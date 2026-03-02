Tactical Success, No Strategic Victory: The Paradox of the Iran War

The American-Israeli operation against Iran has entered its third day, and early conclusions already point to a striking paradox: clear operational achievements on both sides have not translated into strategic victory.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Iranian flag

Operational Gains Without Strategic Breakthrough

Military theory long taught in Soviet and Russian academies holds that tactics yield to operational art, and operational art ultimately yields to strategy. An army can win battles and even break through defenses, yet still lose a campaign. It can dominate at the operational level but fall behind strategically if its industrial base and state system prove less prepared for prolonged war.

That framework helps explain the current dynamics. The United States and Israel have inflicted operational damage on Iran through precision strikes and leadership targeting. Yet no clear signs of strategic collapse have emerged in Tehran.

President Donald Trump has publicly suggested that new Iranian political figures are seeking negotiations. At the same time, Iran has demonstrated its own operational capabilities through asymmetric strikes against US military facilities in the Persian Gulf region. Unlike in Jordan or Israel, American missile defense systems there have struggled to fully neutralize incoming threats, resulting in destruction and casualties.

However, these strikes have also pushed regional actors such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to distance themselves from Tehran. So far, Iran has refrained from targeting oil production facilities in those countries, a restraint that underscores the broader strategic calculations at play.

Strategic Objectives, Tactical Tools

Both Washington and Tehran appear to have set ambitious strategic goals while relying primarily on tactical and operational methods. For the White House and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the assumption seemed straightforward: remove Iran's top leadership and more compliant figures might emerge. Yet complex political systems rarely transform through decapitation alone.

Iran's theocratic structure and deeply rooted political culture have proven resistant to simple external pressure. Leadership losses did not automatically fracture the state apparatus or trigger mass unrest.

Tehran, for its part, pursued strategic deterrence through volume-expanding missile arsenals and cultivating proxy forces across the region. The logic centered on overwhelming adversaries with sustained barrages and multi-front pressure.

So far, however, large-scale missile strikes have yielded mixed results. They have inflicted damage but also galvanized regional opposition. Proxy groups have not delivered a decisive strategic shift, and their reliability remains uneven.

A Growing Strategic Vacuum

The conflict now risks drifting into stalemate. Each side demonstrates the capacity to strike, yet neither has articulated or executed a coherent pathway to lasting strategic dominance.

Modern warfare increasingly exposes a critical flaw in political decision-making: leaders search for a "magic solution” instead of investing in long-term strategic planning and realistic end goals.

Without a clear strategic framework, operational victories may accumulate without altering the fundamental balance. In that scenario, escalation becomes easier than resolution, and tactical brilliance fails to deliver decisive results.