Perspective on The Next American Civil War

Sahara…the film…not the place.

When I was a boy I saw that picture at least half a dozen times.

It had everything! — Honorable violence! Noble dialogue! Humphrey Bogart!

Clearly such cinematic triumph could never be rivaled…er, until I watched it a half dozen and ONE times.

Seeing it as an advanced adult? Ohhh…Looord…how Yours Truly grovels before my Readers in shame.

That movie is the most Multi-Culti glut of polyglot "Hey Kids! Let's put on a Musical!” Mickey Rooney-Judy Garland razzle-dazzle emotionally manipulative hokum ridiculosity one is ever likely to encounter this side of the popcorn barker while ambling your way under the big-top of an itinerant circus.

Even so, while "Sahara” as cinema is…less than stellar…as war propaganda circa 1943? It's awesome.

In (exceedingly) short order, Bogie and his determined tank crew must get Dem "Nutzis, having recently duked it out (to mix a metaphor) during the Battle of El Alamein, but now, low on supplies, out of contact with the Main Army, need likewise defend one of the few remaining hydration wells against even MORE of Dem Nutzis' all while trudging across the sands, en route picking up various folks representing nearly every Allied government, as well as a few Axis foes, along the way.

Not ribbing you on the propaganda value here; the flick has a character for each nationality.

In early-1943 when filmed it was DISTANT from certain which side was going to win the little fracas known as World War Two, so "Muricans needed all the help they could get — and anyone sitting in a movie palace from Toledo to Timbuktu might plausibly shout, "Hey! That's just like my…father, brother, cousin, uncle, neighbor, best friend, mailman, grocer, delivery boy…ad homonym!”.

Discounting the conflict of Artistic Production contra Warfare Marketing is this lesson — PERSPECTIVE.

A Sound of Thunder and Cannons

Ideally you get the message that what SEEMS to be stunningly consequential when you are but a wee lad might NOT be quite as impressive when you begin wearing long-pants.

That's fine. Or, at least, it was…I'm not so sure people mature these days as we once anticipated…

Hopefully, some do grow up and if they do then eventually all this recent talk of "The Next American Civil War” will reminisce nearly as juvenile and pre-pubescent during its own eventual review.

The United States is:

Nowhere approximate "Another Civil War!” Neither is this moment nearest we have ever been to "Another Civil War!” Nothing happening in Current Year even approaches the reality of "Another Civil War!”

Let's peruse examples…

Take One, Next American Civil War — A Genuine Army Goes To Washington

In synopsis, Word War One was far the universally praised event popularly known today. Many good-hearted and wholesome-souled Citizens went against it.

(In particular, President Woodrow Wilson himself, who campaigned for re-election on the slogan "He Kept Us Out Of War!”…then after he won, promptly took our country into aforementioned War.)

Come along after WWI toward The Great Depression; that same Government which sent those boys off to fight later balked on promptly compensating them their service — leading to a little thing called the War Bonus Army which actually marched on Washington, camped out, and threatened serious action.

Then-President Hoover naturally honored these veterans by promptly burning their camp, killing a ton of them, and driving everyone back home to live in poverty where they belonged. Even so, a good many Americans didn't take kindly to seeing their relations thus treated and soon tossed out Herbert.

Eventually the Government decided maybe having a desperate group of men familiar with gunplay might not be ideal, so a few years later passed the Adjusted Compensation Plan to make things right.

Whole plot, one point…until a full-on ARMY of former soldiers marches to D. C., you emotive tykes are not in contention for the "Civil War Repeat!” Award Of Civic Unrest.

Take Two, Next American Civil War — Summer of Love and Sumpter of Civilization

In 1967-1968 there were more riots in American cities than any other year on record, over 100 of them.

These were not of the "What're You Gonna Do…No, What're YOU Gonna Do” Variety, either.

Instead, events were full-fledged Urban Intifada-style Mayhem complete with mass destruction in the most valuable areas of this once-great nation.

It exacerbated around April 4 with the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., but there were many other reasons too numerous to be detailed here.

As result, occurred fires, arsons, lootings, rapes, murders; with some impacted cities:

Baltimore — 1000 buildings destroyed, six people murdered

Chicago — 200 buildings and an entire neighborhood ruined

Detroit- 2000 buildings wrecked, 1000 injuries, 43 people killed

Washington, D. C. 1000 buildings demolished, at least 10 deaths

And remember…another hundred more citations might be mentioned.

