Soul Train – Edgar Cayce, Dropback People & The NPC Menace

Nostradamus is fun for your average ignoramus or the kiddies going door-to-door in search of the house giving out the "good” candy.

Only we here at Pravda.Ru take pride in offering you the Master Class in Occult Esoterica.

Thus, one will find no Carny Hucksterism in evidence!

(Except, in fairness, the Editorial Film Board…mainly, by which I mean entirely, consisting of Yours Truly…can affirmatively recommend "Nightmare Alley” of 1947 as the Pravda Pick for Halloween 2025.)

So tuck in, Sweetpeas, because you are about to be chilled bare to the bone…

*INSERT MANIACAL VINCENT PRICE LAUGH*

Away we go!

Edgar Cayce — The Sleeping Prophet

Arriving March 18, 1877, in Christian Country, Kentucky, good "ol Ed was a major psychic in his day…which This Author suddenly finds dubious "cause no one at Churchill Downs has EVER accurately given me a tip on the Derby…

Be that as it may (and I do want my $1000 bucks returned) Cayce lived a lengthy existence, during most of which he apparently slept, and now that I'm learning this I've returned to his side of the argument…because I can only think of one way better to send your time on this mudball than sleeping…

In any case, Edd managed during his napping to (relatively accurately) predict the future, diagnose medical issues, as well as scare the Bejeezus out of folks by one time muttering that some Humans aren't Humans because they have no Souls.

*Zoinks!* (Why yes, actually, that IS a call-back to the Scooby piece last week you SHOULD have read.)

Dun…Dun…DUHHH…

According to widely reported and totally unsourced random websites that apparently do not feel the need to provide reliable details, ALLEGEDLY, our pal Eddie The Drifter casually told some attendee at a reading his business partner had no Soul at all.

Cayce expounded how us Real Humans could tell because the Imposters were vacant of eye, lacking of spirit and avaricious for power…so…basically, everyone in Congress today.

Except the Dosing Diviner said words to the effect (as I envision, since if everyone else is relying on claims without evidence I can revise the Script at least), "But hey, don't kill nobody. Be cool, you dig?”

Serious, (kind of), our Ed went on to elaborate that while there ARE bodies without Souls that we shouldn't be unkind to them as…One, it wasn't their fault, and…Two, if they were made by The Divine in this way then certainly there must be a purpose, so we should wait a few millennia to find out.

(Say, that's rather the same way I feel about some of my unhinged elderly relatives…so kudos Cayce!)

Delores Cannon — The Dropback People

A claim a tad more frightening, by which I mean incredibly terrifying, comes at us from a woman born April 15, 1931, one Dolores Cannon.

She evidently did not hitch a ride on the Soul Train immediately in her career as a hypnotherapist, but that was one of the stations of destination.

Her career began with hypnosis as a means to help quit smoking and then weight loss…but it soon became so much more because…well, it always does…

Eventually, Madame Cannon (because that sounds much awesomer) employed the entire retinue of "The Unexplained” beginning with Aliens and ending with Alternative Realities. (Give the gal credit, she was active for over half a century, so you need a lot of Hokum for the Hicks if your show gets extended that length of time!)

Del specialized in Past Life Regression, claiming to chat it up with Nostradamus himself no less, yet her real claim to immortality in the Occult circles was her description of the Dropback People.

Okey, Isa Scurred Nows…

Those are entities which are not *quite* Human and serve as impediments toward the rest of us fulfilling our own Divine journey.

(And hey! That sounds like the OTHER side of my family tree!)

Many amateur a**holes, who are aiming for professional status, equate these to the NPC Phenomenon, largely because amateur a**holes never pause to actually READ THE BOOKS and instead Tiktok their way across life breathlessly "reporting” vague concepts they never even attempt to comprehend before moving on to the next thing before they invariably progress to doing OnlyFans because they heard EVERYBODY makes at least $1 Million a month showing their tidbits only to eventually succumb to the realization their utter lack of motivation or ability denotes THEY are in fact Dropback People themselves.

