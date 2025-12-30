Brigitte Bardot: A Socially Aware Citizen Unfairly Maligned as Far Right

Brigitte Bardot Was NOT 'Far Right' – She Was Socially Aware Citizen

You already know, but it bears repeating, CBS "News” Is Controlled Media.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Brazilian National Archives, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Brigitte Bardot

What is Controlled Media? When any "news” source reports facts which the Average Citizen knows to be false yet the Controlled Media outlet avers only a "Kooky Conspiracy Theorist” would doubt.

Case in point, the recent passing of acclaimed French Cinema Icon Brigitte Bardot, whom cretins at CBS "News” incorrectly slandered as "Far Right”, despite her politics being the normal opinions of well-adjusted French Citizens during any era less depraved than Current Year.

What BB Believed

Too many Unassimilables.

That's about it, in a nutshell…which hardly makes her a nutcase.

Ask legitimate Citizens in ANY part of (Former) Western Civilization and you shall receive the same reply.

Oh, sometimes it is "couched” in the sense, "They should come legally…” (NOTE: Everything Hitler ever did was "legal” according to the Reichstag…so, by all means, have a think on that little euphemism.)

Mercifully, even when dealing with portions of the Population hopelessly indoctrinated one still has the sense they implicitly realize there is grave danger in allowing tens of millions of Unassimilables into formerly safe and productive lands.

Put as explicitly as possible:

Defending Your Home against Genetic Replacement is NOT "Extremist”

Defending Your Culture against Genetic Replacement is NOT "Outlandish”

Defending Your Family against Genetic Replacement is NOT "Radical”

Anyone telling you different is trying to kill you.

The Criminality of Beauty

Chaos loathes Beauty as its Comparison is Odious.

For her bold resistance to political insouciance Bardot was Legally Prosecuted several times under the obviously logical Official Charge listed as "Bruising Of The Feels” in regard ouchies on the Unassimilables.

This is vital, because as we all know, it is FAR more dangerous to say "unkind utterances” to the Homicidally Inclined newly arrived Unassimilables that despise your Homeland than it is to:

Murder 130 Innocent Authentic French in Mass Stadium Bombings

Murder 80 Innocent Authentic French by Vehicular Assassination

Murder 12 Innocent Authentic French Journalists by Gun Massacre

Routinely Attack Innocent Authentic French Passengers on Public Transportation

Cancel Festivities for Innocent Authentic French on New Year's Eve due Mass Terrorism

Remember — above all else — the WORST CRIME IN FRANCE is to Dissent its own Destruction.

Incidentally, Bardot never called for violence. Bardot never said Unassimilables ought be punished in THEIR OWN Homelands. Bardot never mentioned anything about the inherent worth of Hetero-Social Souls.

She just wanted France to be…French. (Non, desole, Paperwork Gauls do not signify, Gros.)

Bardot vs. Belgium

In case you missed it, the week Brigitte took her exit there was a new poll on entrants to the neighboring (and largely Francophile) nation of Belgium.

Suppose how many Belgians under 17 are genuinely…Belgian?

Here is the Neo-Reality of this Obscene New World according to StatBel, a government agency:

Over 70% of those Aged 0-17 in BRUSSELS (the Capital) have a NON-European Background

Only 10% of those Aged 0-17 in that group in BRUSSELS have an EXCLUSIVELY Belgian Origin

Almost 50% of those Aged 0-17 in BELGIUM have a NON-Belgian Lineage

This is not "Diversity”…this is GENOCIDE

Breaking down these figures into component parts, we see by Region the following has been engineered:

BELGIUM, in Brussels Region, has devolved to around 20% BELGIAN

BELGIUM, in Walloon Region, is a precarious 63% BELGIAN

BELGIUM, in Flemish Region, endures at 71% BELGIAN

Overall, the Demographic Replacement is stark and accelerating:

For BELGIUM, in TOTAL, the Population is only 64% Authentic Belgian

For BELGIUM, in TOTAL, the Population of Unassimilables with Paperwork is 22% of the Nation

For BELGIUM, in TOTAL, the Population of Unassimilables without Paperwork is 14% of the Country

Distressingly, live but around 7,500,000 True Belgians while inhabit over 4,000,000 Foreign Unassimilables.

We shall not here delve into the Relative IQ of these Populations nor their Relative Violence Indicators…even so, suffice it to say the above are hardly indicative of continuing First World Status.

Notably, Brigitte Bardot was not responsible for the Mass Displacement of Native Belgians.

Okay, Why Are We Talking Belgium Rather Than France?

The reason is simple — France is in a similarly dire situation yet does not want Citizens to become aware.

Indeed, the Home of the Enlightenment explicitly forbids the recording of Citizens according to Race or Ethnicity.

Fortunately, not being stupid, Your Humble Correspondent has this covered, Sportsfans.

You see, the Sickle Cell Gene is largely (admittedly, not exclusively) indicative of Non-European Origin…and if you look at maps of the condition extant across the Country of France…Sacre Bleu!

French Authorities are cognizant of these facts and thus do everything possible to obfuscate the ongoing Ethnic Replacement of Genuine Frenchmen and Frenchwomen.

As a minor aside, the Treasonous Traitor President Rothschild (which is not Anti-Anything…particularly coming from Yours Truly…but if a politician ever worked for a Global Banking Conglomerate, such must be mentioned at every possible opportunity) who is sometimes known as Emmanuel Macron issued a statement lamenting the passing of Brigitte to which This Author replies:

"Any Man who is married to…whom it is you are married…has no liberty to speak on Females.”

Palau to Paris — Preservation is a Right for All

Despite what Outragistes and Diversocrats will insist, there is no racial, religious or Ism-Ist quotient here.

Every group of People retains the Genetic Right to their Homeland — whether they be French or Others.

Some may have perused recently the American President Donald Trump removed 75 Illegal Invaders from The United States to their Non-Origin of Palau; what you likely did not read is this was done over the objections of both parties of the Palauan Legislature as well as generally contrary to wishes of the Palauan Citizenry.

Alas, one more instance of a "Leader” in diametric opposition to what benefits his People.

It is no crime, no offence, no transgression, no xenophobia to demand that Government refrain Ethnic Replacement of its own People…either in the Republic of Palau or of France.

CBS 'News' Is Not The Only Liar In This Lair

By the way, the piece slurring Bardot as "Far Right” in not wanting her children bred out of existence in her own Country to the benefit of Unassimilables — even as she had no explicit animus toward any other Cultures in their own Homelands…went unsigned.

No attribution. Per usual. Merely a "report” absent official accountability. (Like our Replacer Politicos.)

Except, Dear Reader, you should know this is becoming the normality.

When searching on Google about French Demographics Historically, its AI "Helper” made sure to dissemble that France has "ALWAYS” been a Muli-Cultural Dystopia…with True French being 85% in 1950…and 85% in 1970 (after Algerian and African Mass Migration)…and 85% in the 1990s…as well as being 85% in 2011 (prior the Syrian War)…and again 85% in 2020 (after the Mass Influx of Syrian Refugees across Europe)…

When directly confronting Google AI, "Why are you such a lying lie machine that tells lies for your lying Corporate Overlords who seek to Enslave Humanity by Liquidating its most Intelligent Assets?”.

…there was no response…

…as with Politicians from Local to Regional to National who remain silent as Civilization burns…

Thus while the Lord may have Created Woman, never forget it was the Plutocrats who Created Hell.

Our Perdition was in no way attributable to the defamed bygone loveliness of Brigitte Bardot.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America