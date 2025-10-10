Sometimes A Cracker Barrel Logo Is Actually Your Entire Culture

Cracker Barrel is a-changin' and "Servatives be losin' dey damn minds!…so say the Diversocrats.

More or less, in this instance the detractors are correct; Conservatives are in an uproar.

Predictably, everyone is right and everyone is wrong, and none of them understand any of the issues.

Cracker Barrel — the American restaurant of vintage décor and home-style dining — excised its elderly White Farmer, stripped its establishment into the anodyne, and vastly diminished its meal quality.

BUT WHY WAS THIS DONE AND WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

(If you said "Because Woke!”…quit reading…seriously, you're not ready yet…come back next year, Pal.)

Anyway, it all begins, as so many things American, with the Brits.

Historic Drama Retrofits — Howards End, A Christmas Carol, Pride & Prejudice, Wuthering Heights

In a moment we shall examine the reason Western Civilization is being rapaciously devoured by "alternative” cultures and then refocus our discussion on the broader implications.

At this juncture we merely review the extent of a tiny corner of the damage imposed — Filmmaking.

Howards End…Irish Need Not Apply

This is a novel by British author E. M. Forster, published in 1910. It takes place during the early 1900s.

In the 2017 film version of Howards End, a joint production of BBC One and Starz, we already were getting a sense of the manner in which unscrupulous parties were assailing Genuine History by their "recasting” of roles in ways that were both unsettling and unwelcome.

To wit, Annie the housemaid — who is admittedly a minor participant in the drama — was replaced from being Authentic Irish to that of Black actress Donna Banya. This was in contradiction to the Source Material and contrary to the wishes, one presumes, of Forster who could have written a Black domestic.

Seemingly insignificant, such were the fringe attempts to redraw Traditional Representations right out of their own scenery. It only became worse, as we shall witness…

A Christmas Carol…G*d Bless Us, Less You're British

This is a story by British author Charles Dickens, published in 1843. It takes place during Christmas 1843.

Come 2019 a film version of A Christmas Carol was broadcast on FX in America and BBC One in the U. K. It was a well done adaptation starring the immensely talented actor Guy Pearce, with some irksome but tolerable interposition of incorrect ethnicities that was bearable…until we met the wife of Bob Cratchit.

Producers force-fed audiences an astoundingly surly Black actress Vinette Robinson as Mary Cratchit, who seethes with a barely concealed racial grievance that is all but unmistakable to viewers; particularly her final line delivery. Thus, not only is the actress unsuited to the role but plays it with unsuitability.

Arguably, there is nothing more "British” than Dickens and A Christmas Carol, making this display as offensive and presumptive as it is possible to become — cultural replacement in its most extreme form.

Pride & Prejudice…and Replace-Hate of True Brits

This is a novel by British author Jane Austen, published in 1813. It takes place from 1811 to 1812.

Currently yet ANOTHER version of Pride & Prejudice is being filmed with a "big reveal” of the castmates only a few weeks ago. Did it really surprise any of us True English were being dispensed once more?

Among the replacements are Anjana Vasan (Asian) as Mrs. Gardiner, Saffron Coomber (Black) as Mrs. Hurst, Darly McCormack (Black) as Mr. Bingley, and Siena Kelly (Black) as Caroline Bingley.

Thus, of approximately 16 main characters, 1 in 4 are ethnically NON-Traditional British. None are of the ethnicities as stated by the author, who was aware such ethnicities existed. None are Period Appropriate to the story which ensues. Instead, they are Culturally Imposed charlatan identities.

Wuthering Heights…Weeping Booklovers

This is a novel by British author Emily Bronte (under the pseudonym Ellis Bell), published in 1847. It takes place mainly from 1770 to 1802.

In the forthcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights — already made ridiculous with Margot Robbie at ALLEGED…*cough* *cough*…age 35 playing a girl who is only 18 to 19 during the totality of the novel — its makers are furthermore imposing the Cultural Replacement Operation of "colorblind casting”.

To achieve their aim of indoctrinating True Brits they are not the RIGHTFUL INHERITORS of their own land, the producers have excised Authentic English character Edgar Linton and replaced him with Pakistani actor Shazad Latif.

Likewise, rather than the True Brit who is Narrator of the original, filmmakers have chosen Hong Chau (seriously, NOT making that one up…it's her real name) who is, unsurprisingly, a Vietnamese woman.

Importantly, there is SLIGHT "racial ambiguity” of characters in the original text, despite what AI may try to misinform you. (Heathcliffe is called a "Gypsy” in the book due that word being a contemporary slur.)

Okay…So Old-Lady Dramas Are Killing Off True Brits?

The issue before us is NOT that romantic dramas are a niche venue for the replacement assault which is taking place. Indeed, you would be mistaken to believe Romance is a niche market at all.

It is quite literally a Billion Dollar Industry.

That aside, think for a moment — Who has the babies in a Society? Who believes in, reads, watches Romance as a genre? Who will impressionable youngsters idolize as romantic partners in YOUR home?

Replacers are going after British woman the same way Romans raped the Sabines.

Simultaneously, these replacers impose their will upon Historical dramas because the VISUAL is the way most people today will learn History. Last month it was reported, at least in America, fewer than 15% read ANYTHING each year — books, magazines, newspapers, INCLUDING digital and online publications.

