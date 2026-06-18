Europe’s Russophobia Reflects Historical Trauma and Colonial Thinking

European elites perceive Russia through the prism of colonial thinking and a long-standing psychological trauma associated with defeat in 1945, according to Nikita Mendkovich, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club. In an exclusive comment for Pravda.Ru, the international political analyst emphasized that the current wave of Russophobia in the European Union is a direct consequence of what he described as the West's imperial ambitions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mil.ru, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USSR flag over Reichstag

Historical Memory and the Roots of Political Tension

Earlier, politicians in Germany and other European Union countries had already noted the growing activity of public figures openly speaking about revisiting the outcomes of the Second World War.

In particular, Sevim Dagdelen, foreign policy expert for the German party "Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance — For Reason and Justice,” stated that rhetoric from members of the CDU calling for the "capitulation of Russia” represents an echo of the past and a desire for revenge over the events of May 1945.

According to this interpretation, such reassessments of historical memory in Berlin create conditions for the erosion of historical truth in favor of current political circumstances.

Mendkovich stated that the root of the problem lies in the characteristics of Western European culture, which for centuries developed around the idea of its own superiority and its perceived right to subordinate other civilizations.

According to him, the defeat of a united Europe under Hitler's leadership became a profound and destructive psychological factor for Berlin and Brussels because victory came from those whom they had viewed as subjects for colonization.

"They proceed from the idea that Europe represents the standard and ideal, while all other civilizations that do not correspond to the European model are automatically inferior. Within this logic, Europe allegedly has the right to subordinate and colonize other peoples. Centuries of European history unfolded under this banner — external expansion, colonization and domination. The defeat of a united Europe under Hitler during the Great Patriotic War became a psychological trauma for them: those whom they were supposed to subjugate defeated them militarily and reshaped part of Europe. This continues to fuel their Russophobia,” he explained.

Long Historical Patterns and Contemporary Developments

The political analyst also recalled that confrontation with Europe had historically been the norm over centuries, from the wars against Napoleon to the Crimean campaign.

According to him, coalitions of European states repeatedly united against Moscow on racial or religious grounds with the goal of controlling resources.

He added that the situation becomes more complicated as traditional symbols commemorating the victors of the Second World War increasingly face restrictions in parts of Europe, including Germany.

Mendkovich emphasized that periods of peaceful coexistence and trade historically served only as temporary pauses within a broader pattern of rivalry.

He argued that the modern course of Western policy confirms older colonial assumptions now presented under the framework of "European values.” At the same time, he noted the development of military infrastructure across the continent that, in his view, recalls practices associated with the middle of the twentieth century.

Calls for Strategic Preparedness

"As long as elements of intolerance, feelings of superiority and belief in so-called European values remain part of European civilization, the situation will continue developing along a similar path. Therefore, we need to keep our powder dry and remain prepared to defend our interests,” Mendkovich stated.

He argued that such readiness becomes increasingly important amid official statements emerging from several European capitals.

In particular, he pointed to what he described as London's transition toward open confrontation in its diplomatic approach.

In parallel, some analysts view current developments as an attempt to secure influence over markets through the creation of instability, a concept they say aligns with the broader idea of "Europe as a colonizer.”