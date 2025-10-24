Donald Trump — The Populist Who Hates People

"The more I love humanity in general, the less I love man in particular.”Photo: flickr.com by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/Donald Trump
It's from "The Brothers Karamazov” by Theodore Dostoevsky.
One of the reasons to study Literature is to know yourself — and understand your all from attributes to faults.
Alas, one suspects President Donald Trump does little casual reading near warmth of the autumnal fire…
Don Cheeto originally ran on a platform of "The Forgotten Man” (a la "Meet John Doe”)…except somewhere between Trump Classic and New Trump our hero…forgot all about the everyman.
Now? It's extensive tax cuts for Fat Lonnie and flasks of Eau d'Trump sold out the Oval.
(Incidentally, that's no joke. Donnie is really selling Trump Cologne for $250 a bottle while in office.)
Okay, a quick refresher on how the whole thing began, why it's going on, and what it really means.
Most crucially, what comes next.
Causes of the Shutdown are two-fold:
How amateurs believe legislation works: bill introduced, voted upon, signed into Law…except not so quick on the trigger, Kemosabe. Anything in Modern Politics is drafted (usually by Lobbyists), hammered out in private between Parties, with not even Consideration of Reading before everybody knows exactly how everyone is going to vote.
When Trump began rescinding prior bargains it threw the entire process out of whack.
Basically, the Big Beautiful Bill set a tone for SERIOUS conflict later on by not allowing the Opposition any input whatsoever. That was toxic. Worse? Taking back funds already committed during negotiations.
So Democrats are holding out for a "deal”. They want all, or at least some, of the Medicaid and Medicare dollars that were taken by Trump (about $350 Billion) put back for American voters.
To answer the next question, while Trump may claim they can "do a deal” after Democrats agree to end the Shutdown, he already squandered any trust he would uphold a bargain due the earlier Rescissions.
Considering the Opposition, rather than cogent arguments regarding staggering increases in Health Premiums, loss of Food Assistance, or myriad other adverse effects…we get:
The Democrats have the High Ground but always take the Low Road.
One single Mother calmly telling of her daily struggles (absent histrionics) would be far more relevant.
Assuming you are the most carrion of Budget Hawks, seeking to spare cash everywhere…consider those who are the most effected by these "cost-saving” measures as well as what such entail for Americans.
Shutdown Practical Effects:
Frankly, This Author does not subscribe to the notion Government can bail out Goldman Sachs while leaving the most vulnerable in perpetual distress. So here are a few rapid suggestions for a remedy:
These are merely a few of the ways to save 500,000 American lives. With many additional methods.
Er, if Prez Epstein gave a damn about the American People, that is…
Here's the hang…even if you think of Trump as the Greatest Thing Since Hot Chip…he's in real trouble.
LIHEAP was never properly funded but even at its worst provided for Millions, who are now freezing.
Food Assistance ends in around 7 DAYS and people are becoming desperate after receiving notifications.
Health Care Premium notices are now arriving in over 20 States, the Marketplace opens in about 10 DAYS, and Millions of People (AKA VOTERS) who generally ignore Politics are starting to wake to charges which are $1000 more a year on average with several States increasing amounts nearly FOUR TIMES.
By the way, of the 10 States that will see Health Care Premiums rise the most, bet how many are Republican?….ALL 10 OF THEM. In effect, Trump is impoverishing HIS OWN SUPPORTERS.
Making elderly Americans suffer in Winter. Causing little kids to go hungry. Forcing Millions to choose between Rent and Medical Care. How can even the most fanatic MAGA supporter view this as Populist?
During the Big Beautiful Bill negotiations Your Humble Correspondent vociferously argued for defeat.
If these changes to Social Services are not restored post haste we are going to see a Democratic Landslide the likes of which has been unknown since Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the New Deal.
As a matter of fact, HERE IS EXCLUSIVE VIDEO, featuring Yours Truly confronting President Trump in the Oval Office regarding his Pretend Populism that only serves to harm ordinary Americans…and I quote…
"Do you KNOW how long it takes a working Man to SAVE five thousand dollars!?!”
While I adore Dostoevsky (why yes, actually I HAVE visited his apartments) the fact remains he can be a bit effusive for the modern linguist, to say nothing of our modern Chief Executive.
Therefore is submitted a slight revision from the tele-film "The "60s” (which is in fact rather well done).
In a scene where a True Believer confronts a Righteous Activist over his use of force the former states, "You love humanity…except up close.”.
That's more or less how Donald sees his Peons — So long as they are purchasing his perfume or wearing MAGA hats they are his very own beloved.
Yet allow these same Plebians to get uppity? Demanding they have the same good breaks Don provides for his brethren? Well, time for you Inconsequential Citizens to crawl off into a ditch to die, Losers.
Home Heating for the Elderly? Food Subsidies for the Poor? Affordable Health Care for Everyone?
Those are "Little Folks” issues…and if you don't have enough to eat you don't have enough to donate.
So you're nothing to him.
Donnie loves The People — but with him it's a Four-Letter Word.
Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
President Vladimir Putin said that Donald Trump’s words point to a postponement, not cancellation, of the planned Budapest summit, while warning Washington that pressure and sanctions will not alter Russia’s position.