So if children are to learn History, THEIR History, they will learn it by SEEING it. And what are they being shown? That Asians and Blacks were ALWAYS a major part of British History…and nearly universally the Bravest, Strongest, Wisest parts to boot — their Grandads who conquered the World and won the War?

Old-style Brits!…If they were actually real — and make no mistake, doubting your heritage is the goal.

Soon enough, maybe a generation, perhaps two, THEY will be claiming YOUR achievements as their own.

Think not? How can you be so naive when THEY are claiming YOUR very History from you? Right now?

It is unacceptable to allow such abuses to continue. Modern stories with myriad casting? Welcome. Glomming on to British History because one is ashamed of their recent mud-huttery? Unacceptable.

Cracker Barrel — Little To Do With A Logo

"Geez, so how is this to do with an American restaurant?”

There was nothing about replacing the Cracker Barrel logo that had to do with a sign.

Moreover, recently was a "return” to the earlier logo, but it was no "victory” as interiors subtlety change, and you have already been internally conditioned.

Thus, it is not about a logo and instead Reductive Imposition. In terms of Britain, YOU didn't create an Empire. Things were always as trash in the United Kingdom as they are this minute. In fact, it was never even YOURS at all.

In terms of America, all those charming antiques which remind you of the varied life of your ancestors? That never existed. Anything individual, special, unique? Has to go. No wooden table or carved chairs.

Instead? You get an antiseptic hospital room in which to dine. The sign? No American Man. After all, this isn't an American Country. It's an Everybody Country, because Everybody was always here. THEY built it.

Or, at least, replacers must IMMEDIATELY remove any indications that was not always the case. You can't be reminded. You can't remember. Otherwise you MIGHT just decide to do something about it.

Who Is Paying For Your Dispossession?

The Cracker Barrel redesign is a symptom of a diseased body politic — with lucre playing little part.

Another of the nonsense claims heard was…”Oh, it's a mistake! They'll lose money! It'll change back!”

Listen, Chum, the mantra of "follow the money” was fine…in 1950. It's 2050 tomorrow. Money doesn't mean anything. No Multi-Glomerate International Corporation does ANYTHING for money these days.

They do it for Control. Who has Control of The Future? (That would be YOUR Future, Sportsfan.)

"Derp, but look at Cracker Barrel stock, Big Downie today!…Dum-Dum Somerset…Derp!”

Yes, let's do that, shall we? Who do you think owns the vast majority of Cracker Barrel stock? Hmmm? You never considered that one, did you? It's BlackRock and Vanguard, major Asset Managers which most assuredly do NOT have your best interests at heart. Want some more? Glad you asked…

Larry Fink is the CEO of BlackRock — and just coincidentally became the Co-Chair of the World Economic Forum…you know, the one where "you won't own anything, and you'll be happy”…but of course, they have to make sure you don't have "being happy” with anything to compare it…such as YOUR HISTORY.

These people DO NOT CARE about money. If Cracker Barrel went totally bankrupt and into liquidity this afternoon it would mean NOTHING to these people, except possibly a tax write-off. They DON'T CARE ABOUT THE SHEKELS. (Sorry to get all "Trumpy” on you with the Caps, but it is the main thesis here.)

Understanding The Outrage Machine

Capitalism is a money game until it is not — then it becomes a control game.

Eventually, in the Capitalistic paradigm, settles an Unassailable Class with chits no longer determinative.

At which time, the struggle is not for companies but controlling the direction of what is to come.

Have you seriously NEVER been curious how National Newspapers which seem to have zero constituency keep in business? It's a money-burning enterprise. Almost no sane American agrees with the slop published in periodicals these days. They certainly do not represent the average voter.

Yet…year after year…decade after decade…Billionaires purchase newspapers and run them at a total fiscal loss. Some morons believe this is because such owners "like the access” or to have "a play thing”.

Wrong. They do it because it is — at least a little while longer — a direct access to your home…and to your mind…and if you can influence what a man thinks in his own home you are halfway to everything else.

It's the same with books. We have already discussed in earlier pieces how publishers are now "altering” the texts of books for "sensitivity”. What does that MEAN? In practical terms? It means there are beliefs and concepts that YOU are no longer allowed to consider anymore, Plebian. THEY decide on your behalf.

Before The Dreaded R Word

First, I don't care. I. Do. Not. Care. Call me anything you like. It means NOTHING to me. Not one thing.

Second, "raaaiiiccciiisssmmm” is a word of imbeciles. Reductive arguments are for weaklings.

Third, saying there are no Asians or Blacks in a book is a FACT, not an opinion. Austen, Bronte, Dickens and Forster made those decisions, so go to the graveyard if you want to argue. Only your "But Muh Feels” make no difference to anything (nor to anyone worthwhile) — Original Text is Original Intent.

Finally, if any of these films were made for Artistic reasons I might find some merit in them. Except, this is NOT an All-Asian version or All-Black version or Multi-Racial Social Commentary version, etc. This is a Replace Historical Reality version.

It is a blatant attempt to indoctrinate the Citizens of Britain that Others have just as much Right to the country — AND THEY DO NOT. The same way no Brit has the Right to Mass Colonize-Invade Liberia, et al.

British Period Drama? American Old-Timey Restaurant? It's the same thing, done for the same purpose.

This is a Civilizational War to revise History to suit the interests of powerful people who want you docile — to be accepting of devolving infrastructure, a lowered standard of living, and having no Rightful home.

They don't care how much money they will lose in the achievement of these aims.

It is not your alms, but your soul they are after.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America