Charlie Kirk Hit — Somethings, Nothings, and Mea Culpas

Contrary the title, we're going with misses initially.

By the time the first Charlie Kirk piece was finished but before published, the alleged shooter was "caught” (to be discussed shortly).

It was the only thing largely incorrect in the first entry yet I allowed it to stand for Readers to know I tell you the truth, or at least as much as I know, which is more than most. Even so, I do get things wrong.

Frankly, I was surprised this "Tyler Richardson” was arrested. That's not typically how it goes. (SEE: Columbine, September 11, half The Boston Marathon, etc.). So probably a purpose there.

Someone I regard suspects "Tyler Richardson” will somehow perish in custody. Perhaps. Very plausible.

Except, why then a capture? This serves a function. I do not have any suggestions. Only it is uncommon.

So…Mea Culpa…I cautioned "the shooter” may be arrested, but I legitimately believed he would not.

Nothings

Alright, keeping in our reverso world (as in, backward New World Order, gnome?) we progress (i.e. regress).

When these things occur the Casuals are inundated with "secret knowledge” which is usually identified by its sheer insanity. We will review:

GENERALLY speaking:

Yes, collusion happens. No, not everything is collusion. There are no Sasquatch. It's fun to think about. It isn't true. (There are Lolly girls from Hungary over the age of 35…so some veracity to these legends.) After the act, such as here, you will find SOME insight leaking out because…even powerful individuals are human. Mistakes are made. People simply don't consider everything. Also, as an ancient Detective once told in L. A., (paraphrasing), "After 30 years, it seems to me there is a mystical aspect…like the crime WANTS to be found out…because the party responsible does those ONE OR TWO MINISCULE THINGS a smart person would never do…and that's how you solve the case.” So take this for what it's worth…when you have three decades in the toughest neighborhood (pre-1965) tell me your theory. Please, do not listen to the most sensationalized versions of events. What you ARE searching for are the few (often very few) minor facts which "do not fit” the narrative. So avoid the "out there” nonsense which invariably follows from hysterics one step removed from witchcraft.

SPECIFICALLY today, some Nothings for you:

Man On The Roof! — Already someone is putting out there was "A Man On The Roof!” seen pacing a few weeks before the incident. Er, yeah, probably by nature of it BEING A ROOF. Unless there are credible reports someone saw another someone carrying an actual rifle in the days before, this means virtually nothing. Which is more likely? A fellow strolling the roof weeks before was a shooter, or accomplice, or… was a Maintenance Man? Ordinary Janitor? University Electrician? Any of these makes far more sense. So quit with the "A Man On The Roof!” ridiculousness unless there is a direct connect. The Final Question! — Here, again, let's examine the most reasonable thing. Kirk was asked about Transgender Shootings and then he was shot. Okay, seems "wild”. Except for the reality Kirk spoke FREQUENTLY about Transgender Shootings and Leftist Violence in general. Especially given a Transgender Shooting had just taken place the week prior. So there is hardly anything "esoteric” or "symbolic” about this (particular) aspect of the crime. It was eminently foreseeable Kirk would discuss this issue SEVERAL TIMES during a single appearance. I do not know the statistical likelihood but one might presume Kirk spent one-fourth his entire appearances (at least) on Leftist Violence in some fashion…so it's a red herring. The Professional Sniper! — THE BOY MAY HAVE BEEN ROLLING WITH THE HOMIES. Just making clear. We examine below. But even believing that to be the situation, there is misinformation.

The shot was taken from approximately 150 yards, which is a tough mark for an amateur. Everyone THINKS they are Wyatt Earp until they get to the range. Then they find most can barely hit a target at 100 feet, let alone 400 feet. So it was WAY above Casual ability.

NOTE: I am seeing more and more "experts” claim this was NOT a difficult shot. Welp, folks, a Police Sniper trains at 200 yards, so a 150 yards hit is definitely in SEMI-professional range.

That said, it WAS possible. Someone hits the Lottery every day. Also, over 100 yards and Wind is a factor. OMG! Except…I looked (because I'm diligent) and the Wind in Orem that day was 2 m. p.h. which is low enough that Wind is NOT A FACTOR in this case.

Here are only a few, but such items as clothing brand worn, etc., are basically the same. Casuals are forever searching for "hidden meaning” in things which should largely be dismissed without concern.

Somethings

Admittedly, there are some items to be aware. Those incidentals which "don't fit” the narrative here:

1. No Social Media? — Now THIS should get you rustled. From what I am hearing from sources this kid basically had LITTLE social media. That's weird. NOT DETERMINATIVE. But definitely weird. Watching the kiddies these days, even in Grade School they are doing the TikTok thing. So a boy of 22-years-old doing almost nothing is…strange. Now, if it emerges he was a devotee of Uncle Ted and spent inordinate amount of time in a cabin out backwoods way, THEN dismiss this part. You must do a behavior profile on him. Is he an "ordinary” person? THEN no social media is a HUGE red flag. Or, did he eschew technology generally and prefer making nature photographs? You must find how this fits BEFORE it becomes part of the parcel or not.

