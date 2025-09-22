Final Reflections on the Charlie Kirk Ridicularity

Let's put a pin in that…as the Hollywood Execs mutter when they want you to leave their office.

Everything to do with the Charlie Kirk matter is now set.

Oh, for certain, there will be more "startling revelations!” to be revealed…but the narrative is stone.

So nothing additional here will make any difference to the Mainstream Culture — the Plebians "know” what happened with virtually no way to alter that once it calcifies unless you want to be crucified.

Thus, as per Fox Misdirection, it's Tranny-Time all the time, especially in Prime Time.

Random Observations — Kicking Up Dust

For starters, I stand by the whole "24-Hour Non-Cracking-Of-Wise” Rule.

Not because of the particulars involved, but just as a natural human response. Even if you hate the fellow paused, and I have seen a few go of which I felt the same, it's kosher to give his family a moment.

That said? By the evening of the ending I was thinking…”Are we SURE this wasn't done by the Phillies Karen?”…and you Readers will never know how very, very, very badly I wanted to publish that little quip.

Except, not cool, Chum. Not chill, Willy. Like Spider-Man saith, "Everybody gets one.” — day, that is.

Because, for seriously, if folks are suffering and emotional and you laugh, they believe you are laughing AT THEM…at their pain. They'll never pardon you for that one, and they'll remember it. Bad ju-ju, boys.

(Except I did love the "homosexual sea of infant weepies”, so to speak…very well done, Pal.)

Thus give "em the day to get right with things. Then Comedy Hour shall commence. Never forget, never before.

Kirk, No Captain, My Sidekicks

Given I gave it a week, I'm still figuring who precisely was shot in the neck.

It wasn't Charlie Kirk.

No, morons, not because it was a "triple body double” killed by a "missile under the planes”, but due this person being mourned is nothing like the Kirk of whom This Author was aware.

That's no insult…but it is bizarre. As if you're watching in real time an entire narrative being created from whole cloth when, in fact, the pretender wore no clothes. (Er, so I suppose, a TAD bit of an insult…but Chuck supported Mass Third World Immigration and that, as The Godfather, I do not forgive.)

Anyway, for what's it's worth. (NOTE: Approximately 2 cents, or, about 0.067 shekels.)

Look Out For Der Nutzi

Left…Right…Genuis of our Generation!

*sigh*

Leftists claim Kirk was Goebbels which…the man supported homosexual Christianity, was pro-transsexuals as long as they "chose a gender”, never met a war he wasn't generally on board with sending you to fight, summing up with his most egregious offence being he felt Americans were stupid and lazy — therefore, in dire need of rapid Demographic Replacement by Indian fake "physicians” with store-bought degrees in "bobs or vagene” specialization.

His mantra was hardly the Night Of The Long Knives (during which Mustache Man actually murdered his former best friend with a shot to the back of the head when he learned the fellow was gay…so…yeah…).

Kirk was not even close to being a Nazi, nor a Fascist…the latter being a complete nonsense term in Current Year since, like Our Sacred Democracy™, it means whatever the person saying it wants it to mean in that very precise moment absent any contemporary or historical context whatsoever.

(Likewise, if you're reading this on your iPhone…shengli wansui…)

Watch Out For The Absolutist

Rightists are going on…and on…and on…and on…about Kirk being some kind of radical First Amendment defender — which ABSOLUTELY was not accurate.

During the Groyper Wars (not a dues-paying member, not a subscriber to the newsletter) it was hardly unknown for Kirk to "shut it down” when questioners asked inconvenient enquiries about his positions.

Again, FOR CLARIFICATION OF RETARDS, not saying Yours Truly supports either of those particular extremes (being generally opposed to extremes by nature), but the fact remains that Kirk quit whenever some things were asked and there was a lot which he never would be caught dead saying…so to speak.

(By the way, Fuentes who is often interesting gave the most obsequious, Student Junior Varity Debate, pathetic monologue possible when he addressed the shooting…I was actually embarrassed for him, to be honest…as the entire thing REEKED of "Wanna-Be MLK” energy…just, truly disappointing…and sad…)

Anyway, Kirk was by NO means a Free Speech Activist.

