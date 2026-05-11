World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nancy O'Brien Simpson

The golden Trumpian calf

Opinion » Columnists

It has been a while since something truly exploded my brain, but this did it.

Телец
Photo: www.freepik.com by Allexxandar is licensed under Free More info
Телец

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

A 22-foot statue of Donald Trump, wrapped in gold leaf, now stands at his Doral golf course in Miami. Trump proudly unveiled it on Truth Social with the all-caps declaration: “THE REAL DEAL — GOLD.”

The statue itself is grotesque enough. But what truly broke me was that evangelical and Jewish religious leaders actually blessed it.

Are you freakin' kidding me? Jesus spent his life defending the poor, the outcast, the sick, the powerless. Trump wants to shaft the poor at every turn. 


Jesus preached mercy, humility, and peacemaking. Trump brandishes threats against entire nations like a man drunk on power, talking casually about destroying civilizations overnight while surrounding himself with cosplay Hegsethian soldiers obsessed with “lethality.” Jesus said, “Love your enemies.” Trump himself once told Erika Kirk, “Forget that. I hate my enemies.”


None of this is remotely Jesus-y.


And then there is the gold.


In Exodus 32, while Moses was on Mount Sinai receiving the law, the people grew restless. Aaron gathered their gold, melted it down, and fashioned a golden calf for them to worship. “These are your gods, O Israel,” they proclaimed.


When Moses came down from the mountain and saw it, he smashed the tablets in fury, ground the idol into powder, scattered it on water, and made the people drink it.


Not long after came the commandment that could not have been clearer: “You shall not make for yourself an idol.”


So when I see pastors standing around a towering golden Trump statue with raised hands and solemn blessings, I go berserk. Has anyone involved read the book they claim to follow.  Hello?  What about that god damn golden calf, dudes?


I keep thinking about something Pope Leo XIV said this April in Cameroon. He warned of “a handful of tyrants” ravaging the world and then delivered a line the men at Doral should have read before they laid hands on that golden Trump statue:


“But woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”


That golden Trump (calf) statue says everything, and even more sickening are those who bless it.


This is an old story repeating itself in modern clothing: the idol remade, the calf regilded, the same human impulse to take what is temporary, flawed, and political and drape it in holiness it does not deserve.


Scripture already named this pattern. A people, impatient for God, forge something they can see, touch, and control, and then call it divine, no matter how dark it may be.  Never mind, Jesus said his kingdom is not of this world.  


We are watching MAGA make an earthly kingdom with old King Midas, who wanted everything golden. 


And this is the judgment that invites. When power is worshiped, truth is the first offering laid on the altar. When leaders are turned into sacred objects, conscience becomes inconvenient. And when religion kneels before empire, it ceases to be religion at all.


So let the gold shine.


It has always been the oldest disguise.

 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Nancy O'Brien Simpson
News All >
Central Asian Leaders Reverse Course and Head to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations
Zelensky Visits Frontline as Russia’s Victory Day Truce Takes Effect
UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative
Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress
Apple’s Future Plans: AI AirPods with Cameras, Smart Photo Editing and Glass iPhone 20
Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk
Russia Says It Will Not Strike Kyiv Despite Airport Chaos Caused by Drone Attacks
Moscow Will See Only One Leader of Post-Soviet States at May 9 Victory Parade
Lavrov Warns of 'No Mercy' for Attempts to Disrupt Victory Day Celebrations
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Now reading
UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative
World
UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
World
Latvian Defense Minister Ready to Resign for Failure to Down Ukrainian Drones
Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress
Women
Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress
Popular
Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow

Actress Ksenia Dobromilova, known for her appearance in a HammAli & Navai music video, has died after being struck by a motorcycle in Moscow.

Russian Actress Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Moscow
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
Russian General Identifies Key Targets: Kyiv Will Burn for 24 Hours
Unknown Lifeform Discovered in Ryukyu Trench Defies Classification
Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth
The golden Trumpian calf Nancy O'Brien Simpson Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth Andrey Mihayloff Crimea, Golan Heights and 'Stolen Grain': Ukraine’s Diplomatic Offensive Meets Israeli Realism Yury Bocharov
Russia Warns of Hypersonic Strike on Kyiv: General Headquarters, Parliament Among Targets
Central Asian Leaders Reverse Course and Head to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations
Trump Dresses His Persian Gulf Fiasco as American Triumph
Trump Dresses His Persian Gulf Fiasco as American Triumph
Last materials
Newly Declassified UFO Documents Reveal Strange Sightings Over Moon and Earth
Central Asian Leaders Reverse Course and Head to Moscow for Victory Day Celebrations
Zelensky Visits Frontline as Russia’s Victory Day Truce Takes Effect
UAE Commits $100 Million to US-Backed Gaza Security Force Initiative
'Are You Sure This Is the Reichstag?': How Soviet Troops Nearly Captured the Wrong Building in 1945
Russia’s Oil and Gas Revenues Collapse by Nearly 40% in Early 2026
Hottest Fashion Trend of Summer 2026: Three-Hole Dress
Apple’s Future Plans: AI AirPods with Cameras, Smart Photo Editing and Glass iPhone 20
Snake Bite Emergency Guide: The Dangerous Myths That Still Put Victims at Risk
Sir David Attenborough Turns 100: The Man Who Redefined Wildlife Documentaries
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.