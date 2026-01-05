World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Venezuela in the Crosshairs of a Lawless Empire

Opinion » Columnists

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Флаг Венесуэлы
Photo: flikr.com by Carlos Díaz, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Флаг Венесуэлы

Donald Trump has once again made explicit what American power has long preferred to keep implicit: that sovereignty is conditional, and that nations which sit atop strategic resources exist at the pleasure of the United States. His threats toward Venezuela, including open talk of regime change, military force, and American control over another country’s future, are not an aberration. They are a moment of dangerous clarity.

For decades, American foreign policy has operated on a simple logic. Countries that comply with United States economic and geopolitical interests are treated as partners. Those that do not are treated as problems to be solved. Sometimes the solution is wrapped in the language of democracy promotion. Sometimes it arrives through sanctions, covert operations, or proxy conflicts. And sometimes it comes through open force.

Since World War II, the United States has intervened militarily or covertly in more than seventy countries, according to research by Brown University’s Costs of War Project and the Congressional Research Service. These interventions have included coups, assassinations, regime change operations, bombing campaigns, and long occupations. The estimated death toll from post September 11 wars alone exceeds four and a half million people, the vast majority of them civilians.

The pattern is consistent, even when the justifications change.

Libya was bombed to protect civilians and left a failed state fractured by militias and slave markets.
Iraq was invaded to eliminate weapons that did not exist, resulting in mass civilian deaths and regional destabilization.
Afghanistan endured two decades of occupation only to return almost exactly to where it began.
Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia absorbed more tonnage of bombs than all of Europe during World War II, largely to preserve American credibility rather than security.

This is not democracy promotion. It is empire management.

What makes the present moment especially dangerous is not merely the continuation of this history, but the abandonment of its disguise. Trump does not bother with euphemisms. He says plainly that Venezuela’s oil is ours. Greenland should be taken. Iran should be bombed. Allies should pay tribute. Rivals should submit. Power no longer seeks legitimacy through law or moral claims. It justifies itself by possession.

The United States now enforces a global order in which it reserves the right to impose economic sieges that collapse currencies, spike infant mortality, and starve civilian populations, while insisting these measures are nonviolent. United Nations experts have repeatedly described such sanctions as a form of collective punishment, yet they remain a preferred instrument of American statecraft.

At the same time, Washington funds and arms wars it does not fight directly. Ukraine becomes a proxy battlefield against Russia. Gaza becomes an open air prison sustained by American weapons and diplomatic cover. Civilian suffering is acknowledged as regrettable but never disqualifying.

What is most unsettling is not hypocrisy. It is scale.

A single government, accountable primarily to domestic politics and corporate interests, now exerts extraordinary influence over the fate of eight billion people, the planet’s remaining resources, the trajectory of emerging technologies, and the stability of nuclear arsenals. The United States spends more on its military than the next ten countries combined, while the institutions meant to restrain power, including international law and global governance bodies, remain structurally incapable of constraining it.

There is no effective referee.

No enforcement mechanism.
No credible deterrent.
No authority capable of saying no.

That is what makes this moment terrifying. Not that America behaves badly, but that it does so within a system where power answers only to itself. Elections change personalities, not structures. Administrations rotate, but the machinery of intervention remains.

The future of humanity, including its climate, its peace, its technologies, and its survival, should not hinge on the temperament of a single leader or the appetites of a single state. And yet increasingly, it does.

This is not stability.
It is not order.
It is not leadership.

It is a gamble with the world, and everyone else is forced to live with the consequences.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Nancy O'Brien Simpson
News All >
Now reading
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Columnists
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
World
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
World
Russia’s Oreshnik Strike Sparks Sharp Warnings as Analysts Target Zelensky and NATO
Popular
Russian Court Upholds 21-Year Sentence for Former Belgorod Official

A Russian military appeals court has upheld the 21-year prison sentence of former Belgorod regional official Victoria Shinkaruk, convicted of multiple terrorism-related offenses

Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
Iran Responds to USA's Threats: 'We Are Ready for War'
Iran Rules Out Preemptive Action, Blames US and Israel for Unrest
Greenland’s Future Belongs to Its People, Denmark Tells Washington
Venezuela’s Russian S-300 Air Defense Systems Were Not Activated During US Attack
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government Lyuba Lulko The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists Costantino Ceoldo Venezuela – Just Another Teen Movie Guy Somerset
Russia Strikes Lviv Aircraft Repair Plant With Oreshnik Missile, Defense Ministry Says
Ukraine Calls on Russia to Respond to Conditions for Ending the Conflict
The year 2026 has started fiercely
The year 2026 has started fiercely
Last materials
Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
Minneapolis Killing Sparks Nationwide Protests and Fears of Civil Conflict in US
Venezuela Left Its Airspace Unprotected by Not Activating S-300 Systems
Mexican President Announces Cooperation With Trump on Drug Trafficking
Zelensky Demands Clear Response from Russia on US and Ukraine Peace Proposals
The year 2026 has started fiercely: Venezuela no longer exists
Cyprus Police Probe Mysterious Death of Russian Embassy Official in Nicosia
Oreshnik Missile Allegedly Disables Key Ukrainian Aviation Plant in Lviv
Denmark Pushes Back Against US Claims of Greenland 'Occupation'
Russia's 'Most Beautiful Terrorist' Sentenced to 21 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.