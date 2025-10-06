World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Amyra El-Khalili

Palestine: When the question becomes an interest

Opinion » Columnists

Por Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi*
 
Many descendants of Palestinians—children and grandchildren of those torn from their lands by the occupation—proclaim their loyalty and defense of the Palestinian cause. However, this loyalty often fades when the issue conflicts with their personal, economic, or political interests. Historical memory then becomes mere decoration, used when convenient and relegated to the background when it becomes confusing.
 
The difference with Zionism is glaring. Zionists, regardless of the human cost or historical truth, do not hesitate for a moment to support the criminal entity "Israel." They do so with ideological blindness, discipline, and consistency that border on complicity. In contrast, some descendants of Palestinians prefer silence, accommodation, or even justification of the executioner when they feel their interests or privileges are threatened.
 
The Palestinian cause is not a slogan on social media, nor an empty cultural symbol displayed in a photo posing in a keffiyeh. The cause is the resistance, dignity, justice, and memory of a people who continue to be massacred, dispossessed, and silenced. We do not accept double standards or the silence of cowards.
 
Zionism has realized that its strength lies in unbreakable unity, even if it is a unity in crime. As for Palestine, it needs its children and grandchildren to live up to the sacrifices of their ancestors and parents. The point is not to dwell on nostalgia, but rather to maintain coherence: to always stand with Palestine, even if it costs us decades, friendships, or political benefits.
 
True loyalty is measured not by how easy it is to defend Palestine, but by how costly it becomes. This is the difference between those who make the cause a lifelong pursuit and those who turn it into a passing accessory.
 
Because Palestine is not a fad or a memory: it is an open wound that demands dignity and ongoing action.
 
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi* is Palestinian, born in Beir-Jala, Palestine (1952). A refugee in Colombia, he is a business administrator and president of the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL).

Флаг
Photo: flickr.com by Joi Ito, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Флаг

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Amyra El-Khalili
News All >
Hundreds of Russian Schools Ban Niqabs and Hijabs
NASA Unveils New Evidence of Life-Friendly Chemistry on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
Brussels Alarmed by Possible Victory of 'Czech Trump' Andrej Babis
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver
China: Trump’s Possible Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine Seen as 'Point of No Return' in US-Russia Relations
US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Putin’s Warning — Could the “Oreshnik” Change Europe’s Security Map?
Russian Billionaire Ibrahim Suleymanov Over Contract Killing Case
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Now reading
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
World
Nate Vance: US Fails to Learn Lessons from Ukraine Conflict
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
Popular
You're (Almost Certainly) Goin' to War, Sonny!

Do you think it's a coincidence the exact same time everything you took for granted in life — work, hometown industries, visiting the physician and eating regularly — is about to change that is the exact same time Trump and everyone else is increasing the International War Talk?

You're (Almost Certainly) Goin' to War, Sonny!
Russia to Build Air Defense Shield Over Iran and Iraq Against Israel
Russia to Build Air Defense Shield Over Iran and Iraq Against Israel
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Hungarian PM Orban Informs Trump About Russia’s Victory in Ukraine Conflict
Trump Declares the USA is at War with Venezuelan Drug Cartels Nancy O'Brien Simpson Palestine: When the question becomes an interest Amyra El-Khalili You're (Almost Certainly) Goin' to War, Sonny! Guy Somerset
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Pyongyang May Supply Moscow with Missiles Designed to Defeat Tomahawks
Last materials
You're (Almost Certainly) Goin' to War, Sonny!
Hundreds of Russian Schools Ban Niqabs and Hijabs
NASA Unveils New Evidence of Life-Friendly Chemistry on Saturn’s Moon Enceladus
Russia to Build Air Defense Shield Over Iran and Iraq Against Israel
Brussels Alarmed by Possible Victory of 'Czech Trump' Andrej Babis
Xiaomi SU7 Electric Car Starts Itself and Drives Off Without Driver
Trump Vows to 'Make Soybeans Great Again' Amid Trade Tensions with China
China: Trump’s Possible Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine Seen as 'Point of No Return' in US-Russia Relations
US Army Successfully Completes Flight Tests of Lockheed’s 'S-400 Killer'
Ukrainian Drones Reach 1,500 km Into Russia, Targeting Chemical Production Facilities
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.