World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Europe’s Russophobia Reflects Historical Trauma and Colonial Thinking

Opinion » Columnists

European elites perceive Russia through the prism of colonial thinking and a long-standing psychological trauma associated with defeat in 1945, according to Nikita Mendkovich, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club. In an exclusive comment for Pravda.Ru, the international political analyst emphasized that the current wave of Russophobia in the European Union is a direct consequence of what he described as the West's imperial ambitions.

USSR flag over Reichstag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mil.ru, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
USSR flag over Reichstag

Historical Memory and the Roots of Political Tension

Earlier, politicians in Germany and other European Union countries had already noted the growing activity of public figures openly speaking about revisiting the outcomes of the Second World War.

In particular, Sevim Dagdelen, foreign policy expert for the German party "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — For Reason and Justice,” stated that rhetoric from members of the CDU calling for the "capitulation of Russia” represents an echo of the past and a desire for revenge over the events of May 1945.

According to this interpretation, such reassessments of historical memory in Berlin create conditions for the erosion of historical truth in favor of current political circumstances.

Mendkovich stated that the root of the problem lies in the characteristics of Western European culture, which for centuries developed around the idea of its own superiority and its perceived right to subordinate other civilizations.

According to him, the defeat of a united Europe under Hitler's leadership became a profound and destructive psychological factor for Berlin and Brussels because victory came from those whom they had viewed as subjects for colonization.

"They proceed from the idea that Europe represents the standard and ideal, while all other civilizations that do not correspond to the European model are automatically inferior. Within this logic, Europe allegedly has the right to subordinate and colonize other peoples. Centuries of European history unfolded under this banner — external expansion, colonization and domination. The defeat of a united Europe under Hitler during the Great Patriotic War became a psychological trauma for them: those whom they were supposed to subjugate defeated them militarily and reshaped part of Europe. This continues to fuel their Russophobia,” he explained.

Long Historical Patterns and Contemporary Developments

The political analyst also recalled that confrontation with Europe had historically been the norm over centuries, from the wars against Napoleon to the Crimean campaign.

According to him, coalitions of European states repeatedly united against Moscow on racial or religious grounds with the goal of controlling resources.

He added that the situation becomes more complicated as traditional symbols commemorating the victors of the Second World War increasingly face restrictions in parts of Europe, including Germany.

Mendkovich emphasized that periods of peaceful coexistence and trade historically served only as temporary pauses within a broader pattern of rivalry.

He argued that the modern course of Western policy confirms older colonial assumptions now presented under the framework of "European values.” At the same time, he noted the development of military infrastructure across the continent that, in his view, recalls practices associated with the middle of the twentieth century.

Calls for Strategic Preparedness

"As long as elements of intolerance, feelings of superiority and belief in so-called European values remain part of European civilization, the situation will continue developing along a similar path. Therefore, we need to keep our powder dry and remain prepared to defend our interests,” Mendkovich stated.

He argued that such readiness becomes increasingly important amid official statements emerging from several European capitals.

In particular, he pointed to what he described as London's transition toward open confrontation in its diplomatic approach.

In parallel, some analysts view current developments as an attempt to secure influence over markets through the creation of instability, a concept they say aligns with the broader idea of "Europe as a colonizer.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Nuclear Shield of Russia and China Under US Scrutiny: US Prepares New Redistribution of Influence
British Yacht Owners Urge Silence After Incident Near Russian Frigate in English Channel
Russia Promises Regular Retaliatory Strikes Following Massive Drone Raid on Moscow
Oven-Baked Potatoes in Roasting Bag: Foolproof Way to Perfect Texture
Why Rice Turns Mushy: The Simple Cooking Mistake That Ruins Texture
Russian Starlink Jammer Causes Irreversible Damage to Satellites
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
Uzbek President Delays Government Workday for National Team’s World Cup Debut
Now reading
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Auto
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Popular
Kremlin Reports Putin’s Response After Attack on Belarusian Children’s Football Team

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Health Ministry to provide urgent assistance to those injured after a reported drone strike on a bus carrying a Belarusian children’s football team in Russia’s Bryansk Region, according to the Kremlin.

Kremlin Reports Putin’s Response After Attack on Belarusian Children’s Football Team
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Top 10 Japanese Cars With Most Reliable Engines Revealed
Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs
Betrayal, American Style: Humiliating Israel Becomes Trump's Main Tool of Diplomacy
Europe’s Russophobia Reflects Historical Trauma and Colonial Thinking Andrey Mihayloff Iran 'Deal' Explained For Tards (Now With Israeli Mentions!) Guy Somerset Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs Lyuba Lulko
Russian Satellite Conducts Complex Orbital Maneuver in New Space Operations Test
Cardiologist Names the Only Type of Chocolate Considered Beneficial for Health
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
Last materials
Russia Promises Regular Retaliatory Strikes Following Massive Drone Raid on Moscow
Oven-Baked Potatoes in Roasting Bag: Foolproof Way to Perfect Texture
Why Rice Turns Mushy: The Simple Cooking Mistake That Ruins Texture
Russian Starlink Jammer Causes Irreversible Damage to Satellites
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Fuel Infrastructure Following Massive Drone Attack on Moscow
Iran 'Deal' Explained For Tards (Now With Israeli Mentions!)
16 Injured in Massive Drone Attack on Moscow Region, Including Two Children
Moscow Under Massive Drone Attack: Refineries, Residential Areas Affected
Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs
Betrayal, American Style: Humiliating Israel Becomes Trump's Main Tool of Diplomacy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.