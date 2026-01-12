The year 2026 has started fiercely

The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists

Following the kidnapping of its legitimate president, Nicolas Maduro, and his entire family on 3 January 2026, Venezuela no longer exists as a nation because its sovereignty no longer exists. The political experiment of the Bolivarian Republic, so beloved and defended by Hugo Chávez, who worked tirelessly to restore dignity to the indigenous people and workers of Venezuela, is painfully coming to an end thanks to numerous and well-paid internal betrayals.

Maduro's movements were known in advance and his escort, evidently composed of expendable loyalists, was easily eliminated. Not a single shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile was fired by the Venezuelan defence forces throughout Caracas, and American helicopters were able to fly low with impunity while carrying out their mission. How can we not see the betrayals in the army, the secret services and all the Venezuelan security apparatus in the way Nicolas Maduro's kidnapping was carried out by the Americans?

President Maduro has been elected twice in regular elections, and US candidates have twice been rejected by the overwhelming majority of the Venezuelan population. The accusations that Maduro was the puppet master of drug trafficking to the United States, even the possession of automatic weapons used against US citizens (sic), should make chickens laugh. It is a question of oil, minerals and geopolitics.

Venezuela's oil and mineral resources will once again be plundered by US multinationals (mostly) and a few other foreign companies (those from Washington's vassal states, including Italy, which has long since ceased to be ashamed of its submissive status). Sold off on international markets, only crumbs of the immense profits and gains from the plundering of Venezuelan resources will return to the Venezuelan people, and the nation will be dominated by local quisling comprador bourgeoisie who will grow fat beyond all limits.

The United States has therefore kidnapped President Maduro as yet another warning to other Latin American countries that they must never delude themselves into thinking they can decide their own destiny, their own lives and their own politics. It is the "rules-based order” as American version of the law of the strongest and marks the end of any illusion about so-called "international law”, as Russian philosopher Alexandr Dugin points out.

There is another important aspect. The great Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, a champion of humanity treacherously assassinated by Trump on 3 January 2020 (sic), was a strategic and logistical genius. Thanks to him, his tireless efforts and his incredible abilities, the Islamic Republic of Iran was able to bypass the sanctions imposed on it by Washington for many years. One of the pieces of Haji Qasem's plan was Venezuela, which in recent years has proved to be a crucial node in this international network that allowed Iran to sell its oil under embargo and acquire certain critical technologies.

It does not take much imagination to understand that if Venezuelan oil were to return to American hands and flood the world market, the Iranian economy, already under acute stress from years of inhumane sanctions, would suffer further. Looking a little further ahead, we can easily hypothesise that if Venezuelan oil were to flow freely and in large quantities, the world price of a barrel of oil would plummet even if Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz and bombed the oil fields of the Persian Gulf petrol-monarchies, as it was actually about to do during the 12-day war started in the summer of 2024 by Israel against the Iranian Ayatollahs.

The kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his family, with his future sham trial in New York where, apparently, district attorneys are no longer so unwelcome to Donald Trump, are therefore another step in Israel's direct and proxy war against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the coming months will tell us how tragic the fate of this ancient and noble nation will be.

Zelensky, the Assassin

On New Year's Eve, a Ukrainian drone struck a restaurant in Khorly, in the Kherson Oblast, with an incendiary bomb, killing 27 civilians who were celebrating the arrival of the new year and injuring 31 others, including five children. Since the victims are Russians in the Russian territory of Donbass, the Western media did not give much prominence to the incident and, in fact, neglected the news: no outrage, no "taking of a stand”, no reference to violated human rights.

Civilians die in all wars, and even the Russian armed forces have caused casualties among the Ukrainian civilian population: this is the price of war. However, it is one thing for civilians to die as inevitable collateral damage of military operations not specifically targeting them, and quite another to hunt them down as prey in the hope of provoking a disproportionate retaliation by the enemy.

The Ukrainians are no strangers to such attacks and have in the past launched drones or fired HIMARS rockets at civilian targets, even hitting apartment buildings that did not house military targets, usually in the middle of the night when civilian victims were most defenceless because they were asleep.

The Ukrainian armed forces, and through them NATO, are taking revenge on Russian civilians for their defeats on the battlefield, and the New Year's Eve attack on Kherson follows just hours after a massive attack on a Russian presidential residence, with Ukrainian drones and s taking off from Sumy and Chernihiv. The objective seems to have been to eliminate Vladimir Putin with a precise and decapitating attack.

At the beginning of the Special Military Operation, Zelensky, the comedian who played the piano naked and with his penis, could also have been decapitated, and it would have been better that way, but Naftali Bennet, then Prime Minister of Israel, called Putin and convinced him not to do so. Putin gave his word and has always kept it. Does it still make sense to guarantee Zelensky's survival after everything that has happened?

NATO's rhetoric is faltering, Trump detests Zelensky and would like to replace him with someone he finds more likeable, and Europe itself may not survive a Russian victory, as Simplicius clearly writes in his Substack: therefore, the longer the war drags on, the worse the peace terms will be for Ukraine and the greater the loss of life, infrastructure and territory that Kiev will have to accept.

I write "Kiev”, but it is now clear that Ukraine is held captive by a gang of local madmen and murderers lost in their own personal neo-Nazi delusions: they themselves are instruments of the ideological, transhumanist madness that dominates the self-proclaimed elites of the collective West.

Moscow's victory must be clear and overwhelming, but for now, our thoughts go only, painfully, to the victims of Khorly who will never again be able to embrace their loved ones but who now await true justice.