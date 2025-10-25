Paris Scooby – Louvre Rocks Swiped & Arab Mutilates Small Blonde Child

Many know the Hardy Boys. Most are familiar Phillip Marlowe. Then is Hercule Poirot (not French, by the way).

Photo: www.flickr.com by Эрик Чан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Paris

Summiting the pantheon is Sherlock. (Case in point, didn’t even need his last name and you knew of whom I speaketh, Sportsfans!)

Often neglected is Parisian Chevalier C. Auguste Dupin, created by Edgar Allen Poe, himself credited as originator of the modern Detective genre.

(Incidentally, not to cause a ruckus, but Dupin was to Holmes as “Forbidden Planet” is to “Star Trek”…i.e. the basic structure of the former being brilliant intellect with dutiful sidekick and of the latter being triumvirate of space explorers in Captain, Physician, Scientist…so how’s that for Grand Theft Narrative?)

Mentioning to illustrate…at least in Literature…France was not always so bumbling Clouseau-esque.

Anyhow, let’s do some sleuthing, shall we?

CASE FILE #1 - Louvre Museum Robbery

Consider the facts of the crime, fellow Junior Investigators:

DATE: Sunday, October 19, 2025

TIME: Approximately 9:30 a.m. until 9:40 a.m.

LOCATION: Apollo Gallery, Louvre Museum, Paris, France

EFFECTS: 8 Items Inclusive…Historic crown jewels, Assorted pricey baubles, Precious metals

MODUS OPERANDI: Thieves dressed as Maintenance Workers smashed open glass cases

SUSPECTS: 4 assailants, with possible gangland association organized larceny

Suspiciously, the authorities have as of writing not released video footage of the culprits.

What our Controlled Media is claiming as possible outcomes (in order of stupidity):

MELTING – The items will be reduced to their scrap value owing recent increase in gold prices

FENCING – The trinkets will be sold (usually at 10% value) to an intermediary

RANSOMING – The junk will be held for a period to “cool” then Louvre Officials contacted

LIBERATING – The pieces will be transferred for safe-keeping to a Third Party until France is free

In review:

MELTING the pieces would be moronic, given the value is largely in their historical association. Indeed, often French gold and silver have a lower content than English pieces in general, to say nothing of the era during which the items were produced. This is the least profitable enterprise.

FENCING is ridiculous in that unique jewelry is the hardest to liquidate. Everyone in France, likely Europe, as far as East Asia, will be on lookout for these items, and trust, INTERPOL is notified.

RANSOMING is the most likely outcome with thieves contacting an Attorney to inform Officials he has a client who “may” know where the objects are located in return for Immunity and Reward. Only issue? This process can take years if not decades so no one is getting rich quick.

LIBERATING is the way of the future, in the opine of Your Humble Correspondent. As formerly Civilized nations devolve into further abhorrent levels of Third World-ism you are going to see more and more cases that are never solved…with low-level thugs pulling off jobs of culturally significant relics as varied as Crown Jewels to Ancient Texts to Major Artworks to send to haven.

Which brings us to…

CASE FILE #2 – Arab Decapitates Small Blonde Child

Oh, you haven’t heard about this from an otherwise Breathless Press? Allow me to elucidate you:

DATE: October 14, 2022 - Crime Occurred, October 17, 2025 - Trial Commenced

TIME: Undetermined, due to prolonged torture by the alleged perpetrator

LOCATION: Paris, France, the abduction occurring near the home of the Small Blonde Girl

EFFECTS: The Death of a Small White Blonde French Child

MODUS OPERANDI: Purported murder of 12.-Year-Old Little Blonde Girl in order to “drink her blood” according to North African tradition to locate riches, in the purported commission of which, the Small Blonde Child had occult symbols etched on her body by knife, before or following being abducted, forced to undress, raped both anally as well as vaginally, ritualistically stabbed multiple times, asphyxiated with thick dark tape, later being stuffed into a suitcase

SUSPECT: Algerian Dahbia Benkired

What the Preening Journalists are saying to The Public:

NUTTIN’…crickets…silence…nada…nil…non

Only this is not surprising as Yours Truly likewise has a reem of questions in the matter:

How is it a suspect hiding the savaged corpse of a Minor Blonde Child was apprehended intact?

How was the suspect in the repeated sexual assault not killed while resisting arrest?

How did the suspect, who supposedly drank the blood of the Tiny Blonde Child, not suffer a cardiac event or accidental suffocation while being transferred in the rear seat of the police car?

How can it be the suspect, who both anally and vaginally raped the Little Blonde Child, was not put in a basement cell of the police station where she might have been accidentally hanged in custody?

How do authorities explain that our suspect, who slit the throat of the Small Blonde Girl, has not slipped and fell on pavement as she has been walked into Court, thus incurring a mortal injury?

How is it that the suspect, living in France with its abundant welfare system, has two apparently destitute Arab sisters also residing in France that are permitted to allegedly refuse cooperation?

How may we explain the state in which the father of the raped, murdered, beheaded White Child was allowed by Authorities to expire in squalor when some cop might have forgotten their service revolver during a visit and been careless with the whereabouts of certain parties?

How should we reconcile the reality France evidently has no masculine defenders in Current Year?

All these and more are real humdingers, chums. Try as I might, I can find no answers to such whodunits.

Or, who Dindu Nuffin’, as the sordid case may be.

Two Offences – One Treasure Lost

A grave crime was committed in France. It was the violation you haven’t been told much about by Complicit Media.

Probably because some folks might begin thinking about how such a matter remains unsettled.

Obviously, This Author supports the due process of Law…especially as long as it results in Justice.

When it does not? Then of what use? The Law absent Justice is a Cannibal with Table Manners.

A Blonde White Girl is dead. Her father is dead. Her mother is undetermined.

A filthy alleged suspect has only gone to trial YEARS after…her filthy sisters allegedly refuse to assist in the case…our filthy Compliant Media disingenuously reports on this essential matter of Public Interest.

But at least you’ve heard about royally dumb rocks on relentless broadcasting the past few days.

Curious why? Given one is demographic and one is distractive?

Presumably that most eminent sleuth of ‘em all, Scooby-Doo, would say…It’s a mystery!

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America