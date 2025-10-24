Donald Trump — The Populist Who Hates People

It's from "The Brothers Karamazov” by Theodore Dostoevsky.

One of the reasons to study Literature is to know yourself — and understand your all from attributes to faults.

Alas, one suspects President Donald Trump does little casual reading near warmth of the autumnal fire…

Our Vanishing Populist

Don Cheeto originally ran on a platform of "The Forgotten Man” (a la "Meet John Doe”)…except somewhere between Trump Classic and New Trump our hero…forgot all about the everyman.

Now? It's extensive tax cuts for Fat Lonnie and flasks of Eau d'Trump sold out the Oval.

(Incidentally, that's no joke. Donnie is really selling Trump Cologne for $250 a bottle while in office.)

Okay, a quick refresher on how the whole thing began, why it's going on, and what it really means.

Most crucially, what comes next.

A Thumbnail Of The Hangnail

Causes of the Shutdown are two-fold:

The Big Beautiful Bill — Setting the stage for widespread distrust, it was the Big Beautiful Bill that really brought us here. That was signed into law July 4, 2025, with zero Democratic support. Trump and Republicans solemnly claimed the legislation would neither touch Medicaid nor Medicare…then it decimated both. (Also, SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.) Worse, agree or disagree, the Party in Power shoved this thing into law without input from the Opposition. That is a recipe for disaster. It hardly took a rocket scientist to see what was coming. The Rescissions Bill — This was a "clawback” statute to take money earlier appropriated by Congress. On July 24, 2025, it "took back” over $9 Billion in funds agreed between Parties.

How amateurs believe legislation works: bill introduced, voted upon, signed into Law…except not so quick on the trigger, Kemosabe. Anything in Modern Politics is drafted (usually by Lobbyists), hammered out in private between Parties, with not even Consideration of Reading before everybody knows exactly how everyone is going to vote.

When Trump began rescinding prior bargains it threw the entire process out of whack.

How We Got Here — The Bottom Line

Basically, the Big Beautiful Bill set a tone for SERIOUS conflict later on by not allowing the Opposition any input whatsoever. That was toxic. Worse? Taking back funds already committed during negotiations.

So Democrats are holding out for a "deal”. They want all, or at least some, of the Medicaid and Medicare dollars that were taken by Trump (about $350 Billion) put back for American voters.

To answer the next question, while Trump may claim they can "do a deal” after Democrats agree to end the Shutdown, he already squandered any trust he would uphold a bargain due the earlier Rescissions.

Before Moving On — Diversocrats Likewise Fail

Considering the Opposition, rather than cogent arguments regarding staggering increases in Health Premiums, loss of Food Assistance, or myriad other adverse effects…we get:

Hakeem Jeffries doing his "Whatchu Talkin' "Bout Willis” Routine…confronting other Senators and heavily implying he is amenable to physical violence…Quite productive behavior, Fool. Unhinged women marching around the Capitol to protest the admittedly obscene refusal by Speaker Johnson to seat a newly elected Representative…Crazy ladies don't persuade anyone.

The Democrats have the High Ground but always take the Low Road.

One single Mother calmly telling of her daily struggles (absent histrionics) would be far more relevant.

You Believe The Above Is Bad? (Get Ready To Retch)

Assuming you are the most carrion of Budget Hawks, seeking to spare cash everywhere…consider those who are the most effected by these "cost-saving” measures as well as what such entail for Americans.

Shutdown Practical Effects:

LIHEAP — The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps well over 5 Million of the Poor and Elderly pay their bills for heating and cooling. Moreover, a full 30 Million are eligible. None of these individuals have been paid since the Shutdown. An even graver concern is even if the Shutdown ended tomorrow funds have already been depleted, making any resumption in payments unlikely until mid-December; one of the months aid is most required. SNAP — The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program serves over 40 Million people in obtaining food. Importantly, for every 1 meal provided by Charity, there are 9 meals served by Government, thus making it ridiculous to assume Food Banks can bridge the difference. The Big Beautiful Bill reduces SNAP assistance by over $185 Billion, affecting 20 Million Americans. Health Care (Medicaid, Medicare, Affordable Care Act) — Estimates vary on the cost of cuts but a reasonable sum is over $350 Billion during the next decade. According to various studies from the University of Pennsylvania to Yale University, the assessment of preventable deaths due to these reductions will range from over 40,000 per year to in excess of 50,000 per annum.

