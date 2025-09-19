Who Killed Charlie Kirk?

In politics the thing is never about “The Thing”.

Whatever happened, happened, not because of its inherent nature but as use for something else.

No, not every act is due to collusion; but some incidents – particularly the spectacular ones – do have other causes.

Such is the case of Charlie Kirk.

Come The Commentators With Quotables

How I hate the “Hot Takes”.

Opponents use a death as a “teachable moment”…the deceased didn’t REALLY deserve it…but…

Supporters utilize a demise for elegiacs to elevate a marginal personality to “greatest of all-time” status.

Cretins make with the “funny-time” because they are terrified to die themselves…anyone who cracks wise within 24-hours all but screams “I’m a coward!” because even if you despised someone…they had a family…were a human being…show respect – tomorrow you can try out your latest “comedy routine”…

Then arrive the “crazy theorists”…which are different from conspiracy theorists, or rather, people with insight trying to discern what occurred…because the “crazy theorists” are either insane or stupid and usually both…”911 space laser missiles under the planes hit the towers!”…”Epstein is ACKSHULLY alive in Tel Aviv!”…look, Sportsfans, there is a difference between “This party was killed because they were reckless.” (AKA whore madame Deborah Palfrey) and nonsense “Triple degree body doubles chess!”…

Which makes the task of This Author so very onerous…because I hate dealing with morons…and right now I’m swimming across a sea of them to get you some truth…

What It’s Like

My Editor, to his credit, once inquired whether I was facing any issues from our work here.

I demurred with the, “Well, nothing I can not deal…” That is accurate, but only partly accurate.

Fact is, we get a lot of threats. When I formerly contributed to a publication which allowed comments there was not a single item someone wasn’t telling not only myself, but every Author, to kill themselves.

That’s nothing, particularly for me as Most Evil since I genuinely do not care what others believe.

Yet when you do a serious piece, the sort about which you know but certain individuals preferred you were not aware, then the REAL threats come in. These are always from the System but also NOT from the System. That is, don’t expect receipts because there never is any trail.

(You would be amazed where you are “randomly” approached.)

People just let you know maybe you shouldn’t be talking about this or that any more. If you’re smart, you consent. Otherwise you get to be James Hatfield or Gary Webb.

Most “Suggestions” Are Sound

Honestly, generally speaking, that’s fine. Most of the time such “requests” are within the bounds. I know the rules, especially the unwritten ones which dictate what you can not write about in print. Everyone who knows me personally knows I respect the boundaries.

It also helps I never talk. With time, everyone knows who talks and who doesn’t talk. Frankly, I don’t respect talkers myself, and I have never been remorseful when they get what’s coming.

NOTE: Palfrey was NOT murdered because she was a whore or “knew things” but by going outside the rules. You take money, you can’t talk. That’s what the money is for. You talk, then you have broken the contract. All repercussions are on the table. You think Palfrey, or her gals, were such experts at sexytime to charge what they did? Are you stupid? The cash in such cases is not for sex but for silence.

It’s Different When It’s Your Own

Anyway, the point here is to share an “inside” perspective what it was like to see Kirk shot. Because only if you do what those of us do, and have received threats, serious or not, can you feel it the same way.

First, Kirk did not deserve it. He wasn’t saying anything he shouldn’t to my knowledge. At least, not intentionally. So I don’t like this business.

Second, there was security. Police had six officers. Kirk had his own security. So know that and UNDERSTAND that.

Third, when I saw his shooting I was not “afraid” or “rattled” for my own safety. (Some will admittedly say we are not on the same level of prominence.) My overwhelming sensation was depression.

As in, I have seen all of this many instances before. Also, I knew what was coming next. (See immediate Section above.) All the nonsense. The misdirection. Red-herrings and red-faces. The lauding. Falsities.

It’s extremely depressing. As if…you watched rubes at the Country Fair getting cheated at Three Card Monte and coming back for their hundredth try to “win the game” because “this time it will be different”.

Lastly, the meagre intellects in Public Life coming with their heroic quotables and defiant indignation.

So, so, so, so…exhausting.