In terms of Civil War Revised, you ain't seen nuthin'.

Civil War — What Is It?

Only a few items here, any of which should give you pause, as Civil War in practical terms is…

No running water…Wet-Wipes in perpetuity are your substitute.

No electricity…that includes no Emails, no Maps, no Texts as well as no Hot Meals.

No news channels…you will have little clue what is occurring anywhere external your town.

No home remedies to flu or diarrhea…you will not likely survive innumerable minor ailments.

And it's that way for YEARS.

We saw a mad-dash for toilet paper due a "shortage” during The Flu Hoax. Multiply that nonsense times anything you take for granted and this is Civil War…since there will be a "shortage” of everything.

Perspective — Let's Admire The View Together

This Author has remarked many times, the most pressing concerns of my fellow countrymen appear to be Internet Porn and Sportsball Addiction, both experienced in stunning WhateverK Imagery.

Except morons who see MAYBE twenty Neckbeards slap-fighting the Goon Squad in a less than one-mile radius of a 500-mile municipality (AKA L. A.) will believe this is "Just like War! OMG!”.

Listen Chum, during World War One (which Americans had ZERO business to be involved) a Senator had his pacifist book confiscated and excised…meaning Government engaged in "Making The World Safe For Democracy” was physically tearing out pages it deemed "unacceptable”.

We aren't even close to that circumstance, pals.

(Incidentally, QUIT with the "Censorship” alarmism when some Kindergarten bans the text of "Wicked” as most of you have NOT read it because if you had you would know it BEGINS with a graphic animal sex orgy…and if you think such things belong in a Kindergarten…congratulations, you're a Stranger Danger.)

During the "Righteous Cause Era” of the 1960s there were people living in the most productive areas who had thugs cause all sorts of crimes…why do you THINK no one lives in American cities anymore?

When a radical mob destroys the economic zone of a metropolitan area x100…THAT is near a Civil War.

Are dire things occurring which, Republican or Democrat or Independent, qualify as objectively deleterious to American Society? Indubitably, My Dear Watson. But you're as high on cocaine as Sherlock if you think we're in Civil War Two or proximately there. (Yes, Coca-Cola, read the books.)

Seriously, you genuflecting Sissies, acquire some Vantage.

Questionable Films, Sterling Propaganda, New Paradigms

All this being said, Your Querulous Commentator does recognize a fine way to fall into conflagration.

It may be Sora 2 leads to Civil War 2 — or a facsimile of the former yielding a palimpsest of the latter.

For those who have not received the latest copy of "This Week In A. I. Dystopia”, there was an updated verbal-to-video tool released called Sora 2, an Artificial Intelligence method of making realistic films.

Currently everyone is using it to craft vids of folks abusing a deceased scientist or of a rapping Mustache Man. (Seriously, why is EVERYTHING about Mustachio in EVERY situation in perpetuity!?!)

The bottom is — these A.I. devices are becoming more convincing every generation, or about each six months, which time frame will decrease as developments cascade, meaning in less than a few years such depictions shall be indistinguishable from authenticity.

No, that is not a unique observation; many of us have seen this coming…but The Public doesn't recognize it quite yet — and perhaps they never will.

The Age of Unreality Has Arrived

What is this Age of Unreality? When you can no longer discern what happened and what was imagined.

That's arriving on track very soon and will flatten us all, without any gap to mind.

Soon A.I. Incidents will threaten Humanity Accidents — which may very well ensnare us a Civil War Dos.

In the next year, certainly before the end of our Trump (or Whoever) Administration, you will see an inflammatory video and be unsure whether it was designed to incense you or it was legitimate Real Life.

ICE Massacres? Immigrant Riots? Much Worse? It's all coming. The Villain will depend on The Developer.

Is the American Public adult enough to view some viral atrocity then reflect, "Hold on now…let's just make sure this mass rape, child torture, church desecration is authentic before we do anything rash…”

Or will the American Rube, in all his righteous indignation, exclaim, "Them Basturds! This means WAR!”

I put not much faith in the power of human Perspective.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America