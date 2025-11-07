Pre-Midterm Post-Mortem – Greatest. Un-Shocking. Election. Results. Ever

After a lifetime of knocking on a million doors, manning a hundred polling stations, as well as consuming a farmyard of chicken dinners, Yours Truly can reveal the most important election secret of all time:

Photo: Flickr by Lorie Shaull, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ US elections

The only thing worse than listening to a politician speak is listening to a pundit interpret what he said.

According to both The Intertubes as well as Coiffed Newsreaders it is clear Zohran Mamdani is now King.

(Break glass covering the nearest Panic Button and, or, take a Vow of Poverty to become his Acolyte.)

Which is to say, most "experts” informing you are in fact selling you: typically either Hope or Fear.

Since I already have a few coins to rub, allow me to help you out — because some of the Tuesday Terrors really DO matter, most of them DO NOT matter, and there are SOME things nobody famous will tell you.

Let's go to The Polls!

Know Your District

First things first, all of the "Big Races” were in locales which bear little resemblance to America.

New York City is not Main Street, USA. Neither is Seattle. Nor even the State of Virginia.

New York is an immigrant Mecca (almost literally) with The Bronx (highly dangerous these days) comprised of around 50% inhabitants not even BORN in the country.

Seattle is another Zone Of Non-Conformity in the sense it is 62% White and 18% Asian, two groups which are overwhelmingly pacific (no, not the ocean, I mean peaceful), thus delusional.

The State of Virginia is basically where all the Non-Wealthy Federal Employees reside, making it unduly sensitive to D. C. policy, as in the case of…you know…a SHUTDOWN.

No doubt were several other "races” all over the land, but these were those utilized by Democrats to claim widespread antipathy and by Republicans to fundraise on fear.

In other words…relax, Chum. It ain't neither as bad norwise as worse as it seems.

Socialists of the World Unite

The other main inchoate for Americans was Socialism is invading The Heartland!

Except, as seen, NYC is hardly Poughkeepsie. Moreover, seldom does anyone inquire WHY there is a supposed Red Menace stalking Liberal areas. Could it be the contests all shared something in common?

New York is an outlier. Average home price? $900,000. Average home value? $1,900,000. Average garbageman salary? $44,000. Average teacher salary? $70,000.

Seattle is likewise. Average home price? $900.000. Average home value? Again, $900,000. Average garbagemen salary? $38,000. Average teacher salary? $90,000.

Virginia is cheaper but Federal salaries are between $60,000 and $100,000. Also, remember, many of those are forced to commute because the average home price in D. C. is $650,000.

Essentially the "Big Three” of the 2025 early-elections were locations in which there is VAST wealth disparity; Hedge Fund Managers (NYC), Tech Titans (Seattle), and Head Politicos (D.C.) earn in as much as 10x what the "ordinary folk” of those same jurisdictions take home…all while crushed under Inflation.

So you tell me, how could your John Q. Public be anything OTHER than a Socialist under such conditions?

Never Underestimate Facts On The Ground

Your Humble Correspondent despises Universals. Fluidity is the lifeblood of Existence. Nothing is static; particularly in politics.

Were there mayhaps some particularly unusual events unique the recent contests?

SHUTDOWN — At the hours of pulling levers 1.4 MILLION Federal Employees were not getting paid…for over a month…with at least 250,000 of those constituents in…Northern Virginia.

HEALTH CARE, GENERAL — In order to provide Billionaires more yachts (as well as Insta-Slut honeypots) the Big Beautiful Bill took $350 Billion in Health Care Services from Americans.

HEALTH CARE, SPECIFIC — Billing increases of over 400% for MILLIONS of Voters arrived November 1…with elections being November 4…so, basically the worst nexus possible.

FOOD SUBSIDIES, GENERAL — At the same time, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) funds were cut from 40 Million recipients to 20 Million recipients…so…yeah…

FOOD SUBSIDIES, SPECIFIC — Worser, even those SNAP benefits were delayed with many of the working poor, disabled, and small children getting "No Amount” notices on their cards.

This was a spectacularly inopportune confluence of adverse effects for any national election to date.

Do Not Underestimate Delusion

Somehow Republican Leadership believed…and remains confident…that "Voters Will Blame Democrats”.

