candid, This Author is not overly offended since once Westerners meet a Russian man (much less a Russian Lolly) the whole paradigm changes entirely.

For those who have not yet managed the privilege of visiting or living in Russia here are a few insights "The Experts” (likely intentionally) get completely wrong.

The Russian Abides

For at least a year many "Experts” on Broadcast, Podcast and Intertubes have been saying a variation of, "Ah-HA! Now these simple Russian folk will rise against their Evil leadership to reclaim their Gub'ment!”.

Except, for a lot of Russians life isn't so bad. Oh, not ideal in every way, but they do alright.

Anything you want to get, if you really want it, can be gotten. The days of $500 bootleg Levi's are past.

Generally speaking, the Russian — as most people — just wants to live; not too much boredom, not too much excitement. This whole belief of the simmering "Revolution!” is so ludicrous I can't even tell you.

To the degree they endure difficulty, in my experience, the Russian casts his or her mind to relatives who had it even rougher — and no Race ever had it tougher than Russians, collectively.

More than once, someone has told me they reflect back to some ancestor or acquaintance in a Gulag or Exile to the East…then determine Life isn't so atrocious, after all.

To the contrary, if a bad thunderstorm is coming my American brethren will clean out the local convenience store of milk and carry off every roll of toilet paper from the nearest Super Walmart.

The Russian Likes To Laugh

Another thing "Der Media” fails to mention is a distinct lacking of fisticuffs at the gas station.

Russians aren't duking it out over waiting in line. They're doing so patiently and with good humor.

One thing you rarely see from Western "Media” are the several Russian (usually Moscow) videos of folks cracking wise about the situation. (By the way, in Moscow is more than one newspaper dedicated only to laughing at Life, which is another thing I'm sure Westerners never would suspect.)

Currently, the big joke is the gas station is the best place to meet a cute Lolly while you each wait for the petrol truck to arrive.

Another being, if you really want to impress your Lady, don't buy her Chanel perfume but a vial of petrol to dab on the nape of her neck. (it sounds better in Russian.)

So, as we see, nobody is out with the pitchforks or storming the Bastille to liberate "their Freedoms!”.

The Russian Won't Anger The Way You Think

In the event the Russian eventually DOES begin to think along lines homicidal…it's not going to play according to the Western "Media” script.

Should prices rise to an unsustainable degree — which are going to be FAR higher than currently — it is eminently possible such resentment will not be at The Kremlin but instead against The Cosplayer.

That is, when Insanity Drones from Ukulele land in places they shouldn't will it be Putin the Citizens blame or the Costumed Crusader who is actually tossing those arrows?

Would prices rise overly high it's AT LEAST an even bet The People will be motivated en masse to go teach the Ukrainians a REAL lesson about how to behave toward the Russian Motherland.

Frankly, that's not something to be preferred…because when the Russians do become infuriated it will be a bloodbath for Ukraine in a way they haven't even considered will come to their doorstep.

My admonition to Zelensky — "Cut it out before it's too late…You're playing with all kinds of bad.”

On a Gas Guage? About Half Tank

Because I'm no apologist it can be revealed things in the Russian Oil Industry are not pristine.

Then again, even Putin himself admits this fact. (As contrary to Liar Cosplay, who NEVER admits fault.)

Except, the good news is Russia is fixing it. Admittedly, there was a bit of a shock when Zelensky went "Full Psychopath”. Okay, fair enough, it will be figured out sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, there is no imminent Bolshevik Uprising on the horizon, Media-ites.

More people in Chicago rioted at gas stations LAST NIGHT than misbehaved in all of Russia last month.

As Readers should know by now, the "Retired” Generals, "Former” Attachés and Current "Experts” are all doing what they do — saying "Russia Scary!” on ad nauseum repeat while Genuine Russians are taking a pause, talking up a Lolly (Hey! Mine is OFF LIMITS, Boris!) and making jokes about the whole shebang.

Russia has faced plenty worse than an extra half hour standing around at the pump.

The real question is, how much justifiable reciprocation will Ukraine be able to guzzle before sputtering?

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America