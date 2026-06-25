Photo Pop Psy-Op at G7 - Italy Outrage & Public Gullibility

Sportsfans, it is absolutely no exaggeration to say I could send you ten of these articles a day.

Photo: Italian government website Giorgia Meloni

Sans joke. Tote Legit. For Reals.

Except…I have other things to do which do not include feeding infants.

At the same, there are moments when it all becomes too much…so here's a thousand words about the World in which you (truly) live, the way your Mind is molded, and the false premises of the "Experts” sent out to misinform you.

Meloni & Trump — OMG, Kids! Mom and Dad are Fighting!

*sigh*

Okay…for those who have been out fishing or enjoying a far more satisfying existence than feasting on pablum, there was allegedly a dust-up between Eye-Talian Leader (some Chick Whose Name I Am Not Bothering To Look Up) Meloni and "American” Leader Don Cheeto Trump-Holio.

Ostensibly, this began when the Israeli-Trumpstein War kicked off and The Romans declined to allow U.S. military forces to utilize their refueling platforms and suchlike.

Thus, Mama got Pops jostled.

Forward to week of June 14-20. 2026, last, the Americans jaunted to the G7 Conference to jawbone over nothing. (Because little of import is ever produced at these little Pow-Wows other than Press Releases.)

Except! — In the current iteration of our Tea & Crumpet Conclave we had some High-Level High School Dramatics worthy of Veronica stealing the Lead in a Senior Class Play right out from under Betty herself.

Trump came home, an interview got broadcast, he made a Tweet (or whatever they're called this week), all to effect Hard Six Meloni was pleading for a photo with him…so he pitied her…and she replied he was lying…then petty insult followed by pretty idiocy which filled our Trans-Atlantic weekend News.

*sigh* (Or, did Yours Truly mention that already?)…anyhoo…

Meloni & Trump — The Real-Real of Fast Fashion

Breathless Newsreaders (Latin & English) submitted Copy to Print and stuttered Updates while On-Air.

Somerset yawned.

Here's the skinny, how Mid-Wits manipulate Public Discourse, and what you OUGHT be cognizant Mr. John Q.

First, the Post-It Note Treaty, a fundamental surrender, is widely being derided home and abroad. The Congress (including AIPAC Representatives and even aligned Senators) are firmly opposed while trying to carry water for our Prez. The People are largely indifferent but developing a suspicion of defeat.

Second, Trump is already struggling mightily in the polls. He's going to lose the House for sure. There is an increasingly large percentage he shall also fumble the Senate.

Cutting jobs programs in the era of Mass Human Displacement (MHD)…incidentally, did you see how General Motors replaced 1000 automotive workers with only 50 robots this weekend?…but no, yeah, the AI Apocalypse is a "myth”…stealing Health Care to give Tax Cuts to Elon "First Ever Trillionaire!” Musk…driving up gasoline to over $5 a gallon…then decisively losing the conflict for which you did it…

All not good in terms of getting your Peeps into office.

Third, Meloni ain't doing much better. See here, Chumleys, I've reviewed polls in both Italy and America the past hours and it all boils down to each of them getting variously 40% Favourability and fluctuating 35% Approval…these are essentially the same, but slightly different…main thing being, each is bad.

So, it's in the interest of Meloni to appear as if she is "standing up” against Trump in order to goose her numbers.

Likewise, it's in the interest of Donnie to get people talking about ANYTHING other than Fall of Saigon II.

Fourth, "Yeah…but Somerset…They just had an Italian election in March!…Therefore, ACKSHULLY, there is no plausible reason to assume such a scheme!…Derp-Dee-Derp…This is a Conspiracy Theory!”

Ah, my Tardish friend, you mistake the abilities of Your Humble Correspondent.

Because while you ARE correct the most recent Italian elections (as well as a Constitutional Referendum in which voters rejected a Judicial Reform favored by Meloni, a notable defeat for the Prime Minister) occurred March 2026…with forthcoming Italian general elections no later than December 2027…and European Union elections will not occur anytime before 2029…there IS another factor.

Meloni & Trump — Various Incidentals Journos Neglected to Mention

Meloni is trying to push an Election Reform Bill in the Italian Legislature. (Yep, I see you turning green!)

Her government presented a draft of this legislation May 27. Its purpose would be to increase the number of seats in Parliament by bonus to whatever coalition succeeds over 42% of the vote. The effect of this proposal would be to allow for more stable rule by those in Power.

Currently, as noted above, Madame Meloni is not doing well. Largely, because she is a fraud. Her platform included claims the copious amount of Inassimilable Third World Invaders to Italy would be vastly reduced and…can you guess it?…I'm sure you can get it if you try hard…Da Comrades, the deluge of Invaders did nothing but increase.

So every time another little Italian girl is brutally raped by animals calling themselves "Immigrants”…Meloni loses even more support. (Trust, LOTS of little Italian girls are sexually assaulted.)

Consequently, Meloni is going to struggle to manage a majority in the General Election. This bit of statutory rigging will certainly help…if it passes.

The submitted legislation must get the Okay from both Chambers of Parliament to progress.

Gee Whiz, kids, I wonder at what date voting may begin? That's real Hum-Dinger, doncha' thunk?

Lemme just pause a sec and check it out for you on my portable Italian balloting calendar —

ANNNDDD…Oh! Would you look at that!?!…voting begins on…JUNE 26. (i.e. THIS WEEK.)

Fried Spaghetti with Murica Sauce

If you believed all the nonsense of The Photo Scandal, nobody is claiming you got played.

Er, well, matter of, that is PRECISELY what I am saying…because YOU GOT PLAYED, CHUMLEY.

Admittedly, save but an insane Election Theorist (with tons of experience) such as myself would credit:

Trump needed a distraction

Meloni needed a bete noire to make her look tough

Europeans currently dislike Trump

With result Meloni becomes a "Forceful Italian Leader” contra U. S. Chauvinism

All the exact WEEK voting commences on legislation optimal to Meloni retaining Power

Exceptin' that's where the world finds itself. (A world in which YOU live…so try to pay some attention.)

What is more likely?

That an obvious collusion took place to manipulate a gullible populace in each nation?

Or, that it was it all purely organic disagreement which coincidentally assisted both participants?

If you said the latter, I have a Ponte Vecchio in Italy to sell you.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America