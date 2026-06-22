Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond

Huey Long is one of my favorite politicians — likely because Yours Truly is a Socialist-cum-Populist.
Way back in the 1930s, just about when a certain Mustachio was arising, The Kingfish reportedly said:
"I don't know much about Hitler. Except that last thing, about the Jews. There has never been a country that put the heels down on the Jews that ever lived afterward.”
The quotation, authenticated or not, stands for the simple fact it is largely true.
So when Trump betrayed Israel in the Peace (who, admittedly, betrayed Trump by enticing the War) with the consequent widespread opprobrium of Judea…that's when Your Humble got a tad worried.
Any who believed the Post-It Note Peace was going to end the war due inherent ambiguity; such a contention was always wishful thinking.
When revealed the Israelis, despite being a major participant in hostilities, were denied so much as a looksee at the Post-It Note Peace, that was a serious indicator of major discord to come.
Revelations at end of week our Post-It Pacifism was more or less complete capitulation?
Not even me, as Most Evil, anticipated such breathtaking deceit — of Israelis, U. S. Soldiers, and The American People.
The Iranians (who I do not "hate” by the way) could not have written terms more favorable had they access to the entire Post-It Note stack.
For any who have not perused our Surrender thus far (and I don't blame you, not wanting the shame):
Anything Iran does not get to do? Evidently, retain some Uranium they don't much need anymore.
Not to repeat the refrain, but some of you haven't begun the beguine — 1 Nuke is as nothing to 2,000,000 Drones…that's the $100 Billion Strait Revenue divided by top dollar $50,000 flytoys.
(ADDENDUM: Yep, I KNOW it's "shahed” drones in Persian, which means "witness”, but I prefer "shaheed” in English, which means "martyr”, because it's cooler as well as conveys the authentic risk.)
This is nearly as bad as it gets…not quite Saigon-Embassy-Helicopter Level…but damn close.
Whenever anyone discusses Israelis the conversation devolves into "The Jews”.
We ain't having that conversation — this is a Practical Reality discussion; no Race or Religion herein.
If you can abide, keep reading. If you want to argue over what's "Right” or "Wrong”, go play Vidya.
Main things First:
What does it all convey to the cogent listener? This ain't over. This ain't even CLOSE to being over.
Various other items overlooked by the Plebs these days which you, as Valued Reader, should know:
IMPORTANTLY, the Equity Markets have been wildly Overvalued for a lengthy period and none of this is to flash "Imminent Crash Warning!”…but all Conditions ever need is a Catalyst…such as Israeli carpet-bombing of Iran to thwart a Note-It Note Peace which ensures Iranian domination of the Middle East.
Act accordingly…the Israelis certainly shall.
There are many explanations for the increasingly erratic behavior of Trump. My personal viewpoint? He's dying and he knows it. That is the Practical Reality explanation for otherwise seeming incongruity.
Here is a man who desires to "Leave a Legacy” — and will burn America and the World down to do it.
Whether one agrees with my analysis (original, "natch, because nobody else has reported the premise), there are some very factual metrics you need to understand to be a rational observer:
VITALLY, this does NOT convey or imply ANY physical violence…but Netanyahu WILL leak on him.
In regard to the Iran War, This Author was totally opposed.
There was no rational entry, no favorable exit, and it was a Net Loss for both America and Israel.
Being said, once begun the whole thing ought to have been carried to its ultimate conclusion.
As for Economic Depression, that never frightened…because an Economic Depression is coming anyway.
Despite confidence in my own forecasting of events, to be crystal even I never anticipated such an expansive capitulation…nor that Trump would undermine Israel so completely given his "precarious” history…or that the General Population would accept the notion this is by any stretch "Peace” or "Over”.
And now I am scared — because whether tonight, or ten days, or ten months — Israel will retaliate prior to Iran taking in boatloads (literally!) of cash on their "regulation” of the Strait of Hormuz.
From the Israeli Perspective such cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Moreover, during the Iran War (Part One) the Commentariat endlessly Mid-Witted that Iran was in an "existential” conflict…which to a limited extent was accurate…but might have been mitigated in that Iran was never in total collapse.
Now? Israel is GENUINELY in an existential crisis. Ask yourself, can Israel survive a dominant Iran?
If yes, how? Iran hates Israel.
If no, Israel must act…and if they act, it will be nuclear…as EVERY pro-Israel Commentator advocates.
Which brings us back to Monsieur Long. Did he actually say the Jews are to be feared?
Sounds like him. Because Huey knew what was what.
(Also, later murdered by a Jew, so…)
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
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Ukraine reportedly targeted a major Russian space communications facility near Moscow and industrial enterprises in Voronezh during a new wave of long-range attacks.