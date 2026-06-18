Iran 'Deal' Explained For Tards (Now With Israeli Mentions!)

There are times one is surrounded by such Retardation you are divided between suicide and genocide.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermilin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ War in Iran

During such moments I reflect upon the decision not to become a viral pathologist…ah, well.

This fine layering of stupidity upon ignorance drizzled with smugness certainly makes Yours Truly consider baking a 12 Monkeys cake to start the whole evolutionary process over again.

Alas, being a strict pacifist, all which remains for this placid observer is to ridicule the Tards.

Consider highly Uncomfortable Facts to be incoming.

The Alleged Iran Deal

It’s not. It’s a Memo. It’s no Treaty. It’s a vague agreement to talk about making a concord later.

Honestly, Tards, did the fact ever occur that:

The “Deal” was announced only 30 minutes prior Futures Market trading…by sheer coincidence?

The “Deal” was not proclaimed by Trump but…Pakistani Mediators…because Don is magnanimous enough to share credit?

The “Deal” was not released in text form even several hours after it was hailed…for reasons?

So…yep. No. Nope. Nein. Nyet.

Unfortunately, none of this quelled the “Peace In Our Time!” genuflections of the Pretense Class. UK, France, United Nations Ambassadorial Embarrassments all made with the flowery language of ensuring they look like morons in a few weeks.

Don’t agree? Lemme axe ya some tings, Sportsfans…

Iran Economics

Okay given time constraints we’re Bulleting this MoFo:

Iran Annual Budget – About $50 Billion (all sums USD)

Iran Sanctioned and Confiscated Funds Since 2018 – Between $50 Billion and $100 Billion (even reliable accounts vary incredibly, but these are the dual extremes)

Iran Strait (remains singular, kids) of Hormuz Ships Pre-War Daily – 100 to 120 by Average

Iran Strait of Hormuz Toll or Fee During the War – About $2 Million Each on Vastly Reduced Crossings

Iran Remit Collection per Year if Toll Structure Remains – Over $100 Billion in Annual Revenue

REDUX: This means if Iran Tolls the Strait it will TRIPLE its Annual Budget. Even if many nations or parties are exempted, at only 20% charge of all shipping you get…$20 Billion in Additional Revenue.

Moving on.

Israeli Economics

Now the bullets really begin flying.

Israeli Annual Budget – Over $250 Billion (five times Iran)

Israeli Total Funds Annually from the US – Between $4 Billion and $6 Billion

Israeli Annual Military Expenditure - About $45 Billion Total

REVIEW: So in the BEST case scenario the Iranians will “only” receive a new influx of HALF the Annual Military Budget of Israel, while in the WORST case scenario Iranians will get a new allotment of DOUBLE the current Israeli Military Budget.

Admittedly, some of you Chumleys may rejoin, “Sure, but not ALL of that dough the Iranians will be getting heads straight to the military!”. To which I reply, “Uh, shut up Tard, because the IRGC which had been merely a facet of the Iranian government before this war, is now far more in control of administration; so trust, ALL this new money will be heading straight to the weapons coffers next year”.

Now, tell me again how this is “Peace In Our Current Year Most Important Era Of All History”?

Markets Rally…Until They Don’t

As mentioned, what this “Deal” actually says is a mystery…which oddly, was the plot of an Alfred Hitchcock film some years ago…nonetheless, while good for Drama hidden terms are bad for Diplomacy.

Matter of, the following morning it was proclaimed ZERO terms would be revealed until AFTER the signing…which totally indicates everybody is on the same page regarding this single page Memo, obvs.

Trump, who claimed he affirmed a “Deal” about thirty times already, chortles there will be no charges.

Iranians, meanwhile, who have repeatedly said control of the Strait is hence inviolable, have worked in language they will “Regulate” the Strait…which, in Diplo-speak is shouting, “We securin’ our bag!”.

To claim Your Humble Correspondent knows the reality would be as foolish as those who claim this is “The Bestest Peace Pageant Ever!”. I don’t know. Seemingly, no one else does either. Et non, mon ami, this is NOT some vaunted “strategic ambiguity”; which only applies to repercussive actions (i.e. Taiwan, Formosa).

As soon as one ship from some player the Iranians don’t approve tries to sail the Strait this issue will be clarified – Do Iranians get to charge a Toll, Fee, Administrative Cost, Just ‘Cause Price, Etc. – or not?

If so, expect the Israelis to have something to say about it.

Plus for all you ACKSHULLY’S, by the time the Mid East was in midst of its corn flakes next morn, the Houthis already fired on a cargo ship near Yemen and no less than the Israeli National Security Minister, Finance Minister, a prominent Former Prime Minister, as well as leader of the left-wing Opposition all came out in unison against the “Deal”…but, no, I’m sure it will hold and is not another huge stock con.

Love Trump, Hate Iranians, Ambivalent Israelis or Everybody Vicey Versa…Consider

Anyway, when all else fails – and removing the whole “religious” aspect of things – if YOU were leading the unquestioned dominant business in a region, then came along a competitor which hated you who promptly won the lottery, with quick result to be owing his rapid expansion your Power would vastly diminish within a year if not six months…would you allow such a reality to develop or intervene?

Do you believe it is in the Israeli character to accept supplantation by emboldened Iranian leadership?

Finally, and please, POR FAVOR, quit with the Nuke Talk (at least in terms of Tehran developing one).

What is of greater consequence: that Iran whips up a single Nuke they could never toss, or the inflow of $100 Billion worth of conventional wartoys to use themselves and share amongst their best good pals in Lebanon or Yemen as well as with other new buddies who always show after you make serious bank?

Quick Cut: The larger threat would be…1 Low Yield Nuke or 2 Million Spankin’ New Shaheeds?

Could Israel fend off hundreds of thousands of Shaheed drones if fired in a single lob? If unlikely, then do not suppose Israel will allow their manufacture by Iran using all that newfound lucre.

Yeah, I know. Oil down. Stocks up. Everybody’s a millionaire. And the Knicks legitimately overcame a 30- point deficit that was clearly in no way related to our widespread Billion-dollar gambling industry.

Enjoy it for now, Sonny, because now ain’t gonna last much longer.

Thus gather ye shekels whilst ye may and so forth, Dip Buyers…only put some of that cash on Puts as well.

Or as I like to say at times such as these, “Settle Down, Tards, Settle Down…”

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America