Iran Post-It Note Peace — Israel Shall Respond

Huey Long is one of my favorite politicians — likely because Yours Truly is a Socialist-cum-Populist.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Башня Азади, Иран, Тегеран

Way back in the 1930s, just about when a certain Mustachio was arising, The Kingfish reportedly said:

"I don't know much about Hitler. Except that last thing, about the Jews. There has never been a country that put the heels down on the Jews that ever lived afterward.”

The quotation, authenticated or not, stands for the simple fact it is largely true.

So when Trump betrayed Israel in the Peace (who, admittedly, betrayed Trump by enticing the War) with the consequent widespread opprobrium of Judea…that's when Your Humble got a tad worried.

The Post-It Note Peace 'Deal' — Iran Version

Any who believed the Post-It Note Peace was going to end the war due inherent ambiguity; such a contention was always wishful thinking.

When revealed the Israelis, despite being a major participant in hostilities, were denied so much as a looksee at the Post-It Note Peace, that was a serious indicator of major discord to come.

Revelations at end of week our Post-It Pacifism was more or less complete capitulation?

Not even me, as Most Evil, anticipated such breathtaking deceit — of Israelis, U. S. Soldiers, and The American People.

The Iranians (who I do not "hate” by the way) could not have written terms more favorable had they access to the entire Post-It Note stack.

For any who have not perused our Surrender thus far (and I don't blame you, not wanting the shame):

Iran gets to Sell Oil Unmolested

Iran gets to Escape Sanctions

Iran gets to Retain Missiles

Iran gets to Support Proxies (Hamas, Hezbollah, -Houthis)

Iran gets to Charge Fees, Tolls, Whatever Euphemism for Strait Navigation

Anything Iran does not get to do? Evidently, retain some Uranium they don't much need anymore.

Not to repeat the refrain, but some of you haven't begun the beguine — 1 Nuke is as nothing to 2,000,000 Drones…that's the $100 Billion Strait Revenue divided by top dollar $50,000 flytoys.

(ADDENDUM: Yep, I KNOW it's "shahed” drones in Persian, which means "witness”, but I prefer "shaheed” in English, which means "martyr”, because it's cooler as well as conveys the authentic risk.)

Post-It Note Peace Deal — American Version

Anyway, what did Americans get for all this hubbub?

American Arab allies reconsidering their allegiance

American Taxpayers out-of-pocket $500 each these three months

American Treasury squandered at minimum $50 Billion in expenditure

American Stockpiles of weapons now dangerously reduced to no tangible gain

American Prestige fundamentally damaged around the globe as deterrent factor

American Guarantees made worthless as "Rise Up” becomes "Run, You're On A Tehran List”

American Service Personnel Dead — In the technical, a SH*T-TON more than revealed.

This is nearly as bad as it gets…not quite Saigon-Embassy-Helicopter Level…but damn close.

Israeli Character? Not To Lay Down

Whenever anyone discusses Israelis the conversation devolves into "The Jews”.

We ain't having that conversation — this is a Practical Reality discussion; no Race or Religion herein.

If you can abide, keep reading. If you want to argue over what's "Right” or "Wrong”, go play Vidya.

Main things First:

The Iran War has been the avowed goal of BOTH Netanyahu and Greater Israel over 40 years

No doubt, Bibi talked Trump into doing something very stupid…except the PM was acting in the interests of his nation, as he saw it, so you can hardly blame him; the "alleged” fact Netanyahu has a ream of Epstein-Adjacent Material on Donald allowed him to get his way

Israelis do not like Bibi very much these days…you'll hear the same in every Newsreader Monologue from Fox News to BBC World…but what these Journo-Troglodytes will NEVER tell you is while Bibi is vastly unpopular, the War of Bibi is OVERWHELMINGLY popular among Peeps

Indeed, after the Note-It Note Forfeit of National Honor was made by Trump, in Israel, where anyone of consequence erupted into seething rage, the main rejoinder by Opposition Parties (a loose coalition variously known as the Anti-Netanyahu-Istas) was if only THEY defeat Bibi in October the Iran War shall resume with vastly intensified vigor at DefCon Homicidal

What does it all convey to the cogent listener? This ain't over. This ain't even CLOSE to being over.

