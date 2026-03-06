Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell

Planet Trumpland: An ABC from Hell: Arrogance, Belligerence, Chauvinism

Photo: https://avash.ir/ by محمد برنو, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Израильский удар по зданию IRIB в Тегеране 16 июня 2025 года

Let us start by stating that the civilised human being lives under and by the rule of law. Laws are sacrosanct, have been carefully drawn up over the centuries, are enforced by the authorities and citizens are expected to abide by them. If they do not, they are tried, judged and if found guilty, sentenced, and even then they have the right to appeal.

This is why I am totally against trial by media, in which gossip and rumour can tarnish someone’s reputation just because someone heard someone say, for instance, that a person was mentioned in the Epstein files, in which, someone heard someone say, the abuse and rape of under age girls was only the top of the iceberg and that horrendous crimes were committed, such as torture, murder and cannibalism. And that certain names are associated with this. Who? We don’t know, do we?

Was the Ayatollah in the Epstein files? Then who is the evil one?

This being the case, let us ask whether the Ayatollah was mentioned in the files. No? Then who is the evil one? And this is precisely my point, we cannot have a world in which accusations are made in public, the flames fanned by the media and trials performed in the street like a witch hunt. Much better and more civilised would be the secret of justice, with investigations carried out in private, in silence and the case becoming public after the judgement (stressing that there is a right of appeal).

Now for international law

I can feel everyone nodding in agreement, you are all with me, right? So let us move on to international law. It exists, there is a proper forum for discussion and crisis management, called the United Nations Security Council to which its members are signatories. Any attack by any nation against any other can only, under international law, take place when it is under the auspices of this instrument, period, the unique caveat being where there is an immediate threat to the security of the aggressor. There is no evidence of this in the case of Iran. There was no evidence that this was the case in Iraq. 23 years on, the USA has learnt precisely nothing. Are they stupid, evil or what?

And you cannot attack a country because you do not like the leader or the system. That is restricted to the realm of the internal affairs of a sovereign state. I do not have the right to criticise Donald J. Trump for what he does inside the USA, it is none of my business. I am not a US citizen, I have never even been there. I have far more interesting places to go first. Mongolia, for example. Togo. Mauretania. Paraguay. But I do have the right to comment on what he does overseas, especially if it is illegal.

Vox populi

I, somewhat arrogantly, claim to voice the opinion of the huge majority of people around the world, in saying that I am absolutely sick and tired of turning on the television and seeing the United States of America attacking a defenceless country, like a sniveling coward, a bully, a terrorist and a murderer. In short, a criminal, hated and unwanted member of the international community.

Shattered dreams

At the turn of the century I was hopeful that Y2K would bring us a period of lasting peace, of development, shared resources and stories and cultures and gastronomies, educational programs, bridging the gap between the haves and the nots, a multilateral approach to crisis management, using the proper forum of discussion to manage crises.

Brazen breaches of the law

There followed Kosovo, an illegal act of butchery favouring KLA, or Kosovo Liberation Army (UÇK – Ushtria Çlirimtare ë Kosovës) terrorists who were attacking the Serbian police and cutting people’s heads off, carving out the heart of Serbia and creating a narco distribution centre and terrorist training camp.

Then Afghanistan, more understandable at the beginning, less so as time went on and wedding parties were strafed by cowards in the sky…

Then Iraq, a shocking violation of international law in which hundreds of thousands of people were murdered, punctuated with United States’ torture camps.

Then Libya, in which the most horrendous war crimes were committed with impunity, where the African country with the Highest Human Development Index was destroyed, left crawling with terrorists and studded with slave camps.

Then Syria, where there was more interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation and where the USA and its allies sided with those who sliced the breasts off nuns and played football with the head of a little girl who had been forced to watch her parents being tortured and murdered. Show me your friends and I will tell you who you are.

Then interference in Ukraine, fanning the flames of Fascist Hitler-worshipping thugs who screamed “Death to Russians and Jews” on the streets of Kiev and more recently, turning a blind eye to Israel’s pet fetish, slaughtering tens of thousands of children in Gaza. What a feather in their cap. And they are probably proud of it. Again, show me your friends…

The common denominator in all of this, is the United States of America. Bang, crash, screams. And what is the result? The United States of America is not feared, or respected. It is the most hated nation on Earth. Say “USA” and what do you see? White-knuckled, sullen, seething hatred, a sneer and a look of total disrespect. When people hear of other nations, they show interest and smile. Mention the USA and the reaction is to curl the lip.

There are no positives with Washington

I do not deal in hatred. I don’t do hatred, it is not my thing. I like to find positives, win-win situations, where everyone walks away happy and nobody is humiliated. But how can you find any positives in Washington’s approach? Murdering civilians, strafing kids, showing a total disrespect for international law, leaving chaos behind wherever it puts its feet. Look at Iraq, look at Libya. No plans. No respect for countries or people or the law. Bang, crash, screams.

Now for the Orangotango

And now, for the Orangotango. When Trump replaced Biden, many people thought Thank God for that, he couldn’t possibly be any worse, what with his insults, insolence, interfering, bumbling approach as he humiliated himself and his country on every stage. Basically an out-of-place, incompetent and rude old man. Trump started well, with his claims to be the President of Peace, profferring himself for the Nobel Peace prize.

Then it all fell apart. He threatened to invade Greenland, then said he would annex Canada, and Panama, and Cuba; he committed an act of terrorism and kidnapping in Venezuela, for which he is liable for criminal prosecution, since as a military or a police operation, it was illegal. And now Iran. The current act of slaughter is firstly, that of a yellow-bellied coward and secondly, lies outside the auspices of the United Nations Security Council, and as such, it is illegal, a criminal act of murder and terrorism. It renders those responsible for this barbaric act of butchery criminals, murderers and terrorists. And sniveling cowards.

What an idiotic Presidency

Donald J. Trump could have gone out in glory. He could have made his Presidency one of the best in the history of his country, making a difference in the world. What did he do? He allowed himself to be strung along by Israel, whose unspeakable crimes make it the pariah of the international community and will do so for decades to come. And he made the USA the Epstein of the world, a toxic and evil entity which nobody wants anything to do with.

Today crowing from the rooftop. And tomorrow…

In conclusion, if there are those in the USA today crowing from the rooftops, they will soon see what happens to a bully. Nobody respects them and eventually they run crying home to mummy because someone comes along and smashes their snout down their neck. The reaction follows the action, according to the laws of physics. Not today, maybe not tomorrow. But the damage is done. The epitaph of Donald Trump will be the wholesale slaughter of innocent civilians in a wholly illegal and totally unnecessary invasion. Iraq revisited Version II 23 years later.

Common decency says you do not attack a country while you are sitting at the negotiating table, meaning the USA is not only a coward and a barefaced liar, but cannot be trusted. Murdering an old man, the leader of his country and religion, is not an act of courage, it is an act of cowardice.

Donald J. Trump represents those twenty bullies who break into someone’s house and beat someone to death because they don’t like him. Does that make them right?

Donald J. Trump’s epitaph is already written, his chapter in the history book is already printed and his legacy as president of his country is already made. If this illegal, criminal act of terrorism in Iran had not been launched, those 150 to 170 elementary school children would not have been murdered. From today on, Donald J. Trump will spend every night of the rest of his life hearing their screams ringing in his ears. And the more he tries to block it out, the louder it will become.

Timothy Bancroft-Hnchey can be reached at timothy.hinchey@gmal.com