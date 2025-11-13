World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
CIA Agents Ordered the Killing of President Kennedy: John Kiriakou

As the US government is declassifying records of then-President John Fitzgerald Kennedy (1961-1963)'s murder, journalist and whistleblower John Kiriakou, a former CIA agent, comments on the issue in the following interview.

Photo: flickr.com by LBJ Library, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
It´s worth remembering that in the US it is widely considered a ¨conspiracy theory¨ just questioning what a former CIA agent brings in this exclusive interview, about the CIA itself, and involving a US president's assassination.

 

Edu Montesanti: John, you have been repeatedly publishing on the declassification of documents of the assassination both John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy: what motivated you to do so?

John Kiriakou: This should be the last time that any president should have to order the intelligence services and the FBI to release information on these assassinations.  Congress mandated the release in 1992, but successive presidents – George H. W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden – have refused to release them.  We will finally get to see what is in those documents.

 

The Secret Service failed to escort President Kennedy on that terrible day, a fact clearly seen at the very moment of the shots. Do you share this perception, John?

 Yes, indeed.  They failed terribly that day. The Secret Service has failed to protect many presidents, mostly recently Donald Trump.  But they also failed in 1884 when President Harrison was assassinated and in 1901 when President McKinley was assassinated. Many of the Secret Service officers who failed Kennedy were kept on the job.  Only a few were fired.

 

Do you believe the official version that Lee Oswald killed President Kennedy?

I think Oswald probably fired the gun.  But I believe that rogues in the CIA got him to do it.

 

What makes you consider that?

There is compelling evidence that Lee Harvey Oswald did not act alone. Even E. Howard Hunt, one of the Watergate burglars, told his son on his deathbed that he was a part of the conspiracy to murder John F. Kennedy.  

There is other evidence that elements of the CIA, acting independently, discussed killing Kennedy because he refused their request for air cover during the Bay of Pigs invasion.

 

Why do you consider the Robert Kennedy documents about to be released,  “will be far more interesting than those for JFK”?

We know far fewer details about the RFK assassination.  I am hopeful that the final release will put to rest questions about the so-called “second shooter” and whether the CIA or FBI were somehow involved.

