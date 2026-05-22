Iran Strait Talk – The Professors Are Lying To You

Before getting into World War Three, let’s head back to the United States dust-up of the 1860s.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Cpl. Gary Jayne III, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Strait of Hormuz

The American War of Northern Aggression (misnamed The Civil War) occurred for reasons very different than what you have been told…and which are here illustrated by way of analogy…

Non-Membership Not Allowed

Let’s say you join a Recipe Club to learn how to cook. Naturally, there are rules at the Business which you choose to obey. You must use natural ingredients, organically sourced produce, warm it all over an open flame. Everything is going well enough the first several weeks.

That is, until the Recipe Club informs you from now on you must follow all these same rules not only in the Business kitchen, but also in your private Home. Natural ingredients, organic produce, clean heat. Maybe some Members comply, but others do not – they prefer artificial flavors occasionally, processed treats once in a while, a microwave every other day seems fine to them…so they want to quit the Club.

Alas! The rest of the Members only THEN inform you this Club is an unbreakable association. You can’t leave. Moreover, without consent or even notification you unwittingly surrendered all your Rights to depart. Worst of all? You have a look at the Contract you signed and it clearly states you can dissociate at any time of your choosing. Only now? If you leave the Club the other Members will confiscate all your Property, then destroy your Home and in all likelihood murder your entire Family…because they say so.

A Friendly Persuasion

That was the American “Civil” War. (Don’t believe me? Even textbooks of the time at West Point, the United States Military Academy, instructed students that States were allowed to secede the Union.)

Best of all? The very Members who demanded you remain and follow their Rules, in the act of forcing you on pain of death to participate, routinely ignored and violated the very Rules they were enforcing.

(Look it up, Sportsfans, the Unionists blatantly discarded Habeas Corpus, Freedom of Speech, and basically every other Right guaranteed in The Constitution for which they were “nobly” slaughtering.)

Now, this is not to say Your Humble approves of Chattel Slavery (although nor do I consent to Debt Slavery, which replaced it) but the simple and undeniable fact remains The Civil War amounted to nothing more than naked aggression over “The Law” in order to enforce the will of a stronger power.

Agree or disagree with the result, it was save other an Illegal Conflict…anyway, some food for thought.

Moving On To Iran

Seemingly every single day This Author peruses the News, are the abundant “University Professors” who apparently received their Doctorates from Monsieur Dolittle.

Owing to discretion I will not mention the moron from Georgetown University (*oopsie daisie*) who only this past weekend stated the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, refuses to permit Iran to charge Transit Fees in the “Straits”. (It’s SINGULAR!...didn’t we cover this already!?!)

*sigh*

So, for the benefit of My Readership in the perpetual service of humiliating “Experts” we are going to review the FACTS of the situation; that is, the incidents transpiring in Practical Reality as opposed to what alleged “Professors” claim who may or may not be subsidized Mouthpieces for the XYZ, et al.

(Seriously, if you take away nothing else here – aside from verboten book titles – by all means, understand almost every “Retired General”, “Non-Profit Analyst” and, FOR DEFINITELY, “Professorial Chair” is straight up being paid from the pocket of Uncle Samuel and is in NO WAY giving you Truth.

Alright, merrily down the stream as we cover the actuality (as opposed to ACKSHULLY) of the situation…

The Two Minute Love (Pundits Hate You To Know)

Okay, we’re gonna bullet point this ‘cause, after all, it’s a military affair and I like being clever:

1. The 1958 Law of the Sea Treaty – This was the first major international maritime agreement on boundaries. Heretofore, each nation had territorial dominion out to 3 Miles off shore; this was because in the 18th Century that was about how far a canon might reach and thus deemed extent of reasonable defense. By the 1950s, armaments had changed and new concordances needed to be settled.

IMPORTANT NOTE: The document ascribed a Right of “Innocent Passage” (a term of Art, not of slang) which meant foreign ships could, with exceptions, sail across most Territorial Waters.

Obviously there was more included such as ecological considerations, fishing allowances, and a host of other minutiae; but for our purposes, the discussion here is concerning “passage”.

