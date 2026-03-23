From Iran to Impeachment: Trump’s Team Divided as War Pressures Mount

Pravda.Ru special correspondent Daria Aslamova conducted an interview with political analyst and Americanist Malek Dudakov, discussing divisions within Donald Trump's team and the potential threat of invoking the 25th Amendment.

Photo: White House website Donald Trump

Hawks, Isolationists, and High-Profile Resignations

Q: Joe Kent — a special forces veteran and director of the National Counterterrorism Center — resigned and publicly stated that Israel deceived the White House. Vice President J. D. Vance is trying to distance himself from what is happening. What does this mean? Is this political theater or a serious split within Trump's team?

A: It is important to understand that amid the current escalation with Iran, we are indeed observing a very serious split — in American society, in politics, and, of course, within Donald Trump's administration. Everyone knows that his team includes both hawks and isolationists. The hawks are especially active on the Iranian track. These include Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

But there are also many isolationists. Among them are Vice President J. D. Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Joe Kent, her appointee, recently made a loud exit and is now leaking internal details about what is happening within the Trump administration. In response, he is being threatened with an FBI investigation. This is a highly unpleasant situation.

I am more than certain that this will not be the last high-profile resignation. The prolonged conflict is not ending, Americans are suffering significant losses, and the energy crisis is manifesting globally and within the United States. Dissatisfaction with the war is growing — ideal conditions for deepening divisions.

Psychological Profile of Trump

Narcissism, Messianism, and Detachment from Reality

Q: From a psychiatric point of view, Trump appears unstable. History has seen leaders like Hitler come to power, successfully run a country, and start a world war. We see religious gatherings in the White House, shouting, hysteria, and claims of victory. Are we dealing with a psychopath?

A: It is always difficult to make such assessments without direct contact with the individual — in this case, the American president. However, he clearly has narcissistic tendencies, which were visible even during his time in show business. In the US, he is often described as an egomaniac — someone for whom personal ego and the desire to appear victorious and popular are paramount.

As president, however, it is not possible to move from victory to victory. In recent months, we have seen numerous failures in his administration. The Greenland issue failed, trade wars collapsed after the Supreme Court overturned most tariffs, and migration raids had to be scaled back with troops withdrawn from major cities. Now, with Iran, we see similar difficulties.

It seems Trump is increasingly detached from reality. He is not being provided with objective information, and he may also reject information that does not fit his worldview. This explains his statements blaming artificial intelligence, denying losses, and claiming that everything is going well.

Q: After the assassination attempt where a bullet grazed his ear, could he have developed a messianic complex? How dangerous is that for the world?

A: That tendency existed before but intensified after July 2024. The danger lies in the gap between his self-perception as a messianic figure and reality. When things fail, this creates cognitive dissonance, which may push him toward radical decisions.

Regarding nuclear weapons, I would not be overly concerned in the immediate future. Even if Trump issued such an order, the US military leadership would likely refuse to carry it out. There could be a serious internal confrontation within the military command.

Q: Or they might simply remove him?

A: That scenario is theoretically possible. With congressional elections approaching, Republicans are likely to lose heavily. Next year, Democrats may push investigations and attempt impeachment. If Trump's behavior deteriorates further, invoking the 25th Amendment becomes a possibility.

This amendment allows the Cabinet to remove the president if deemed incapacitated, transferring power to the vice president. Ultimately, Congress would decide. It has never been used, but it cannot be ruled out.

Tactical Nuclear Weapons and Proxy Warfare

Q: Is the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Israel possible?

A: At present, Israel is relatively satisfied with its position. Iran's main strikes target US infrastructure and Gulf monarchies rather than Israel itself. Israel is effectively confronting Iran through indirect means.

Using nuclear weapons would turn global opinion sharply against Israel. Only a major escalation — such as massive Iranian missile strikes destroying major cities — could make that scenario plausible. For now, Iran is conserving its missile arsenal.

Israeli Lobby and Christian Zionism

Q: Who controls whom: Israel over the US or vice versa?

A: It is important not to fall into extremes. The Israeli lobby is very influential, but it does not control everything. Gulf monarchies and Turkey also invest heavily in US politics. However, in this conflict, the Israeli lobby currently has an advantage.

It is closely tied to conservative religious Republicans — evangelicals and Christian Zionists — who believe the US has a sacred mission to support Israel's expansion to biblical borders. This is a marginal but influential viewpoint within that group.

Q: Is Christian Zionism about accelerating the apocalypse?

A: In extreme interpretations, yes. Some believe this will lead to the Second Coming. Others simply see unconditional support for Israel as a mission.

Q: That sounds dangerous.

A: While geopolitical and economic factors dominate, this religious component also plays a role in decision-making, especially among figures like Pete Hegseth and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Congress, Ground Operation, and the Strait of Hormuz

Q: The US president can conduct military operations for only two months without congressional approval. The war began on February 28. By late April, approval and funding will be required. Will this be difficult?

A: Yes, Democrats are not inclined to support it, and even some Republicans are hesitant. Combined with the energy crisis, rising fuel prices, and industrial strain, pressure on Trump is increasing.

Q: Is a ground operation possible?

A: It is possible. The US could attempt landings on key islands such as Khark Island or smaller islands in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation would likely involve tiltrotor aircraft for rapid deployment. Technically feasible.

However, Iranian retaliation would be severe, leading to significant losses. Public support is minimal — only about 7% of Americans support such an operation.

Q: Does that mean the operation must begin quickly?

A: Yes, the Pentagon is accelerating preparations. Initially, no ground operation was planned. Now, marine units are being deployed from Okinawa and other bases. Within one to two weeks, they may reach Oman, where the US has a naval base, and attempt the operation by late March.

If it fails or is abandoned, April will be very difficult. Reopening the Strait of Hormuz appears impossible otherwise. But if the US withdraws with heavy losses, it would be a political catastrophe for the administration.