How do I know? Say the word. You know the one. Those syllables which May Never Be Spoketh! *lightening flashes in background*

You know it. You won't say it. *ominous thunder sounds rolling*

Except you are no Free Speech Absolutist until you will shout it at the top of your lungs.

Er, not saying you SHOULD do that…particularly in mixed company…only as long as there is ONE SINGLE WORD you fear to utter on pain of social ostracism, professional destruction or moral excoriation…

You ain't no Free Speech Absolutist Sojourner Of Ultimate Truth Via The Path Of Linguistic Purity.

Got it, my…ahhh, you caught me…but then, I don't CLAIM to be a Free Speech Absolutist myself, Kids.

The Best Thing Since…Why Do You People FORCE Me Into These Positions!?!

Seriously, Fam, being Most Evil is not always easy. At times, downright onerous. Hard eras on the ears.

But here we are so hear me good — Charlie Kirk, who did NOT deserve to be murdered, was also NOT the Greatest Genius of Our Generation. He was entertaining, in his fashion. He caused quite a stir. He got some folks talking about things they otherwise might not consider.

Nothing wrong with that at all — ALSO NOT NICOLA TESLA.

So…just…please…cut it out. He's got a widow. He's got kids. He's not saying he was The Most Fabulous Of Fabulosities Of The Forever Times…YOU are saying that ABOUT him…and it's grotesque…and wrong.

Come, The Wife

Geez, I suppose I'm going all-in on the Most Evil of All Time this evening, huh?

Had to be done. Has to be said.

What. The. Frijoles…was that bit about the Widow Kirk giving "An Address To The Nation”!?!

Are you Jackie Kennedy all of a sudden? No. Just…no.

A remembrance? Grand. A commemoration? Welcome. A eulogy? Appropriate.

An "Address To The Freaktastic Nation”!?!

OH…COME…ON.

The only thing WORSE than the Title was the Content, because…oh, my sweet Lord above.

It seems, at least according to her, that Charlie Kirk EVERY DAY approached his Wife to simper, "How best can I serve you today?”…which…oh…MAN…

First, no one who says this can be a Husband to any Wife…because that dude is a homosexual. For reals.

Second, in so much as a Man feels the need to address his Wife first thing of the mornin' dew it should be, "Hey! Cook me some grits, doll!”…and Your Humble Correspondent doesn't even LIKE grits…but it sets me up beautifully, sitting in my off-white, slightly-soiled, short-sleeved, tank-top undershirt, cig' danglin' and beard unshaven, to glance haughtily over my crumpled newspaper and shout, "Lolly! Show me your grits, sweetie!”

Too much? Yeah…I have a tendency…oh well…but the gay thing stands.

No "Man” can possibly ask his "Wife” the question, "How may I serve you?” without getting "The Business” from me ala The Beaver.

Thus, let's leave it.

Nothing Is Real, Everything Is Possible

Good book, that. By an author (not me) who I will fail to identify in case he would prefer not to be associated with Yours Truly, as most rational individuals would likely not…except I am loyal…and give marvelous holiday gifts…so his loss.

But the phrase is apt.

Nothing to do with this Chuck Wagon signifies. It's all one gigantic scam to play on your emotions.

Charlie Kirk and This Author were not pals in any form…but we sparred a bit…which lately makes me feel remorse on some insults…but clearly — or SHOULD be — I never "hated” him (to the extent the word itself retains any meaning). No animosity. No ill-will. No personal animus.

Ridicule galore, but never genuine hostility.

Everything to do with the aftermath really is possible. Kind of shocking, candidly.

I mean, it's not as if this is King Hendrick fighting the French and you read his biography (naturally, YOU haven't, but you should)…and you're thinking…how is such a Hero possible to exist…

There are TONS of tape on Charlie Kirk. It's not difficult to find who the man was authentically.

No slander. No side-eye. Yet he wasn't anything The Public is being sold. (NOTE: Expect the "silver-clad, Charlie Kirk Memorial Dollar, with stunning imagery of his Heroic final moments, framed in the banner He Died For Us” commemorative coin to be sold for $24.99 on Fox News in heavy rotation beginning…three…two…one…*ugh*)

Anyway, RIP Charlie. You were the person you were, whatever that was, and I hope you forgive, as I do others, any jibes made in the arena because among professionals that is always where it should remain.

We don't know what we got until it's gone.

Then we know even less.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America