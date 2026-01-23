Last Stand of the Gullah Geechee

Down Palm Beach way there have been many changes in recent years…most decidedly for the worse.

Along the coast was a delightful restaurant named Charley's Crab. It endured decades as a single-story elegant spot right on a bend complete wood paneling and picture-pane windows overlooking the sea. It's gone now, the land having become too valuable for anything less than a vile plastic replica of charm.

On the North End was the old Post Office which had existed since the 1930s. Inside were wrought-iron or brass fixtures, displaying several murals above depicting Florida as it was in those early days. This too has been "repurposed” as retail space with a new venue for the USPS designed of steel and synthetic.

Across the lake we used to have a venerable track for hound racing several months of the year. It may not have been for everyone, but the experience was dignified and contrary to common misperception the animals well-cared for, being valuable commodities. Excised by radicals to make way for…nothing.

So Yours Truly is not a fan of "Modernity” in any of its varied forms — which all amount to Singularity.

Another Island…This In Georgia

Our neighbor across the way, Georgia (the State, not Country), has similar traditions in threat of being incorporated to the Void.

In this case it is Sapelo Island, a barrier on the Atlantic coast. Here is home to the Gullah Geechee, who are descendants of African slaves. (NOTE: Spare us the "enslaved people” routine, White Knights; your verbal genuflections have no influence on Practical Reality and, in fact, minimize prior horrors.)

Regarding derivation of title for this collection, the consensus being it is an informal moniker of linguistic resultant the Ogeechee River; a primary feature of the Savannah, Georgia basin.

Importantly, Gullah Geechee are not of a singular identity despite sharing Central and West African roots; a logical misunderstanding. The Gullah are generally recognized to be located in The Carolinas while the Geechee are more precisely located in Georgia and Florida regions.

By the way, since we are going all Etymological, another word UNIVERSALLY misconstrued is "Creole”. This correctly means a person born in America of French descent; although current misappropriation of that term is frequently assumed to convey a Mulatto (or mixed-race, or bi-racial) person in America.

Geographically, the groups originate from modern-day Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, among others in the vicinity; significance of this being that not all African peoples or tribes are interchangeable. To wit, unique association here being culinary (okra and rice), crafts (basket weaving) as well as creation tales.

For those seeking deeper comprehension, the film "Daughters of the Dust” (1991) is recommended; only be forewarned it is often labeled as "fiction” when in reality it is more "atmospheric” in tone.

Now, beyond these connotations "allies” (pathetic term) will simper about "connections to land”, "pride in values” and "racial resilience”…each of which is true…but LIKEWISE true of EVERY race of humans.

Be that as it may, Your Humble Correspondent (despite being Most Evil, etc., etc.) is a fervent defender of ancient cultures in every sphere on this dilapidated globe of ours.

Thus, it was of essential importance when a vote was held this week to destroy such a Community.

The Rezoning Effort — Georgia Plutocrats Hate Culture

Accordingly, days ago in Georgia was a ballot on the long-standing issue of whether to "Rezone” one of the final remaining homes of the Gullah Geechee for the ignoble goal of McMansion planting.

In brief, way back in 2023 was an Ordinance issued by McIntosh Country, which includes Sapelo, to raise the size allowance for private dwellings. The effect of this would have been to permit the construction of McMansions on prime coastal real estate largely inhabited by these descendants of American slaves.

Naturally such a provision caused immediate concern. With larger homes come higher taxes. Indeed, the Ordinance would have over doubled the existing structural allotment from 1400 feet to 3000 feet.

Gullah Geechee Citizens were forced to battle this vile "Law” all the way to the Georgia State Supreme Court, which ruled the Ordinance must be voted on by The People to pass…a novel concept these days.

Residents then collected enough signatures to call for a Referendum on whether these individuals should be displaced. (i.e., technically, to repeal the Ordinance) Being the degenerate Plutocrats they are, The Establishment in Georgia desperately fought to prevent The People getting a say in their destiny.

Thankfully…mercifully…gloriously…the Gullah Geechee (as well as others, several being White) rejected this abuse of Power by a factor of around 5 to 1 in the contest — hopefully the end of it.

'Dem Foke Need Ta Lurn' (Said With A Snarl)

Except, in America, a triumph is never quite a victory.

There are rumblings that another Ordinance will be proposed, as County Commissioners (in every State) are notoriously averse to being restricted in their mistreatment of the Plebians (also known as Citizens).

Alas, whether the Plutocrats learn their lesson or not remains one immutable fact — the local Georgia Establishment, presumably representing McMansion Property Developers and Slave-Descendent Haters, have wasted well over $500,000 of Taxpayers dollars on the effort to shunt those dusky folk elsewhere.

Maybe a half a Million bucks doesn't sound like so much (especially when you can erect a fiberglass monstrosity on the bones of former slaves…what?…you think the McMansion Makers would deign to "relocate” cemeteries if it meant another few shekels in their pockets?)…but on Sapelo Isle — it's a lot.

Currently there is a Community Center which is a pub. Nothing wrong with a pub, but $500 Large would have revitalized it into a proper emergency Health Care outpost. Then is the issue of flooding, which is a persistent issue on Sapelo Island. Or the fact aforementioned floods wreck the roadways located there.

To be sure, such a modest amount would not have fixed every problem for the residents…but it would have helped them a Hell of a higher amount than funneling that lucre into the hips of greedy attorneys.

Everyone Looks Alike & Says Identical Things…And You'll Be Happy

Right now there is a conclave in Davos, Switzerland being held (entry fee $1 Million per) that attracts every worst kind of human being you've ever met — and several only H. P. Lovecraft would think exists.

The mantra of this assemblage of misfits who prize money uber all?

"In the Future you will Own Nothing and Be Happy.”

Seriously. These cretins (and the WEF, et al) say it aloud. But what does this mean — IN PRACTICE?

It means John Lennon — No Tradition. No Race. No Culture. No Grace. No Beauty.

Thus, while you may think…”Ummm, this is a strange entry from a Man who hates everything…” you best heed my clarion when I say the Gullah Geechee are everyone — only decades from now.

Granted, a meagre population of 50 to 100 representatives of a vanishing ethnic group may seem as if they do not have any relevance to your life…EXCEPT THEY ARE YOU.

Soon will be a very wide consortium representing a disparity of Resistors to a damnable Conformity.

Oddly enough, those of us who rebel against this Tyranny will be the authentic champions of Diversity.

Because, after all, The Bell Tolls For Thee.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America