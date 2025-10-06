Palestine: When the question becomes an interest

Por Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi*



Many descendants of Palestinians—children and grandchildren of those torn from their lands by the occupation—proclaim their loyalty and defense of the Palestinian cause. However, this loyalty often fades when the issue conflicts with their personal, economic, or political interests. Historical memory then becomes mere decoration, used when convenient and relegated to the background when it becomes confusing.



The difference with Zionism is glaring. Zionists, regardless of the human cost or historical truth, do not hesitate for a moment to support the criminal entity "Israel." They do so with ideological blindness, discipline, and consistency that border on complicity. In contrast, some descendants of Palestinians prefer silence, accommodation, or even justification of the executioner when they feel their interests or privileges are threatened.



The Palestinian cause is not a slogan on social media, nor an empty cultural symbol displayed in a photo posing in a keffiyeh. The cause is the resistance, dignity, justice, and memory of a people who continue to be massacred, dispossessed, and silenced. We do not accept double standards or the silence of cowards.



Zionism has realized that its strength lies in unbreakable unity, even if it is a unity in crime. As for Palestine, it needs its children and grandchildren to live up to the sacrifices of their ancestors and parents. The point is not to dwell on nostalgia, but rather to maintain coherence: to always stand with Palestine, even if it costs us decades, friendships, or political benefits.



True loyalty is measured not by how easy it is to defend Palestine, but by how costly it becomes. This is the difference between those who make the cause a lifelong pursuit and those who turn it into a passing accessory.



Because Palestine is not a fad or a memory: it is an open wound that demands dignity and ongoing action.



Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi* is Palestinian, born in Beir-Jala, Palestine (1952). A refugee in Colombia, he is a business administrator and president of the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL).