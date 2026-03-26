Pravda.Ru special correspondent Daria Aslamova interviewed Middle East expert Taimur Dvidar to discuss such issues as the division of the Muslim world, different forms of Zionism, sauerkraut as an alternative to derivatives, and who really governs the United States.
There Is No Religious Split. There Is a Political One
— Mr. Dvidar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain have opened their airspace to American and Israeli aircraft. Strikes on Iran are being launched from their territories. This looks like betrayal — Muslims on both sides, and the attack on Iran took place during the holy month of Ramadan.
— You are mixing religion and politics together. In principle, this is acceptable, but here it is important to understand: this is a long-standing confrontation of political forces, a regional problem with deep roots. Nevertheless, Israel, like its main ally the United States, is waging a religious war — not specifically against Iran, but against Muslims.
There is no religious split in the Muslim world on this issue. Global Zionism has taken on the form of impunity, as seen in recent decades — something obvious to everyone, both Christians and Jews. Sunnis and Shiites represent a long-standing political split over succession after the Prophet. Their rituals differ, but they do not prevent the practice of a faith of truth and purity.
Islam means “submission.” Muslims also follow the Ten Commandments given to Abraham and the law of Moses.
The essence is simple: there are no intermediaries between the believer and the Almighty. It is you and the Almighty — as in Judaism. The Qur’an is written in clear language, accessible to all.
— Still, Arab monarchies have abandoned their brothers in faith. Is that not betrayal?
— No. It is not betrayal. They were never allies — they are opponents. Iran seeks regional dominance. Historical conflicts and religious differences reinforce this. Iran has supported various groups in the region for years. This is confrontation, not betrayal.
— But American bases and allowing strikes from your territory — isn’t that wrong?
— These bases have existed for decades, since the oil-dollar system emerged. Western economies depend on cheap Gulf energy. Arab elites grew wealthy and attempted to assert independence. The U.S. reminded them who is in charge.
For Israel, the goal is clear: restructuring the regional and global order. Iraq was removed, then Libya. Iran remains the final piece. Other regional states have already aligned with the new system.
The Project Ends with Iran
— What is happening globally?
— We are witnessing a transformation of the global political system. Capitalism has exhausted itself. Conflicts like Gaza show the world tolerating large-scale destruction.
Israel pursues its strategy while global leaders support it. Many seek historical legacy.
— Does Israel control the U.S.?
— Not completely, but it has significant influence, especially over Trump-era politics. Israel effectively directs U.S. actions in the region.
— From the Nile to the Euphrates?
— In biblical terms, yes. But public perception in the region remains clear about who the adversary is.
Three Types of Zionism
— Should Zionism be called what it is?
— That view exists, though it is controversial today. The topic has been debated internationally, notably in 2001.
— Are there different types?
— Yes. Jewish Zionism is historical. Christian Zionism focuses on apocalyptic beliefs. Global Zionism is about influence and control over political systems.
— What is Christian Zionism?
— It involves preparing for a religious end-times scenario, including building the Third Temple.
— And global Zionism?
— It is about influence within political elites across countries.
The Qur’an Says: Think and Reflect
— Why are Muslims seen as a challenge?
— Because Islamic teaching encourages independent thought. Justice is central. Authority can be challenged if unjust.
— Is there a shared economic doctrine?
— Yes. It emphasizes real value — no speculation, no derivatives. Trade should involve tangible assets.
This principle exists in the Torah, Gospel, and Qur’an, but is not followed in modern systems.
Humanity at a Crossroads
— Humanity faces a difficult transition. Such periods are historically marked by instability and conflict.
The outcome is uncertain. The future depends on collective choices. The key message is to think and reflect.
No Country Has Defended Iran
— No country has fully defended Iran. Statements alone are not action.
This situation reflects broader regional dynamics rather than isolated conflicts.
Iran has not initiated direct conflict with Israel. The region is complex and includes diverse populations.
— Is Russia being threatened?
— Statements have been made that suggest rising tensions.
The region remains volatile.
Think and reflect.