Pravda.Ru special correspondent Daria Aslamova interviewed Middle East expert Taimur Dvidar to discuss such issues as the division of the Muslim world, different forms of Zionism, sauerkraut as an alternative to derivatives, and who really governs the United States.

There Is No Religious Split. There Is a Political One

— Mr. Dvidar, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain have opened their airspace to American and Israeli aircraft. Strikes on Iran are being launched from their territories. This looks like betrayal — Muslims on both sides, and the attack on Iran took place during the holy month of Ramadan.

— You are mixing religion and politics together. In principle, this is acceptable, but here it is important to understand: this is a long-standing confrontation of political forces, a regional problem with deep roots. Nevertheless, Israel, like its main ally the United States, is waging a religious war — not specifically against Iran, but against Muslims.

There is no religious split in the Muslim world on this issue. Global Zionism has taken on the form of impunity, as seen in recent decades — something obvious to everyone, both Christians and Jews. Sunnis and Shiites represent a long-standing political split over succession after the Prophet. Their rituals differ, but they do not prevent the practice of a faith of truth and purity.

Islam means “submission.” Muslims also follow the Ten Commandments given to Abraham and the law of Moses.

The essence is simple: there are no intermediaries between the believer and the Almighty. It is you and the Almighty — as in Judaism. The Qur’an is written in clear language, accessible to all.

— Still, Arab monarchies have abandoned their brothers in faith. Is that not betrayal?

— No. It is not betrayal. They were never allies — they are opponents. Iran seeks regional dominance. Historical conflicts and religious differences reinforce this. Iran has supported various groups in the region for years. This is confrontation, not betrayal.

— But American bases and allowing strikes from your territory — isn’t that wrong?

— These bases have existed for decades, since the oil-dollar system emerged. Western economies depend on cheap Gulf energy. Arab elites grew wealthy and attempted to assert independence. The U.S. reminded them who is in charge.

For Israel, the goal is clear: restructuring the regional and global order. Iraq was removed, then Libya. Iran remains the final piece. Other regional states have already aligned with the new system.