Economics For Jimmie Rustlin'

Various other items overlooked by the Plebs these days which you, as Valued Reader, should know:

Goldman Sachs noted in March the War likely would conclude by Mid-June (look at the calendar, kids)…do you believe that was a coincidence? (Depression was a predicted result, yet no analysts, to my knowledge, took into account the grotesque level of acquiescence in Peace)

Bank of America released a report over a week ago stating 70% of Bear Market Indicators have been reached that precede a Stock Market Crash. In fairness, BoA does not forecast an imminent reduction (and if they DID, would they say it?), but does predict a "1994-style Shock” or a "2000-type Bubble”…if the latter, BoA went on to say, we are similar to "the final months”

In The Economist it was recently stated the Bull Market has now entered its "Manic Phase”

The Warren Buffet Indicator which measures the ratio between total value of U. S. Stocks and U. S. Gross Domestic Product sits at over 230%…according to this measure 70% to 80% is Buy Time while over 200% is Crash Out

IMPORTANTLY, the Equity Markets have been wildly Overvalued for a lengthy period and none of this is to flash "Imminent Crash Warning!”…but all Conditions ever need is a Catalyst…such as Israeli carpet-bombing of Iran to thwart a Note-It Note Peace which ensures Iranian domination of the Middle East.

Act accordingly…the Israelis certainly shall.

Finally, Don Cheeto the Bravest Boomer of Them All

There are many explanations for the increasingly erratic behavior of Trump. My personal viewpoint? He's dying and he knows it. That is the Practical Reality explanation for otherwise seeming incongruity.

Here is a man who desires to "Leave a Legacy” — and will burn America and the World down to do it.

Whether one agrees with my analysis (original, "natch, because nobody else has reported the premise), there are some very factual metrics you need to understand to be a rational observer:

Trump mistakenly believes he is extremely popular in Israel. Incorrect. The Iran War is extremely popular in Israel. Measuring only the past WEEK there was an over 45% swing in Trump popularity polling…he went from Loved to Loathed almost overnight

Trump is compromised. Look, you don't have to believe mere allegations. Except no less than four girls accused Trump of sexual impropriety in conjunction with Epstein. Trump did the whole "pre-pubescent” drawing of a little girl in the Epstein Birthday Book. Trump claimed he was the "Best Friend” of Epstein. Moreover, we all (at least the adroit ones) know who employed Epstein

Trump is saying things which are…imprudent. Cheeto has been either calling or implying Netanyahu is a warmonger, Bibi is "F*cking Crazy”, that Don is "Saving Your Ass”, that "Everybody Hates Israel”, and finally "Israel has no place to criticize” the Post-It Note Peace…oy vey…whether one agrees with all or none of these statements, that is quite…reckless

Trump will likely be out of office by this time next year. Whether he will be permitted to remain during the Mid-Term Elections is dubious. There are two cases, UNO, he is useful among the True Believers for MAGA to staunch Republican losses, and DOS, he is too great a liability

VITALLY, this does NOT convey or imply ANY physical violence…but Netanyahu WILL leak on him.

The Israeli View is Rational…From an Israeli Perspective

In regard to the Iran War, This Author was totally opposed.

There was no rational entry, no favorable exit, and it was a Net Loss for both America and Israel.

Being said, once begun the whole thing ought to have been carried to its ultimate conclusion.

As for Economic Depression, that never frightened…because an Economic Depression is coming anyway.

Despite confidence in my own forecasting of events, to be crystal even I never anticipated such an expansive capitulation…nor that Trump would undermine Israel so completely given his "precarious” history…or that the General Population would accept the notion this is by any stretch "Peace” or "Over”.

And now I am scared — because whether tonight, or ten days, or ten months — Israel will retaliate prior to Iran taking in boatloads (literally!) of cash on their "regulation” of the Strait of Hormuz.

From the Israeli Perspective such cannot be allowed under any circumstances. Moreover, during the Iran War (Part One) the Commentariat endlessly Mid-Witted that Iran was in an "existential” conflict…which to a limited extent was accurate…but might have been mitigated in that Iran was never in total collapse.

Now? Israel is GENUINELY in an existential crisis. Ask yourself, can Israel survive a dominant Iran?

If yes, how? Iran hates Israel.

If no, Israel must act…and if they act, it will be nuclear…as EVERY pro-Israel Commentator advocates.

Which brings us back to Monsieur Long. Did he actually say the Jews are to be feared?

Sounds like him. Because Huey knew what was what.

(Also, later murdered by a Jew, so…)

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America