Because Speaker Johnson and Leader Thune are basically walking disasters let us elucidate them.

Voters blame the Party in power. Don't argue. This is a Truism. It is immutable fact. The greatest expense and prime upset of every Voter is Health Care and during the week of the election prices rose by four times on average…with severest ten states impacted all Republican Aside from life-threatening illness, Voters typically don't prefer watching children, those of themselves or anyone else, going hungry. Finally, while I know you fools will never allow Thanksgiving air travel to be disrupted owing to political pressure, the average Voter does not know that fact…and Leadership continuously threatened it the entire week prior…with Warning notices on Travel Sites air service is in peril.

Was the intention to "throw” races? I honestly can't say at this juncture.

Don't Forget The Orange Man

Trump is a belligerent, stupid. Not a personal viewpoint. Objective reality. From a former supporter.

The day of election Don was on Air Force One "walking back” claims Food Benefits would be at least PARTIALLY restored. To which This Author asks…WHY? For what possible reason could a President have made such a claim? Not only were Voters receiving half their money, Don threatened even that much.

I guarantee you, there WERE people not going to Vote on Tuesday who DID vote because of his idiocy.

All the Golden Cheeto had to do was…SHUT UP. That's it. Say nothing. Not one word.

Clearly, returns would have remained poor for Republicans…but maliciously doing a "rug pull” on the Poor the very DAY the Party was out trying to convince them conditions were better than they seemed?

Either Trump was purposefully sabotaging his own Party or Trump has truly become completely senile.

The Midterms — One Year Away Minus One Week

Having reviewed the insignificant as well as the consequential, we can extrapolate the future.

Non-Representative Contests

None of the races held will have much bearing on the national Midterms. NYC was predictably going to go Liberal. It will progressively become more so as the Wealth Disparity of our country intensifies.

A little acknowledged factoid is the Mayor of NYC actually has less power than prestige; the real muscle is in Albany, with the Governor. Thus, Mamdani could use this as a launchpad, but not much else.

Seattle will always be Seattle until it becomes Diversified and, by extension, learns the Facts of Life.

Virginia, formerly Republican, increasingly Democratic, for twenty years has been mercurial. Due massive foreign migration the State should be considered Democratic in the coming Midterm elections.

Social Benefits and Wealth Disparity

Whether you are a Eugene V. Debs radical or pupil of Ayn Rand, the fact remains no country will survive the vast chasm of income and opportunity which the United States of America now experiences.

There have always been Rich and Poor…but there have always been Revolutions as well. It can happen here and it will happen here if this continues at pace.

Concomitantly, either the majority of the $350 Billion reduction in Food Benefits, Health Care, Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security is restored, or the Republicans will lose in a sweep not witnessed since The New Deal — because while The Gilded Age may be fun to watch, you wouldn't want to reside there.

Efforts to "Manage the Debt” fall hollow when Billionaires are given Tax Cuts, Argentina receives Billions and private companies demand the United States government underwrite $1 Trillion loans.

We obviously have the money…we merely don't have any interest in spending it on our Citizenry.

Improbable Variables Incoming

There are two aspects one year out; the Unlikely Policy and the Impending Politics.

Policy which might revise the trajectory:

impose Citizenship Requirements for Employment and Housing; wholly excluding Illegal Invaders

Decisively end the H-1B (and other) Foreign Citizen Displacement Scams; without exception

Partial or entire restoration of Health Care Benefits; disproportionately affecting Red States

Political events that are impending but uncertain:

Mass Human Displacement (MHD) owing to Artificial Intelligence and Automation

Tariff imposition fails to economically benefit or is invalidated by the Supreme Court

Sporadic violence by sympathetic antagonists in the case of Food Insecurity or Health Care

To date, there is no indication Republicans recognize the danger nor that they intend to redirect course.

Elections Are Moments In Time…That Sometimes Linger

In politics, if you want to win you have to quit making the same mistakes.

Totally aside from policy, the lack of empathy is breathtaking in there seems to be a glee in taunting.

Even as the results this week should not have surprised anyone, nor determinative of a later outcome; the campaign errors, misplaced judgement and ridiculous lack of positioning should be highly alarming.

Which is the reason no sane person should run for office in this country…they should run from it.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America