Press Correspondents wed to Unemployed Incels — Most Violence is Economic Violence

Afore we commence, a reading from the Historical Annals:

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

In the long before time, yonder the Slavic Empire of yore, lived a noble Caeser (where do you think "Czar” is derived, Sportsfans!?!) who basked in the adulation of all his merry Menfolk, until one day…

Somewhere On The Steppes

Comrade Beta: Er, hey Sire…

The King: Use my proper moniker, knave!

Comrade: Sorry, hey Somerset The Greatest and Most Awsomest in all the Slavic World.

The King: Is there any OTHER world a Ruler would desire? I mean, how you SEEN these Lollies!?!

Comrade: Yeah, Your Awesomeship, that's our issue…me and the lads been squawkin' and it don't seem kosher to us you get not only your pick of the Lolly Girls, but in point of fact, you get ALL the Lolly Girls.

The King: Hmmm, what do you propose.

Comrade: Maybe…you keep just SOME of the Lollies?

The King: Heresy!

Comrade: Yeah, uh, I know, Sir Handsomest in All The Land, but plenty of the boys are getting rowdy. Fightin' the Barbarians and Infidels for treasure is okay for a while…but eventually they want something to spend their spoils on…you get me?

The King: Aye…you speak truth, as a true Slav. Okay…I'll keep only a portion of the Lollies and you fellahs can have the fatties to share amongst yourselves.

Annnd — "CUT!”

Religious Patina Keeps The Peace

No doubt you, as a clever Reader, have by now realized this is how the concept of Marriage was born.

Yeah, yeah, yeah, you can ACKSHULLY all you want about The Bible and other texts — and you'll be right in the technical sense. Except this is (generally) the way real Marriage came to be practiced in the world.

Every Sovereign who got Power initially took his pick of the Ladies (evince around 25% of all Asians can trace genetics back to Genghis Khan hisself) but eventually had to reconcile without sharing the Sheilas there would be no Soldiers.

Men need a reason to rumble, and the two biggies are Land and Women.

With Land, you get a Deed. With Women, you got Marriage. (Back before No Fault came into being.)

This little system worked fine about 1000 years until people forgot the whole reason for it. (Likewise I hold Harlequin Books partially responsible for muddying the perfumed bath.)

Come around the 1960s in the West and the Boomers — it's ALWAYS the Boomers — decided it was better to do sexytime antics than maintain a stable Society…and by the 2020s we have Men without Women. (Also title of an excellent collection of Short Stories from Hemingway prior to his cucking out.)

Today our yute are told to fight for Sportsball and iPhone Porn which is…unlikely to produce Civilization.

Correspondent Dinner Hoedown

Frankly, Yours Truly would not be caught dead at such a conglomerate of Corporate liars. (Sorry, that joke was contractually required to be made under the circumstances…*grimace*)

Seriously tho', within a few hours of some mulatto (it's currently unclear, but he waddn't White) shooter going buckwild in Washington, it had become very evident to Your Humble the reason for his nonsense.

Was it politics? That's what the Shills will say…and they'll be partly accurate.

The authentic question is WHY should this 31-year-old, apparently (physically) healthy male specimen, not unattractive, with a University degree as well as a Master's degree, choose to go on a rampage?

We find when searching his previous Employment there was a "steady” position back in 2014…low-level "til 2024…then "part-time” work as an educator…some evidence of being a "tutor” which is Ameri-Code for Unemployed…followed by the increasingly common "self-employment” as a vidya game developer.

Do you get it? All of this screams "No Hope”…after nearly a decade of schooling…likely with a Mount Bloodrush of Debt…in Cali which is the most expensive state of the Union…and during a Marketplace that is already commencing the Slash-And-Burn process of Mass Human Displacement (MHD) from A. I.

(By the way, you see the other week how Oracle, another Comp Company, ditched 30,000 Workers in a single go via Mass Email…yeah, no connection to this tyke…but the sort of action to incite "rowdiness”.)

So…if you are a Man in the West (at time most College Students are Women)…who "did everything right” in terms of bagging the costly Sheepskin…then when you couldn't find a job fell for the "get more training” scam which really means "get more Loans”…only to find yourself living at home with Mama because even the Highest diplomas no longer ensure a McSoyslop dinner let alone a Living Wage…

Welp, maybe you might hold some of the Politicos who pushed this ridiculousness accountable.

Not appropriate, Eminently understandable.

Your Soylent Green Pill For Today

Annnd — It's gonna become a whole lot worser — and I mean A LOT.

In Ukraine they have robot soldiers. In China they have robot marathon winners. In America they have robot drivers.

Yes, yes, yes…none are yet ubiquitous…but where was that technology ten years ago? It didn't exist.

Meanwhile, the Potentates That Be are telling the young Men of this country to "learn a trade” when they have been "learning to code” the past fifteen years…leading to similar predicably futile results.

At the same juncture, we are re-entering the Kingship Phase of relations where the few wealthy Overlords are hording all the Tarts (which fit every frame of the Fems…from "Trad” Mormons who toss chairs at infants to the pervasive Instasluts who are Influencer Famous all of Fifteen Seconds until the next newest Ta-Tas arrive to steal their Subscribers).

That's the facts, Fam. It ain't pretty and it ain't getting solved anytime soon. The Peeps in Palaces are enjoying themselves too much and seem to have a Death Wish for Humanity as a whole.

You'll be witnessing a good many "inexplicable” violent episodes with increasing frequency over the coming rotations — and it is all going to boil down to a Lack of Ladies at the Homestead.

Men Need Women — Simple As

You erect a Culture opposed to Primal Premise and Millions will tear it down…by any means necessary.

While This Author is pacific as the day is long, you don't need to be a Sentry to spot the Horizon.

The only consolation for those of us who came before will be the curiosity of seeing the drama unfold.

When my Antithesis rises up there will be a lot of Breaking News, to be sure…because any moment some King Incel finally marshals his forces there will be astounding feats of shenanigans to bear witness.

(Only kindly remember to Grandfather in us Ancien Nobility intent on keeping our earlier tagged Lollies.)

Harken! The Era of the Neglected is Soon to Arrive…Thus Speaketh Czar Somerset The Foreteller.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America