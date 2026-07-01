The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War

You ever been in a situation where you think, "Welp, this eventually HAS to improve”- but it doesn't?

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Noah Wulf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ USA flag

If you're a United States Citizen, that would be our experience in the present moment.

While Trump carries on about his Magnificent Reflecting Pool (literally tempting me to rename him Don-Cissus for the fleeting remainder of his soon-to-be-truncated duration in office) some of us gaze into our crystal balls which convey only increasing tragedy.

So at risk of being myself dubbed Casa-Somerset (i.e. a cross with Cassandra, which mercifully doesn't really fit) allow Yours Truly to look back at the cause of collapse before progressing toward future costs.

Before the Fall — How the Heck did We Get Here!?!

Given expansive misimpressions of the way each of these clashes began, it bears reviewing the reality:

Vietnam

There is a prevalent myth concerning the Gulf of Tonkin Incident, largely credited as Casus Belli for hostilities — namely, that no one knew it was a put-up job from the very commence of the conflict.

Seriously. Every "pundit” will tell you it was EVENTUALLY revealed initial reports of the interaction between U. S. and Vietnamese boats were later proved wrong. In fact, many knew from the beginning.

Worse? Such individuals vainly attempted to alert The People.

Senator Wayne Morse (D-OR) spoke out in DAYS with literal MAPS to show Americans this was not aggression by Vietnamese against poor "wittle Yankee sailors; that White House reports were false.

There were others who made the attempt. Nobody cared. The Public likes wars- until there's a Draft.

Overall, the "reason” for the Vietnam War can be said to have been a "bundle of reasons”, such as:

Corporate Greed

And nay, Sportsfans, not only the "Military Industrial Complex” in the way you think of it

Hershey Corporation provided chocolates, Burlington Industries weaved clothing, Lucky Strikes and Marlboros became de facto currency in the field

everybody profited, not merely Lockheed and Raytheon, so there is a lot of blood to go around you need to consider.

The Domino Theory

Until basically 1991, dissolution of the Soviet, an entrenched belief if one nation "went” Communist it would spread over to adjoining countries existed

Cuba, Italy, Afghanistan

we involved ourselves in many places with Vietnam only being most notable.

Historical Psychosis

Largely overlooked, this bears an enormous amount of blame for Vietnam

as well as Korea and Iraq War I

we had a whole generation whose fathers went off to fight the Second World War

and who desired a war of their very own

it sounds bitterly farcical, but it is so exceedingly truthful you would not believe.

Iran

Here as well, we have a myriad of causation to consider.

Among the explanations:

American Corporate Greed Redux

You can't really escape this aspect when you discuss Uncle Sam

particularly when craven politicians can ALLEGEDLY get away with Insider Trading

Donald and his cronies made BILLIONS on purportedly manipulating oil markets with Tweets and "last-minute” options that literally defy statistical possibility

add in the Materiel Suppliers of yesteryear and that's Modern Bank.

Venezuela

When this Administration first began deploying warships down South the first thing I muttered (to outrage of my contemporaries) was the ideal thing which could possibly happen was the Chinese give a single Hypersonic to Caracos to use against our aircraft carrier

(yeah, I also say a little too much)

with reason being This Author unquestionably KNEW if our country moved against Venezuela with ANY success it would mean Iran was next

as well as defeat.

Historical Ignorance

To some, History as discipline is obsolete or useless

except what is History?

STORIES

and the vital stories have morals

and that is why understanding History is by FAR the most important skill people can possess

the smartest Men to ever live have experienced the World

and many of them wrote down what they learned

you should study it

Trump and his Type ridicule such pursuits because these generally do not produce lucre.

Geopolitical Ignorance

Here is perhaps the most significant charge to be made

Trump believed Venezuela was the same as Iran

except whereas Venezuela was a Personality Cult (Chavez and Maduro, who emulated his predecessor), Iran was a stratified government with but nominal "leader”

indeed, the "Mosaic Strategy” purposefully diluted centrality into 31 largely Independent Regions of about 10 partially Autonomous Militaries

yes, there was overarching "control” but with tremendous imbuing freedom of action.

Military Vainglory

The United States may or may not be the "greatest” military on earth

but it is the most well-funded by far

therefore one can readily see the issue when that military is led, as Commander-in-Chief, by a man who views everything in dollars

because U. S. forces have the most money, naturally they are the "best”

which is a lesson many, many, many foolish people have learned at egregious penalty

time and again, essentially Guerilla Armies have defeated Unified Armies, going all the way back to Thermopylae as well as recently in Afghanistan

it is a very old tale.

These explanations are not exhaustive of our failures, nonetheless any could easily lead to annihilation.

Bottom Dollar — The Losers Foot The Bills

Here we enter the realm of the immediate. What does War cost?

No doubt, prices could be increased dramatically if one included consequential fees such as Health Care, Service Personnel Rehabilitation, Inflationary Corollaries and the like- but we shall keep fines Direct.

Vietnam

Away we go:

Department of Defence estimates that $111 Billion (1970s USD) was spent in Active Duration

More general estimates are of $168 Billion (1970s USD) spent during that era

Adjusted for Inflation circa 2026 that amounts to $1.3 Trillion in Direct spending

Iran

We have arrived:

The Pentagon estimates $40 Billion has already been spent

The Generals have as of June 2026 requested another $80 Billion

So we are at $120 Billion after 100 days- while Vietnam took over 19 years

But WAIT!- There's More!

The difference here is following Vietnam that country was paid nothing and economically isolated.

Contrarily, after the Iran War (to the extent one assumes it is finished) the U.S. will instead pay:

$300 Billion in Development Funds, which are claimed to be a contributory pot... only if no other nations assist, the United States is the Guarantor... a legal term meaning... America pays in full;

$80 Billion in Oil Funds from the sale of Petroleum, which until the American Surrender the government in Iran was not permitted to do;

$100 Billion in Annual Fees from Tolling (euphemisms inclusive) the Strait (SINGULAR) of Hormuz at a rate of $2 Million per ship on average of 100 ships per day.

Thus, the United States has spent on Direct Military or Financial Submission a total of:

$600 Billion Dollars - in 100 days - roughly half the total sum of Vietnam - in almost 20 Years

Already, estimated inflationary cost to Taxpayers is $250 for each Citizen, $1000 to each Household, with more to come in the months and years following, because this ain't over, Chumley.

The After-Action Report

What is important to understand is the Iran War, not unlike the Vietnam War, has as its hallmarks:

the Greed and Stupidity of very small men who consider a McMansion synonymous with Culture

a refusal to even attempt to comprehend the psychology of their adversaries on any discernable level

which has now cost in 100 Days almost half what 19 Years in Vietnam cost the nation at a time it had a Manufacturing Base to bolster its Production Capacity rather than Hospitality, Travel and Health Care as its major "Industries”

thus, while not the Finish of the American Empire, may have very well been the Beginning of an Ending.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America