World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Guy Somerset

The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War

Opinion » Columnists

You ever been in a situation where you think, "Welp, this eventually HAS to improve”- but it doesn't?

USA flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Noah Wulf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
USA flag

If you're a United States Citizen, that would be our experience in the present moment.

While Trump carries on about his Magnificent Reflecting Pool (literally tempting me to rename him Don-Cissus for the fleeting remainder of his soon-to-be-truncated duration in office) some of us gaze into our crystal balls which convey only increasing tragedy.

So at risk of being myself dubbed Casa-Somerset (i.e. a cross with Cassandra, which mercifully doesn't really fit) allow Yours Truly to look back at the cause of collapse before progressing toward future costs.

Before the Fall — How the Heck did We Get Here!?!

Given expansive misimpressions of the way each of these clashes began, it bears reviewing the reality:

Vietnam

There is a prevalent myth concerning the Gulf of Tonkin Incident, largely credited as Casus Belli for hostilities — namely, that no one knew it was a put-up job from the very commence of the conflict.

Seriously. Every "pundit” will tell you it was EVENTUALLY revealed initial reports of the interaction between U. S. and Vietnamese boats were later proved wrong. In fact, many knew from the beginning.

Worse? Such individuals vainly attempted to alert The People.

Senator Wayne Morse (D-OR) spoke out in DAYS with literal MAPS to show Americans this was not aggression by Vietnamese against poor "wittle Yankee sailors; that White House reports were false.

There were others who made the attempt. Nobody cared. The Public likes wars- until there's a Draft.

Overall, the "reason” for the Vietnam War can be said to have been a "bundle of reasons”, such as:

Corporate Greed

  • And nay, Sportsfans, not only the "Military Industrial Complex” in the way you think of it
  • Hershey Corporation provided chocolates, Burlington Industries weaved clothing, Lucky Strikes and Marlboros became de facto currency in the field
  • everybody profited, not merely Lockheed and Raytheon, so there is a lot of blood to go around you need to consider.

The Domino Theory

  • Until basically 1991, dissolution of the Soviet, an entrenched belief if one nation "went” Communist it would spread over to adjoining countries existed
  • Cuba, Italy, Afghanistan
  • we involved ourselves in many places with Vietnam only being most notable.

Historical Psychosis

  • Largely overlooked, this bears an enormous amount of blame for Vietnam
  • as well as Korea and Iraq War I
  • we had a whole generation whose fathers went off to fight the Second World War
  • and who desired a war of their very own
  • it sounds bitterly farcical, but it is so exceedingly truthful you would not believe.

Iran

Here as well, we have a myriad of causation to consider.

Among the explanations:

American Corporate Greed Redux

  • You can't really escape this aspect when you discuss Uncle Sam
  • particularly when craven politicians can ALLEGEDLY get away with Insider Trading
  • Donald and his cronies made BILLIONS on purportedly manipulating oil markets with Tweets and "last-minute” options that literally defy statistical possibility
  • add in the Materiel Suppliers of yesteryear and that's Modern Bank.

Venezuela

  • When this Administration first began deploying warships down South the first thing I muttered (to outrage of my contemporaries) was the ideal thing which could possibly happen was the Chinese give a single Hypersonic to Caracos to use against our aircraft carrier
  • (yeah, I also say a little too much)
  • with reason being This Author unquestionably KNEW if our country moved against Venezuela with ANY success it would mean Iran was next
  • as well as defeat.

Historical Ignorance

  • To some, History as discipline is obsolete or useless
  • except what is History?
  • STORIES
  • and the vital stories have morals
  • and that is why understanding History is by FAR the most important skill people can possess
  • the smartest Men to ever live have experienced the World
  • and many of them wrote down what they learned
  • you should study it
  • Trump and his Type ridicule such pursuits because these generally do not produce lucre.

Geopolitical Ignorance

  • Here is perhaps the most significant charge to be made
  • Trump believed Venezuela was the same as Iran
  • except whereas Venezuela was a Personality Cult (Chavez and Maduro, who emulated his predecessor), Iran was a stratified government with but nominal "leader”
  • indeed, the "Mosaic Strategy” purposefully diluted centrality into 31 largely Independent Regions of about 10 partially Autonomous Militaries
  • yes, there was overarching "control” but with tremendous imbuing freedom of action.

Military Vainglory

  • The United States may or may not be the "greatest” military on earth
  • but it is the most well-funded by far
  • therefore one can readily see the issue when that military is led, as Commander-in-Chief, by a man who views everything in dollars
  • because U. S. forces have the most money, naturally they are the "best”
  • which is a lesson many, many, many foolish people have learned at egregious penalty
  • time and again, essentially Guerilla Armies have defeated Unified Armies, going all the way back to Thermopylae as well as recently in Afghanistan
  • it is a very old tale.

These explanations are not exhaustive of our failures, nonetheless any could easily lead to annihilation.

Bottom Dollar — The Losers Foot The Bills

Here we enter the realm of the immediate. What does War cost?

