Epstein Issues…Political & Media Colluders Still Concealing Sex Abuse

Yes, Epstein…again.

Photo: Freepik Abusing

Mainly because it is:

Not about “getting over” the issue.

Not about waiting for the issue to “die down over the autumn”.

Not about “Dems Dindu Nuffin’” on the issue.

It is about one issue only – Do we tolerate Government and Media covering-up Mass Sexual Abuse?

That’s all.

Every Moral Individual Becomes A Single Issue Voter

One issue, no grey areas and without any nuance.

If you believe it is permissible:

Epstein, a man living in the most valuable private home, in the wealthiest city of our nation, hanging around with the most powerful people in the world, visited by the most important individuals on the planet, can by admission OF THE GOVERNMENT ITSELF Sex Traffick 1000 Girls as young as 13-years-old and NOT ONE SINGLE person who paid for or was given such Child Sex has been prosecuted…then basically you will accept ANYTHING this Government will do to you.

Seriously, Sportsfans.

If you allow Government and Media to distract you away from THIS you better expect much WORSE.

Because 63-year-old men doing sexytime with 13-year-old girls is basically the limit before The State will begin harvesting your organs, tagging your every purchase and sending your little boys off to war (while they whore out your pre-teen daughters).

Allowing For Degeneracy Yields Only Depravity

That is not hyperbole. It’s reality.

If you permit 1000 young girls to be Sex Trafficked by evidently sympathetic - and possibly complicit – Epstein-Adjacent President Trump as well as look the other way on (according to Don himself) his “terrific friend” who had a “wonderful secret” Epstein…you have no baseline to your conscience.

Here is the proverbial Last Drop, or Line In The Sand, or Pick Your Metaphor.

Admittedly, the Democrats (even those not involved personally) have failed our country. No doubt. We can all suppose the reason…Hunter didn’t call his father “Pedo Joe” for nothing.

Only that was yesterday and this is today and if (some) Democrats will fight the good fight then we should all support them the same way we backed Epstein-Adjacent Dirty Donald before he turned away from taking Honorable Action.

As for Media, there is not much to say other than most either approve or participate in Child Sex.

There is no other rational explanation.

You either hear – again, FROM THE GOVERNENT ITSELF – that 1000 adolescent girls were Sex Trafficked and say, “Holy Moses! Let’s see some prosecutions! We need to know everyone who participated!”.

Or…

You meekly follow the Media Plot and say, “Well, we don’t REALLY know…it’s all a conspiracy…there is no List because no one ever checked any driver licenses when they were taking Cash for Kids!”.

Politics Is Compromise…Until It Is Not

This is one of those absolutes in life.

Support Trump or not. Radical Liberal or not. Indifferent to Politics or not.

This is your Slavery Moment – You see a Human whipped in the Market and consent…or you refuse.

You step back, look at the world, and decide, “Yeah…I’m gonna allow this to continue…”.

Or you do not.

Trump (who Yours Truly once supported) himself protects Sex Abusers. No question. That’s fact, Fam.

Our President directed his Attorney General to assign 1,000 Lawyers to scour 100,000 Epstein files in search of any mention of Trump or other “important people” in order to protect himself and his friends.

Democrats (who previously did nothing) themselves have failed to guard against Sex Abusers. That’s true. But if siding with them now is what it takes to get the job done, we must extend the Grace.

Whatever Biden did or did not do, Biden is no longer the Chief Executive of these United States.

Media (nearly universally compliant) will ridicule any Citizen who hears “1000 Girls Sex Trafficked” and salaciously mock when that same Citizen replies, “Okay, who was purchasing or passed these children?”.

To date, such “reporters” still claim there is “no evidence” despite an Element of the Crime of Sex Trafficking being you have: 1) a Victim (the Girls), 2) a Perpetrator (Maxwell or Epstein), AS WELL AS 3) a Third Party Beneficiary of the Sex…so WHO – as in, NAMES – were those Third Party Beneficiaries?

Federal Court found Ghislaine Maxwell Guilty of Sex Trafficking…We The People Want The Client Names.

That’s a legitimate question for Americans to ask despite “journalists” - who are illegitimate guardians of The Public Trust - cowering in horror too afraid to ask it themselves.

You Are Not Crazy For Knowing They Are Collaborating

So our intent here is to say…Never surrender on Epstein. Do not allow one thing. Nothing gets by us.

Not regarding Culpable Donald. Not with Implicated Democrats. Not with Allied Sex Abuser Reporters.

Because if we lose here, there is nothing left.

And politics will be the least of our issues.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America