2. Bullet Markings? — This immediately jumped out to Yours Truly. Everyone and their brother was talking "Bullet Markings” before any arrest. That seemed quite au courant to me. Very "of the moment”. Like "conventional wisdom” on crime. It looked as if someone was building a narrative of "bad actors” to condition Public thinking. That is, Subject A does Thing B, therefore if anyone does Thing B they are no different from Subject A. So "Tyler Richardson” is EXACTLY like these other "Bad Folks” we already know are bad…therefore, THIS PERSON is guilty.

Also, "Bullet Markings” reports were incorrect. Or, at least some. The whole "infinity symbol” was another thing which "didn't fit” when heard. Why? Because that is not a known moniker for "anarchism” or "fascism” or whatever Authorities were claiming. Again, not determinative. But if not Implied, then a "message” should be Obvious. Would a Citizen see "infinity markings” and immediately think, "Mustache Man!” the way a Citizen would think seeing a Swastika symbol?

So claims about "Bullet Markings” were dubious. Then we saw them. Even without knowing the source, it was CLEAR some were not "extremist symbols” but instead manufacturer symbols. A few minutes and it was easy to verify this as well as find the source. Therefore, how did the FBI not know this? They LITERALLY carry guns. Even if Agents did not know WHERE the symbols were sourced, an utter fool should have known they were not imprinted there by the suspect.

Moreover, even discounting the symbols themselves, have a look at the method of engraving. Unless this kid was a machinist there was NO WAY any ordinary person could impress the symbols as crisply or deeply as on the physical items. I dispute any person of common intelligence could inspect that evidence and "mistake” them for "extremist symbols”. Thus…

3. Incompetent FBI? — Now we're getting somewhere, Sportsfans. Because supposedly not only did the FBI make the (not even) Rookie mistakes above, they took FOREVER making them, and looked incompetent while they accomplished their buffoonery.

To wit, it took them well over 24-Hours (more on that) to apprehend someone who LEFT DNA? While they had VIDEO EVIDENCE? Really? Doubt abounds. The FIRST THING anyone should do is say, "He was likely a student or former student…He's young…Get me every Student Registration photo of this University from the past five years.” Then assign 50 Agents to manually search and pull anyone who fits the frame. That should have taken about THREE HOURS at most to do.

Even on the outside, FBI should have gotten a name by the end of the afternoon. Instead? It was Father Brown who cracked the case for them by convincing "Tyler Robertson” to surrender.

4. Sniper Reload? — Again, the rifle was the sort you had to manually reload. (Unlike the Trump assassination effort where an automatic was used.) So, at BEST, this kid was going to have 4 to 6 seconds to reload. Which is TOTALLY unrealistic to expect in a high-pressure circumstance.

Thus, we are led to believe, he was adroit enough to pull off a SEMI-professional hit but also incompetent enough to fail in understanding AT MOST he was only going to have a single shot?

That's not plausible. Not to Your Humble Correspondent. Now, one might counter, "Well, he never intended to take any more shots, he only wanted Authorities to find the bullets in terms of their messaging!”…but the issue THEN becomes your fallacious premise…you are giving a Generally Logical justification for someone who has just committed a Generally Illogical act.

Ergo, you are applying "standard operating procedure” to someone who has demonstrated he behaves atypical to "standard operating procedure” of Society. As a THEORY that is fine, but anytime an investigator is "getting in the mind” of a suspect I get nervous. It's not rational.

Bottom line…This kid was BOTH a highly-proficient killer AND a conspicuously-amateurish fool?

5. Foreign Involvement? — What to say. Several commentators I respect, a few I personally know that shall remain unnamed, have stated Kirk was in fear of his life due to crossing a party in the Middle East. You can look it up, but that is what people "in the know” claim they know.

It doesn't prove anything conclusively, but This Author has seen MANY cases where a person says, "If killed it was ODTSR: who done the deed!”…and Authorities entirely ignore that warning.

When they do I immediately am convinced it was the party called out.

I'm unable at this time to give more, absent further review, only because I want to KNOW before I share anything with you — as I said, I only want to give you facts or plausible scenarios.

What I would be looking? Precisely how much funding Suspected Party may have provided to Kirk in the decade before his death. I gather quite a lot. But I don't know for a fact. So it's not a fact at this time.

If he took the money and reneged on the deal? Admonition…NEVER TAKE THE MONEY.

Last Lines

Theorizing is fun. If you're in that game for YouTube likes and dirty OnlyFans shekels, okay…

Yet if you are serious in knowing "what really occurred” then I caution everyone to keep their sense.

While it is true it took 33 Hours for Authorities to find "Tyler Richardson”, and it is also true the Authorities are neck-deep in Occult Mysticism, the fact is that really could merely be a coincidence.

Likewise, it depends when you start the clock. So it could legitimately be nothing at all. Relax.

At the same time?

Whenever the Suspect is a Criminal Mastermind in the days BEFORE an incident but then immediately devolves into a Moronic Incompetent in the days AFTER an occasion? For Reals, I become nervous.

Mistakes happen. But meticulously planning a shot…then ditching the gun in a panic? Casing a joint for weeks ahead of time to gain access…then not considering a valid escape route? Taking precautions to wear a certain shirt to blend in, getting those sweet Ray-Bans, tucking on the ballcap…and not donning any sort of gloves, even transparent surgical covers, with result you leave prints everywhere?

Either "Tyler Richardson” is Carlos The Jackel or "Tyler Richardson” is Wile E. Coyote…

Which is he?

Here's a hint, Amateur Sleuths…most crimes are solved working your way backward.