Problem Solving For Populists

Frankly, This Author does not subscribe to the notion Government can bail out Goldman Sachs while leaving the most vulnerable in perpetual distress. So here are a few rapid suggestions for a remedy:

Tax Musk — Fat Lonnie (yeah, quit shadow-banning me, Chumley) was recently worth $1 Trillion, or $500 Billion…so tax him $350 Billion, pay all of Health Care for Americans, and googly-eyes will still have $150 BILLION to try and prosti-slut along in the world. No Aid to Middle East — $37 Billion a Year for Next Ten Years. That's $370 Billion… even MORE than to fund the entire Health Care provisions removed by Trump over the following decade. No Aid to Argentina — Don just spammed EvitaLand with $40 Billion, which could be full Health Care for at least the next year…so don't lie and tell us "we don't have the money”…we DO…as long as you don't send it off to another nation. (By the way, over 40 American farmers go bankrupt every day in this country, so why the Hell are you funding the competitors, Don!?!)

These are merely a few of the ways to save 500,000 American lives. With many additional methods.

Er, if Prez Epstein gave a damn about the American People, that is…

Populist Hour of Awesome Power

Here's the hang…even if you think of Trump as the Greatest Thing Since Hot Chip…he's in real trouble.

LIHEAP was never properly funded but even at its worst provided for Millions, who are now freezing.

Food Assistance ends in around 7 DAYS and people are becoming desperate after receiving notifications.

Health Care Premium notices are now arriving in over 20 States, the Marketplace opens in about 10 DAYS, and Millions of People (AKA VOTERS) who generally ignore Politics are starting to wake to charges which are $1000 more a year on average with several States increasing amounts nearly FOUR TIMES.

By the way, of the 10 States that will see Health Care Premiums rise the most, bet how many are Republican?….ALL 10 OF THEM. In effect, Trump is impoverishing HIS OWN SUPPORTERS.

Making elderly Americans suffer in Winter. Causing little kids to go hungry. Forcing Millions to choose between Rent and Medical Care. How can even the most fanatic MAGA supporter view this as Populist?

A Democratic Colossus Is Coming

During the Big Beautiful Bill negotiations Your Humble Correspondent vociferously argued for defeat.

If these changes to Social Services are not restored post haste we are going to see a Democratic Landslide the likes of which has been unknown since Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal.

As a matter of fact, HERE IS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO, featuring Yours Truly confronting President Trump in the Oval Office regarding his Pretend Populism that only serves to harm ordinary Americans…and I quote…

"Do you KNOW how long it takes a working Man to SAVE five thousand dollars!?!”

The People Revisited

While I adore Dostoevsky (why yes, actually I HAVE visited his apartments) the fact remains he can be a bit effusive for the modern linguist, to say nothing of our modern Chief Executive.

Therefore is submitted a slight revision from the tele-film "The "60s” (which is in fact rather well done).

In a scene where a True Believer confronts a Righteous Activist over his use of force the former states, "You love humanity…except up close.”.

That's more or less how Donald sees his Peons — So long as they are purchasing his perfume or wearing MAGA hats they are his very own beloved.

Yet allow these same Plebians to get uppity? Demanding they have the same good breaks Don provides for his brethren? Well, time for you Inconsequential Citizens to crawl off into a ditch to die, Losers.

Home Heating for the Elderly? Food Subsidies for the Poor? Affordable Health Care for Everyone?

Those are "Little Folks” issues…and if you don't have enough to eat you don't have enough to donate.

So you're nothing to him.

Donnie loves The People — but with him it's a Four-Letter Word.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America