ALSO NOTE: Iran DID sign but DID NOT ratify this Treaty; yet largely abided by it.

2. The 1982 Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) – Some people call this the “Constitution of the Oceans” due to its expansiveness. (For what it’s worth, please review above how well The Constitution in America fared once the shooting started in 1861…) Most importantly, this pact codified Territorial Waters as extending 12 Miles from shore, 24 Miles as Contiguous Zone for Custom and Immigration purposes, as well as 200 Miles for Economic Zone of natural resources.

IMPORTANT NOTE: “Innocent Passage” still meant all ships including non-hostile warships could float by…”Transit Passage” also includes overflight permission…”Archipelagic Passage” mainly concerns island chains such as Indonesia, etc.

Notably, Article 26 specifically indicates Tolls or Fees may NOT be charged by nations except in limited circumstances such as repairs or towing…BUT WAIT!...This DOES NOT apply to “Artificial Waterways” such as ohhh…I don’t know…the Panama Canal or Suez Canal. At the EXACT SAME TIME, it DOES apply to “Natural Waterways” such as the Strait of Hormuz. (So, just on account to be clear, if you’re a rich country that makes a canal you get to charge and if you’re a poor country that is fortunately situated you get screwed…because reasons…ah, sweet Capitalisms!)

ALSO NOTE: Iran DID sign but DID NOT ratify. The United States likewise eventually DID sign a 1994 Revision but DID NOT ratify.

3. Strait of Hormuz (again, SINGULAR) – Is only 21 Nautical Miles at the narrowest point, shared by Iran and Oman. Therefore, it is PLAUSIBLE to argue the Strait is ENTIRELY within the Territorial Waters of those nations. Any claims the Strait of Hormuz is “International Waters” is spoken by an idiot. One COULD make the argument as a vital point of navigation it should be so treated, and This Author might even agree, but it is NOT a settled legal fact. Seriously, any “Professor” who claims such is the case is not worth your time and should be dismissed summarily.

4. The Iranian View – It is at this juncture entirely appropriate to mention that Iran has NEVER acceded to the premise “Innocent Passage” is incompatible with Tolling. Such has been the Iranian position for DECADES. The fact this claimed Right has never previously been exercised does not by non-performance alone negate whether that claimed Right exists. Indeed repeated assertion, even absent exercise, over the course of many years bolsters the Iranian perspective.

5. The International View – Needless to say, the International perception is contrary the above. Given that over 160 countries have ratified the UNCLOS Treaty it is persuasive there has now become a De Facto method of managing global waterways. In addition, it is eminently reasonable to contend the failure of Iran to establish its purported Right to charge for more than 30 years is evidence that purported Right has been effectively abandoned.

6. IRANIAN CAVEAT – Now, here again (see how “The Law” works, kids?) the Iranians counter with the claim they are not in fact charging a “Toll” but instead collecting Fees for “Specialized Services”, which are permitted by UNCLOS and in this case include expertise in navigation of a perilous route as well as inclusion of Insurance for ships availing themselves of that amenity.

7. AMERICAN COUNTRETEMPS – Yeah, exceptin’ we got bigger Boom-Booms.

Conclusion – Not Before The Mast

There are several purposes of this piece.

One, to encourage you to read books you aren’t supposed to know exist.

Two, ridiculing “Media Professors” and “Retired Generals” because I hate lying XYZ shills.

Three, giving you the skinny on all the ways this is by no means a strait-forward (*apologies*) issue.

Whether you agree with the International or the Iranian position is unimportant – those are opinions.

At the end of the day, not to mention the end of this kerfuffle, the Winners and Losers will be decided by a myriad of factors including: the price of gasoline in America, the cost of bread in Iran, the degree to which China is sick of this nonsense, whether a radical Tehran commander jumps the gun, exactly how compromised Trump is by his “past proclivities” with his Best Friend Jeffrey Epstein, and whether Israel will permit Iran to collect approximately $100 Billion a year from “Toll Fees”. (HINT: THEY WON’T.)

In all of this is a single certainty – International “Law” will be the least determinative influence on events.

Chew on that, Chumleys.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America.