Whereupon, they get a revolver…er, too much?….Yep, as admitted, I do have a tendency…

Anywise, Cannon is actually not bad if you take her with a truckload of salt and her theory of Dropback People actively revolting to retard the progress of Humanity seems as good an explanation of things as any other, particularly when it comes to how Stephen King has a career.

The NPC Menace

Finally, we get to the most recent of the Lack of Soul theories for insufferable Humans.

I vividly recall when this one hit back in 2018 because I was involved in the same. NO, I did not make the meme. But I was aware of them what promoted it, notably, The Most Censored Man on the Internet.

For those unfamiliar, an NPC is a Non-Playing Character in a Vidya Game. It is that infuriating "bot” which may offer some minor repeated bit of dialogue or, more frequently, one of those randomized figures which are used to artificially populate a playzone. (Just as "Extras” on a film set for a crowd.)

The NPC is not, AS OPPOSED TO THE CONCEPT IMMEDIATELY ABOVE, necessarily a negative force.

Instead, the NPC more or less bumbles around in your midst being a nuisance.

But Wait! There's So Much More!

At least, that was the general philosophy…until we started calling people an NPC. Then? Whoa Nelly! Those Bot-Bastards went ballistic on us! Believe it or not, Twitter (pre-Musk) in fact BANNED more than 1,500 accounts because they identified various public figures and obtuse politicians being an NPC.

So…frankly, that sort of made Your Humble Correspondent unsettled about the whole thing.

I mean, you must understand, these people were FURIOUS at the label. We all thought it was good time harmony and they considered it not only a "slur” but also a "threat”…which…how can something be a threat…unless it's accurate?

Honestly, the whole NPC craze died quickly afterward because I think a lot of us realized, "Oh wait, this is suddenly not at ALL amusing any more.”

Remember Chil'uns, it's all fun and games until your target makes you question the foundation of your very existence because he irrationally overreacts with hysterical ferocity to a degree that makes you think probably you ARE living in a manufactured world that is nearly impossible to escape because you are surrounded by dumb automatons no matter where you turn.

That Being Said…

Alright, so we've had a jolly time on the holiday.

Yet allow me to explain that, in all candor, I have nothing but respect for these figures and those who follow their teachings.

Why?

Because Edgar Cayce said, "This is the first lesson ye should learn: There is so much good in the worst of us, and so much bad in the best of us, it doesn't behoove any of us to speak evil of the rest of us. This is a universal law, and until one begins to make application of same, one may not go very far in spiritual or soul development.”

(And, no joke, I am LITERALLY as I am writing this, sitting underneath a framed rendition of that quotation…which until I began this piece I was not aware the attribution…so how's THAT for psychic-ness?)

Because Delores Cannon said, "It's up to you to be what you're going to be. So you can take responsibility for yourself, or you can never do anything."

Because The Most Censored Man Alive said, "I hate you all! Skedaddle off my lawn!”

Each of these…um, maybe not the last one…show that no matter WHAT your Origin Story, you have plenty to offer this world.

If you are Good and Decent and Kind it matters not one whit to This Author whether you came to that by dozing in a Barcalounger or Communing with the Zephyr Replicants of Rigel 4a Via a Dead French Soothsayer.

Born with something Positive inside or not — have Faith good can grow on you.

Soulful or Soulless…Get Out And Live!

Now either you believe all of the above (bad) or believe none of above (worse), but at the very least you damn well better believe in two vital things come this All Hallow's Eve…

In Order Of Importance, Our Delightful Duo Being:

Free Candy (if you have properly scoped The Neighborhood and know which homes to avoid), and A cute Lolly Girl dressed as Veronica Lake (which is second only to Treats because if you don't watch out, those dames will Trick you, but good)

Either way, you ain't gonna rate getting either of them goodies in your bag unless you quit reading to begin doing, Chum!

And should you so happen to run across tight little Ronnie prancing door-to-door…send her my way?

Pashaaaluista!

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America