No doubt, prices could be increased dramatically if one included consequential fees such as Health Care, Service Personnel Rehabilitation, Inflationary Corollaries and the like- but we shall keep fines Direct.

Vietnam

Away we go:

  • Department of Defence estimates that $111 Billion (1970s USD) was spent in Active Duration
  • More general estimates are of $168 Billion (1970s USD) spent during that era
  • Adjusted for Inflation circa 2026 that amounts to $1.3 Trillion in Direct spending

Iran

We have arrived:

  • The Pentagon estimates $40 Billion has already been spent
  • The Generals have as of June 2026 requested another $80 Billion
  • So we are at $120 Billion after 100 days- while Vietnam took over 19 years

But WAIT!- There's More!

The difference here is following Vietnam that country was paid nothing and economically isolated.

Contrarily, after the Iran War (to the extent one assumes it is finished) the U.S. will instead pay:

  • $300 Billion in Development Funds, which are claimed to be a contributory pot... only if no other nations assist, the United States is the Guarantor... a legal term meaning... America pays in full;
  • $80 Billion in Oil Funds from the sale of Petroleum, which until the American Surrender the government in Iran was not permitted to do;
  • $100 Billion in Annual Fees from Tolling (euphemisms inclusive) the Strait (SINGULAR) of Hormuz at a rate of $2 Million per ship on average of 100 ships per day.

Thus, the United States has spent on Direct Military or Financial Submission a total of:

  • $600 Billion Dollars - in 100 days - roughly half the total sum of Vietnam - in almost 20 Years

Already, estimated inflationary cost to Taxpayers is $250 for each Citizen, $1000 to each Household, with more to come in the months and years following, because this ain't over, Chumley.

The After-Action Report

What is important to understand is the Iran War, not unlike the Vietnam War, has as its hallmarks:

  • the Greed and Stupidity of very small men who consider a McMansion synonymous with Culture
  • a refusal to even attempt to comprehend the psychology of their adversaries on any discernable level
  • which has now cost in 100 Days almost half what 19 Years in Vietnam cost the nation at a time it had a Manufacturing Base to bolster its Production Capacity rather than Hospitality, Travel and Health Care as its major "Industries”
  • thus, while not the Finish of the American Empire, may have very well been the Beginning of an Ending.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Guy Somerset
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Russia Turning Oil Tankers Into Armed Sea Fortresses
World
Russia Turning Oil Tankers Into Armed Sea Fortresses
First Terror Attack in Monaco Sparks Debate Over Security and Ukraine’s EU Future
Europe
First Terror Attack in Monaco Sparks Debate Over Security and Ukraine’s EU Future
Limescale Can Turn a Faucet Into Concrete: Here’s How to Remove It Safely
Society
Limescale Can Turn a Faucet Into Concrete: Here’s How to Remove It Safely
Popular
Russia Turning Oil Tankers Into Armed Sea Fortresses

Reports about Russian tanker vessels receiving defensive weapons have fueled debate over maritime security and the future of strategic trade routes.

Russia Turning Oil Tankers Into Armed Sea Fortresses
Trump’s Kazakhstan Multi-Billion-Dollar Tungsten Deal May Reshape Central Asia
Trump’s Kazakhstan Multi-Billion-Dollar Tungsten Deal May Reshape Central Asia
First Terror Attack in Monaco Sparks Debate Over Security and Ukraine’s EU Future
Monaco Blast Linked to Ukrainian Oligarch and Fraud Networks
The Cost of Failure — Vietnam War vs. Iran War Guy Somerset First Terror Attack in Monaco Sparks Debate Over Security and Ukraine’s EU Future Lyuba Lulko Trump’s Kazakhstan Multi-Billion-Dollar Tungsten Deal May Reshape Central Asia Andrey Mihayloff
Russia’s Modernized Nuclear Cruisers Challenge US Naval Strategy
Ukrainian Brigade Commander Shot Dead as Questions Surround Circumstances of Death
Russia Confirms Plans to Import Gasoline to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
Russia Confirms Plans to Import Gasoline to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
Last materials
Russia’s Modernized Nuclear Cruisers Challenge US Naval Strategy
Belarus Will Avoid Escalation With Ukraine Amid Growing Security Concerns
Russia Confirms Plans to Import Gasoline to Stabilize Domestic Fuel Market
Limescale Can Turn a Faucet Into Concrete: Here’s How to Remove It Safely
Russia Turning Oil Tankers Into Armed Sea Fortresses
NextWave Awards 2026 Announces Global Winners Shaping the Future of Industry
First Terror Attack in Monaco Sparks Debate Over Security and Ukraine’s EU Future
Black and Green Tea Sales Decline in Russia as Alternative Drinks Gain Popularity
Germany Crashes Out of World Cup 2026 as Paraguay Pull Off Stunning Upset
Trump’s Kazakhstan Multi-Billion-Dollar Tungsten Deal May Reshape Central Asia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.