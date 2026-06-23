Ukraine Signals Ceasefire Rethink and Issues Warning to UN Security Council

Kyiv appears so encouraged by the results of long-range strikes against Russia that it has reconsidered its demand for a ceasefire along the line of contact and has instead issued an ultimatum to the United Nations Security Council.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Coalition for the ICC / Credit: UN, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ UN Security Council

Ukraine Issues an Ultimatum to the UN Security Council

Ukraine may reconsider its proposal for a ceasefire with Moscow, Ukrainian representative to the United Nations Andriy Melnyk said. According to him, this could happen if the UN Security Council fails to adopt a resolution calling for a full and unconditional cessation of hostilities.

"Our patience is not unlimited," Melnyk said, noting that Ukraine has repeatedly called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

"If the Security Council continues to maintain a wait-and-see position, I cannot rule out the possibility that Ukraine may reconsider and alter its proposal. A ceasefire along the current line of contact is already an excellent compromise," he said.

Resolutions That Cannot Pass Help Strengthen Support for Ukraine

The Kyiv authorities likely base this position on what they see as the success of long-range strikes against Russian oil refineries and logistics facilities, which they believe are inflicting critical damage on Russia and therefore justify tougher negotiating terms.

Submitting resolutions to the UN Security Council that are known in advance to have no chance of passing, because Russia holds veto power, serves as a tool for demonstrating Moscow's diplomatic isolation and mobilizing Western partners to increase sanctions and military assistance.

Under existing UN procedures, the use of a veto in the Security Council requires a subsequent meeting of the UN General Assembly, where Russia has no veto power and where Ukraine traditionally secures broad support from a majority of member states.

But strikes cannot replace a soldier's boots on the ground, and those boots are on Ukraine's side.

A Moment of Truth for Russia

Since both sides have rejected a diplomatic compromise on a ceasefire, key decisions will continue to be made exclusively on the battlefield.

Russia will continue offensive operations aimed at improving its tactical and strategic positions while maintaining large-scale missile strikes against Ukraine's rear areas, energy infrastructure, and military facilities.

Ukraine, for its part, is likely to intensify drone attacks and long-range strikes against Russian logistics hubs, oil refineries, and infrastructure facilities in the hope of provoking unrest within Russia.

Plans also reportedly call for the systematic destruction of logistics hubs, ports, and vessels of Russia's Black Sea Fleet. The objective is to turn the peninsula into an isolated "island" whose supply and support would become impossible for Moscow to maintain.

A genuine peace dialogue will resume only if the balance of power on the battlefield changes dramatically.

For its part, Russia must turn Kyiv into such an island, capture the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration this year, and take Kharkiv and Sumy next year. Yet even that, according to the author, would not mean the end of the Kyiv government.

Without Odesa and Mykolaiv under Russian jurisdiction, there will be no peace.