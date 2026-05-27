Iran No Longer Speaks Language of Diplomacy. It Speaks Language of Victor

The main problem with American policy in the Middle East is that Washington still does not understand whom it is dealing with. For decades, the West has continued negotiating with the East according to its own logic of compromise, diplomacy, and mutual concessions. But the Middle East lives by different rules.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Iranian flag

For Europe and the United States, negotiations are a way to avoid war. For the Middle East, war is a way to determine the terms of negotiations. Compromise becomes possible only after a demonstration of strength. And if one side manages to hold out, it already considers itself the victor.

That is exactly how Iran views today's negotiations with the United States. Washington tries to present the current situation as successful "containment” of Tehran. But in Iran's political logic, everything looks completely different: the country endured 40 days of continuous strikes, the elimination of part of its political and military leadership, sanctions pressure, attacks on allies, and attempts at regional isolation — yet it neither collapsed nor lost control over its regime, military, or influence. In Tehran's eyes, that means victory.

A Military Shift Has Taken Place Inside Iran

In the West, many still pretend that Iran's old power structure, dominated by religious leadership, continues to function as before. In reality, the situation has already changed.

The elimination of part of the political leadership and strikes against the top levels of the system effectively led to a concealed military takeover. Real power in Iran now rests in the hands of the military wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which, under the slogan of "defending the country,” has fully consolidated control over the state.

The figure of the Supreme Leader formally remains in place, but increasingly resembles political decoration. He rarely appears in public, remains under maximum protection, and others now speak on his behalf — generals and members of the security apparatus.

That is why Iran's rhetoric has become so uncompromising. Tehran no longer speaks the language of diplomacy. It speaks the language of a victor.

Iran Makes Demands Like a Victorious Power

While Washington tells its own electorate that the world is "moving toward peace,” Iran presents demands — not requests, but demands.

Iranian parliamentarian Mohsen Rezaei effectively outlined a new Middle Eastern ultimatum to the United States:

an end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon;

the lifting of sanctions;

financial compensation;

the return of frozen oil revenues;

recognition of Iran's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

The issue no longer concerns simple freedom of navigation. Tehran now speaks about the right to determine which vessels may pass through the Persian Gulf and which may not.

This is no longer a defensive posture. It is a bid for regional hegemony.

Most importantly, Iran increasingly believes it has the power to dictate terms.

The US Is Negotiating With Its Own Voters

The most revealing aspect of the current negotiations is not the talks themselves, but the way the American administration tries to sell them to domestic audiences.

Washington is already preparing a familiar political narrative: "We bought time.” That is why the White House increasingly repeats statements claiming that "Iran will not obtain a nuclear bomb within the next 15 years,” that "the program remains under control,” and that "there is no immediate nuclear threat.” Officials continue insisting that negotiations are progressing successfully.

But the central question remains unanswered: where will the uranium, technology, and infrastructure remain during those 15 years?

The issue is not the destruction of Iran's nuclear program, but merely the postponement of its final stage. Iran is not abandoning enrichment, dismantling its scientific base, or destroying its infrastructure. It is simply turning the problem into a long-term political process.

In reality, the United States is trying to sell the world not a solution to the crisis, but a temporary pause. That pause fits perfectly into the American electoral cycle.

If Iran does not build a nuclear weapon within the next 15 years, Trump will be able to say: "I fulfilled my promise. There was no war under my presidency. I stopped Iran.” What happens after those 15 years will no longer be his problem.

This is the classic logic of American politics: survive the political cycle, win elections, calm domestic voters, and leave the delayed crisis to the next administration.

But the Middle East does not live according to election cycles. It lives according to generations and historical conflicts. That is why Tehran fully understands that time currently works in Iran's favor, not America's.

While Washington sells "successful diplomacy” to its own society, Iran preserves its technology, infrastructure, regional influence, and gradually strengthens its status as a state that withstood pressure from a superpower and forced it to move from threats to negotiations. That means pressure can continue increasing.

The Middle East Has Already Sensed American Weakness

The most important developments are happening neither in Washington nor in Tehran, but in the perception of the region itself.

The Middle East has seen the main thing: the United States no longer appears willing to go all the way.

That is why Arab states have adopted a wait-and-see position. Almost nobody openly condemns Iran. Almost everyone prefers to play the role of mediator. All sides are waiting to see who ultimately proves stronger.

That is also why Hezbollah has sharply intensified its activity. While the United States tried calming the situation with statements about diplomacy, Iran, through its regional structures, effectively began dictating terms in Lebanon.

After American officials declared that Israel retained the right to self-defense, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem effectively called for an uprising and the overthrow of the Lebanese government.

This is no longer mere rhetoric. It is a demonstration of who truly feels in control of the situation.

Washington responded with "strong statements.” But throughout the Middle East, everyone understands that the United States has no real leverage over Hezbollah. All meaningful leverage remains in Tehran's hands.

Trump Risks Repeating the Afghan Scenario

Trump's main problem is that he tries to apply the logic of business deals to the Middle East. But the region respects only strength and the willingness to go to the end.

The United States has already experienced this in Vietnam, Afghanistan, and many African countries: loud declarations, enormous spending, endless discussions about democracy — followed by fatigue, shifting priorities, and withdrawal.

"It didn't work out — so be it.” That is precisely what America's allies in the Middle East are beginning to understand today.

Trump once again speaks about the "Abraham Accords,” new alliances, and a new regional order. But a simple question emerges: who is still prepared to view him as a guarantor?

After everything that has happened, the United States no longer looks like the architect of a new order. It looks like a country trying to find an elegant exit from a crisis it helped create itself.

Israel Once Again Finds Itself Alone

The final outcome of American policy has turned out paradoxical. Iran has strengthened its position. The IRGC has consolidated power. Hezbollah feels increasingly confident. The region has seen American weakness.

And Israel, as so many times in its history, once again finds itself alone against its enemies.

Because in the end, all of Washington's "ironclad guarantees” stop where American domestic politics begin.

And while Trump speaks to his voters about diplomatic successes, Israel, as always, will have to solve its own problems with its own blood, its own soldiers, and its own future.