New disclosures have revived debate surrounding U.S.-funded biological research facilities abroad, raising questions about the role of Pentagon agencies, foreign policy, and long-denied allegations. Photo: flickr.com by IAEA Imagebank, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ US bolabs in Ukraine

Why the secret became public — politics! There is a curious pattern in American politics. Secrets can remain hidden for decades, documents can sit behind classified seals, and officials can spend years assuring the public that no problems exist. But once one political party loses power, yesterday's secrets suddenly begin surfacing. After the Trump administration came to power, a large-scale revision of the Democrats' foreign policy legacy began. USAID, the State Department, various grant programs, international NGOs, democracy-promotion projects, climate funds, and numerous other initiatives that had received billions of dollars from American taxpayers over decades came under scrutiny. Initially, attention focused on programs funding foreign organizations and NGOs. Then the spotlight shifted toward USAID and numerous projects outside the United States. Now attention has reached Pentagon programs and structures associated with it, including biological projects. Therefore, publications about biological laboratories can be viewed not as an accidental disclosure of information, but rather as a side effect of a much broader process. Republicans are attempting to demonstrate to their voters that behind slogans such as "protecting democracy," "international cooperation," "biosecurity," and "humanitarian assistance," there existed for decades a massive system of budget allocation whose scale remained largely unknown to American society. From this perspective, reports about biological programs became a logical continuation of investigations into USAID, foreign grants, and financing of various international projects. If the earlier question was: "Where did American taxpayers' money go?" then now another question arises: "What other programs were financed under Pentagon oversight, and how closely did their actual goals align with official statements?" This is exactly why the issue of biolaboratories emerged now rather than five or ten years ago. Not because the laboratories appeared yesterday, but because the political climate in Washington changed. Topics once considered inconvenient for discussion have become useful instruments in domestic political struggles.

An 'offended' woman can be formidable in anger As some critics claim, the Trump administration had to put on a brave face during a difficult situation, presenting what appeared to be a personnel mistake as party policy. As we know, in recent months Donald Trump's administration has conducted a systematic political and personnel review of the government apparatus. Officials and agency heads considered by the White House either insufficiently loyal to the administration's policies or ineffective in implementing the new political line have faced dismissals, resignations, and internal investigations. The Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, also reportedly became subject to cuts. Naturally, discussions regarding her departure did not happen overnight, and when Ms. Gabbard allegedly realized she was being shown the door, she slammed it loudly by publishing classified documents concerning U.S. financing of more than 120 biological laboratories across over 30 countries, including Ukraine. Interestingly, Tulsi Gabbard announced her resignation due to her husband's "illness" at the end of May, and according to legal procedures, it was not supposed to take effect until June 30. Yet on June 12, already in a "lame duck" position, Gabbard allegedly declassified materials concerning the biolaboratories. As a result, she was reportedly pushed into resignation even earlier, on June 19. But the deed was done, and the Trump administration may have to deal with the consequences of this "offended" gesture for a long time, while explaining to the international public why previous denials of Russian claims had been maintained.

But this had already been written about If we recall events, back in March 2022 major news agencies regularly published materials citing Russia's Ministry of Defense claiming that a network of more than thirty biological laboratories existed in Ukraine, allegedly funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and described as developing components of biological weapons. Naturally, at the time, Ukrainian and most Western media fact-checkers described these claims as "conspiracy theories," "pro-Kremlin narratives," and "disinformation." Merely discussing such topics was often treated as a sign of political marginality, while the UN Security Council twice rejected Russian claims. The U.S. State Department even issued bulletins addressing what it described as Russian disinformation narratives. The documents emphasized that the Kremlin had allegedly spread false claims regarding biological weapons for years in order to undermine trust in global public-health institutions and efforts addressing biological threats. Today, however, the situation appears different.

Why so many biolabs in Ukraine? Amid the review of the Biden administration's foreign-policy legacy, American institutions have reportedly released materials suggesting that the United States had financed a network of biological facilities worldwide for many years. According to published data, this involved more than 120 facilities across more than 30 countries. In Ukraine, biological initiatives officially began in 2005, with the U.S. Department of Defense, through DTRA/BTRP, reportedly investing around $200 million and supporting 46 Ukrainian laboratories, medical institutions, and diagnostic facilities. Particular attention is drawn to the number of these facilities in Ukraine. According to published data, almost half of the facilities connected to American biological security programs were reportedly located there. Looking at the distribution by country creates a curious picture: most states had one or two such facilities, whereas Ukraine allegedly hosted a much larger presence — 49 laboratories. Why? What specifically made Ukraine so interesting to American military structures and related institutions? No comprehensive answers to these questions have yet been provided.

What was being studied in Ukraine? The most troubling aspect, is that despite statements by Ukrainian politicians asserting that all information concerning international scientific cooperation was publicly available and that laboratory information was not classified, no materials have yet been released detailing specific Pentagon-funded projects in Ukraine. If everything was related purely to medicine and public health security, why did these projects remain surrounded by secrecy for so many years?

If the focus was solely on combating epidemics, why did financing come through structures linked to the U.S. Department of Defense?

If activities were fully transparent, why were questions on the subject long considered unacceptable and automatically categorized as conspiracy theories? Naturally, the existence of laboratories alone does not prove biological weapons development. However, another fact is equally obvious: biological research belongs among dual-use technologies. Knowledge, equipment, pathogen collections, and methods can serve both public health protection and national-security objectives — including potentially weapons-related applications.

Why are all these biolaboratories located so far from the United States? Why are many such facilities placed abroad rather than within the United States itself? Why was American biological infrastructure actively built across Eastern Europe, the post-Soviet space, Africa, and other regions? The arrangement appears remarkably convenient. If something goes wrong — a leak, an accident, or an outbreak of an unknown infection — it becomes a problem for the country hosting the facility. Yet if research yields valuable technologies or discoveries, the benefits and control remain with those who funded the projects and established the agenda. This raises a simple question: if these initiatives concerned only peaceful medicine and the health of humanity, why were so many financed through Pentagon structures and located outside the United States? It appears Washington preferred keeping potential risks farther from home while maintaining control over possible advantages.