Trump, Iran, and Oil: Why the US Failed to Control the Middle East

In an interview with Pravda.Ru, military expert, political scientist, professor, and director of the Center for Military-Political Studies Alexey Podberezkin explains what lies behind the seizure of an Iranian vessel and the escalation of the conflict. He analyzes US objectives, the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, and provides a forecast for the development of the confrontation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Petr Ermelin, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ War with Iran

Seizure of an Iranian Vessel: Signal or Accident

Q: The Americans recently seized an Iranian vessel. How do you assess this step — is it a warning or a threat?

A: In fact, this is an illustration that this entire story is not over for either the United States, or Iran, or other countries. The situation is in an intermediate phase, and developments may unfold unexpectedly quickly in very different directions.

The Americans have already expended a significant portion of their munitions, carrying out massive strikes which, as it turned out, did not produce the desired result. Some strikes hit false targets, others failed to achieve their effect. They need time to replenish resources — this explains the desire to drag out negotiations.

At the same time, Iran has a similar situation: it has suffered serious losses but retained significant potential — according to various estimates, up to 40–60% of its missiles and air defense systems. Moreover, Iran demonstratively shows the existence of reserves, including missile silos.

As a result, neither side has achieved its objectives. The Americans did not fulfill their strategic task — control over the hydrocarbon region and transport flows. The Hormuz Strait is now effectively controlled by both the United States and Iran simultaneously, which creates uncertainty.

Oil prices remain relatively stable, since many countries have strategic reserves. This reduces the severity of the crisis in the short term. But the situation may change sharply if the conflict drags on.

The United States still has significant stockpiles of weapons, including cruise missiles, so both sides retain the potential to continue the conflict. Negotiations are ongoing, but their terms remain vague and abstract. If an agreement is signed in its current form, it can be interpreted as a defeat for the United States.

Who Initiated the Conflict — Trump or External Pressure

Q: In the West, there is debate over whether Trump made the decision himself or acted under pressure from allies. What do you think?

A: This point of view exists, but I do not agree with it. External forces cannot determine US policy. They have their own geopolitical interests.

The main one is control over energy resources. Already now, energy is becoming a key factor in technological development, including artificial intelligence. The United States seeks to control the largest sources of oil.

They are already actively working in Venezuela. If they manage to establish control over the Middle East, then China and India, as the largest consumers of energy resources, will become dependent. This will give the United States a powerful instrument of influence on the global economy.

In this sense, Trump’s actions are logical and consistent. Any American president would act in approximately the same way, perhaps with varying degrees of decisiveness.

Threat to Petrodollar and Pressure on US

Q: Gulf countries have started talking about switching to settlements in yuan. How serious is this lever of pressure on the United States?

A: Petrodollars do have enormous importance. But the process of changing the global balance of power is already underway. BRICS countries already surpass the “G7” in economic power, and this trend will intensify.

The share of the dollar in the global economy will gradually decline. The United States understands this and actively opposes any alliances capable of weakening the dollar — whether BRICS or other unions.

However, this process is not fast. It is inevitable, but stretched over time.

The Question of Nuclear Weapons Use

Q: There have been reports that US military forces may use tactical nuclear weapons without a direct decision by the president. How realistic is this?

A: In the United States, decisions are made according to a certain algorithm. The president, as commander-in-chief, gives a fundamental authorization for the use of force, and the military then determines specific means and targets.

If we are talking about nuclear weapons, their use without a presidential decision is impossible. I am convinced that Trump has not made such a decision.

Even tactical nuclear weapons are unlikely to be used in the near future. Not for humanitarian reasons, but because it is impractical. Their use requires clear targets, and in the case of Iran, such targets are not obvious.

Moreover, even a nuclear strike does not guarantee the destruction of facilities if they are located deep underground.

Forecast: Prolonged Negotiations and Risk of Escalation

Q: What is your forecast for the development of the situation?

A: In the coming month, the parties will continue bargaining over the terms of the agreement. They have resources to continue the conflict, but also an interest in concluding a deal that can be presented as a political victory.

In its current form, the agreement looks like a defeat for the United States: the Hormuz Strait is effectively not controlled, Iran’s nuclear program has not been destroyed, and its technologies have been preserved.

At the same time, Trump is facing internal problems. His sanctions policy results in legal costs. To make matters worse, dozens of high-ranking military officials have been dismissed, indicating serious disagreements within the system.

American forces in the region are mainly represented by light units, not intended for large-scale ground operations. Any attempt at escalation may lead to significant losses, which restrains further actions.