Desperate Citizens in a Government Shutdown — An Un-American Tragedy

When someone gives a "pitch” they better have the ability to say what the story is about in a single line.
If you begin, "This boy meets this girl and…” — No.
If you commence, "On the last day of summer…” — Nope.
If you launch with, "It starts by a comet hurtling toward…” — Nyet.
Don't tell me what happens…tell me what it is ABOUT, Sonny.
What happens is a killing. Just like a thousand other stories, both old and forgotten. Thus, so what?
Far more important, and the reason Theo's novel resonates one century and a million murders later, is what it is about…which, in a line…conveys thusly:
It is a story about each character doing what they believe is the proverbial "right thing” at every juncture only for all of those actions to result in disaster — the tragedy being there is no villain.
Good people, attempting positive decisions, making staggeringly wrong choices, resulting in starkly negative outcomes?
That genuinely is a Tragedy in senses both American as well as Greek.
And you're living in the same right now, Sportsfans.
Depending on when you drifters manage to get around to reading my admonition, we are likely about five days from a national crisis.
Being Your Humble Correspondent is The Most Evil Man Alive who generally despises everyone I will now excoriate each Player in this mess.
The lead players, for Good or Ill, are nowhere to be seen:
Meanwhile, some Details of Disaster you may have Dismissed:
This week Everett Kelley, President of the American Federation of Government Employees, which represents approximately 800,000 workers, made the call for a "clean” bill to end the Shutdown.
(Specifically, a "clean” bill is one limited to providing funding to reopen the Shutdown devoid policy.)
He too is not a "bad man”. Kelley wants his constituency paid, which is commendable.
The problem with such a demand is it miscomprehends the situation.
No "clean” bill can be passed because:
Thus, while everyone wants the Shutdown to end, any "clean” bill would only serve to solidify the massive cuts to Social Services that Republicans passed, without any Democratic support, this Summer.
A "clean” bill is the same as a Health Care Defunding Endorsement for the next decade.
Important to understand about what happens with reductions is what it is about in terms of The Public:
The Food Benefit system, by whatever moniker, began in the 1960s and has been going over 50 years. Are there oversights? Definitely!
If any propose legislation to enforce Healthy Options for applicants, I will support such a bill. If someone proposes a GRADUAL reduction in Services, I would neither be opposed to that legislation.
Yet curtailing Food Assistance and Health Care MORE THAN HALF in a period of a few months is cruelty.
Even in the BEST CASE, independent researchers average an additional 5,000 American Deaths a month due to this breathtaking unkindness…making it over 50,000 American Deceased a year…all for Tax Cuts.
These are only a few realities in the Sacred Cause of Capital Gains.
These are the Americans worried out of their minds this evening. Not Noble. Not Evil. Merely People.
This claim is patently FALSE. And that is coming from someone who loathes Illegals. Except, it is not true.
Illegals are forbidden BY LAW from accessing the ACA or other Health Care programs. Do any do so?
Obviously. A system which serves TENS OF MILLIONS will have some Fraud. It is juvenile to expect otherwise. But to the extent the ACA "offers” Health Care to Illegals…That is a LIE.
— Mexicans, and other Illegals, are not receiving Health Care under the ACA or other Programs
Do Mexicans, and other Illegals, abuse the EMERGENCY ROOM for Health Care? Indubitably so. Except this is allowed under Federal Law as decided by the Supreme Court in the 1980s.
MOREOVER, if you disagree, "Welcome to the World, Buttercup!”, because those of us around DURING earlier days were aware SEVERAL horror stories of American patients dumped on a sidewalk or shuffled from facility to facility when they could not pay. Seriously. That happened. FREQUENTLY.
Broken, desperate, poor CITIZENS were PHYSICALLY shoved onto the street. NO EXAGGERATION. THAT OCCURRED. MANY TIMES. No, chil'uns, you DO NOT WANT a return to such abuses.
If you are incensed with Illegal Invaders taking legitimate American resources, I'm right there with you, Chum…Only you remove them by making it Illegal to Rent and Illegal to Employ those individuals, with accompanying LENGTHY prison sentences for even minor infractions by Plutocratic American Traitors.
What you DO NOT WANT is to allow the FOR-PROFIT Health Care System to sacrifice indigent American Citizens because they can not pay by tossing people outside in the Winter snow. That's how Revolutions are born…and I would be first to fight alongside upstarts in my Gucci loafers during such a happening.
Only the other day appeared a piece in a New York newspaper decrying those "Little Folks” upset over the loss of their Affordable Care Subsidies which "amounted to less than $300 a month!!!???!!!”. (Punctuation my own, because I seethe with rage over such commentary.)
Seriously speaking, half of Americans live paycheck-to-paycheck. That means there is no "new car every few years”. No "night at the multi-plex”. No "dining out”.
Certainly not at Bernardin in Manhattan…where Columnists noshing will pay $300 a person for supper.
The most astounding thing in modern America is its total disregard for the importance of good fortune in making your way in life.
To work hard and succeed, that is the American Dream; to believe you can do it without luck, that is the American Delusion.
There are a million industrious, honest, good Men and Women (some better than yourself) who did everything correctly to the very best of their ability and miserably failed in this realm. And so what?
As long as you retain the knowledge that ANY ONE OF THEM COULD BE YOU, then you realized something valuable from their experiences.
To the extent some individuals labor under misbelief it is impossible anything bad can happen at any time to any one of us?…It's a level of pomposity nearly impossible to fathom.
People can hold philosophies and that's fine. People can argue practicalities and that's better.
People that deny their fates are more closely bound to their fellow Man than ever they will appreciate is cosmically reckless…and you best never forget it.
Or, as shown in the film adaptation of the novel mentioned above, "A Place In The Sun”, you are only a single accident of encounter from going down a tragically Wrong road which in the moment seems for all the world to be the Right path.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev proposed ending the circulation of NATO currencies — the dollar, euro, and pound sterling — in Eurasian economies to undermine the financial foundation of Western militarism