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Nancy O'Brien Simpson

MAGA When Was America Ever Great?

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Nancy O’Brien Simpson 

Эсминец USS Thomas Hudner во время операции США "Эпическая ярость" против Ирана
Photo: United States Department of Defense is licensed under public domain
Эсминец USS Thomas Hudner во время операции США "Эпическая ярость" против Ирана


Our country does not learn. Not the lesson of peace. Not the lesson of how to take care of one another. Not the lesson of leaving other nations alone. We don’t get better. We just find new ways to be worse.


MAGA!  We talk about making America great again, but when exactly were we great?


When we were wiping out Native Americans? Enslaving Black people? Locking up our own citizens in internment camps during World War II?


When we dropped atomic bombs? When we experimented on Black men in Tuskegee? When women and Black people couldn’t vote?


When we slaughtered civilians in Vietnam, like at My Lai? When we overthrew governments across Latin America? When we built systems that kept exploiting the same people over and over again?


And yes, life may have felt good for white, upwardly mobile Americans. There were decades of comfort, opportunity, and stability for them. But does that make a country great when Black families were denied mortgages and shut out of entire neighborhoods? When gay people had to hide who they were, unable to marry or even live openly? When Native Americans were confined to reservations? When women were largely locked out of real corporate power?


While one segment prospered, others were excluded, silenced, or pushed to the margins. And beyond our borders, we were still dropping bombs, still exerting power over people who looked nothing like those benefiting at home.


So what are we actually talking about when we sport our red ball caps?


Can a country be called great if it was only ever great for some?


Can you name a single decade where we weren’t doing something cruel, violent, or unjust, at home or abroad?


Because the truth is, we don’t just have a past like that. We keep doing it. And if anything, we may be getting worse, not better. We are rolling back efforts at diversity and inclusion, as if acknowledging inequality is the problem instead of the inequality itself. We talk casually about destroying entire civilizations in a single night. We continue to fund and support evil, devastating wars without accountability.    


And for those who say, Nana, if you hate it, then leave, that misses the point entirely. Wanting your country to be better is not hatred. It is a form of loyalty. It is caring enough to refuse to look away, caring enough to expect more, caring enough to believe we can be something other than this.


Right now, we have a pattern of harm, exclusion, and violence dressed up as greatness. And it is not something to be celebrated.

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