The Reason You Are Really Here

Alright, enough, most of you only want to know the tad more I know about this event because, in typical fashion, most people aren’t interested in learning anything at all.

Here it is as briefly as possible…

As you – hopefully – recall White Irina Zaruska was allegedly murdered by a marauding Black criminal on a bus. The video was horrible. The event, as per Racial Criminality, was getting serious traction.

In the days before he died, Kirk was posting more about this, advocating cities including (he didn’t say it, but meant it) Black cities be occupied by National Guard for the safety of all decent Citizens there.

Moreover, just before he died Kirk was on with the effort to have the Austin Metcalf video, a White youth also allegedly murdered by a Black criminal, released to the public. That horror occurred April 2, 2025, and the Texas police (Howdy Sissies!) are still hiding it under their ten-gallon hats. If such footage were released some things might have begun to develop. Never underestimate the saturation point.

Same time, while you may not have noticed, there are Citizen protests in Europe, most notably the United Kingdom, concerning Racial Violence and Demographic Replacement which is real and which is happening – RAPIDLY.

In England immigrant police are literally arresting Native English for calling authorities “Muppets” because of “But Muh Feels!”. No threats. No violence. Just naughty words. Because in Europe, where in Paris the population is 50% total NON-French, the Demographic Replacement is nearing completion.

The plan is so near success nothing can deter it. Particularly with Global Depression II on deck.

Incidentally, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei stated in June that 50% of all Entry-Level Occupations would cease to exist in the next 1 to 5 years. But the most VITAL part of his statements for The People? “Most of them are unaware this is about to happen. It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it.”

During the height of the 1930s Great Depression the most reached was 25% total Unemployment.

So this is more. And much worse. Largely absent expectation.

What? Wait! Which Is It Somerset!?!

It’s all the same thing. There is a tremendous cultural shift coming unparalleled in human history.

This is coupled with near total Demographic Replacement of the populations who pose any threat to preventing that new paradigm from developing.

Have you never asked yourself, or more properly your “Minders”, why if Demographic Replacement is NOT occurring, there is no White Mayor of New Delhi? Or White Governor of Tangiers? Or White 50% redistribution to the population of ANY major city anywhere else in the world?

And WHY not? OR question whether IQ difference and Creative Ability correlate to such displacements?

To say it is “about race” may be an oversimplification…but it IS about diffusing those populations with the innate abilities to deter, or at least divert, the course of events. Whites created everything from Alternate Current to the Cell Phone to the Television Set to the Fixed Airplane.

Nobody in Africa, China, India or anywhere else will challenge the new System being established.

That’s not “racial” per se. (Not from me, obviously!) Yet it is a coherent objective assessment of reality.

And Why Kirk Again?

Charlie Kirk was not a Hard Conservative. He was definitely not a Nationalist. Without disrespect, Kirk was an Opportunist.

When it suited him to say, as he did, the Heartland of America should be resettled by Third World immigrants…that is what he said.

When he saw that younger Nationalists (Nick Fuentes, Andrew Anglin, many others) were gaining popularity among the Demographic that Kirk wanted to control, he adopted Nationalism “Lite”.

Except over the past month, Kirk began to have doubts on several fronts…Israel and the situation in Gaza…and to catch the tide on Irina Zaruska…worse, to “get ideas” about Autin Metcalf…and an Opportunist who “gets ideas” is a threat to the emerging System.

Someone will say, “Oh, well, Kirk wasn’t about to go full Nationalist!”.

I am not saying that. But Kirk (unlike Fuentes or the others) did have an Organization in place. There are 3,500 Turning Point chapters on University campus. Kirk was not a polemic man. But he liked money and power, and controlled an Organization of youngsters, who are always the Vanguard of Resistance, which made him dangerous.

No, Charlie was not a threat…but he might have become one.

Nobody Gets Killed Save For Their Potential

Briefly…

Medgar Evers was murdered because he was radical and principled and MIGHT have become a problem.

Martin Luther King, jr. was murdered not over “race” but over the The Poor People’s March, which threatened the Capitalist paradigm and MIGHT have developed into something.

John F. Kennedy was murdered not over “Communism” but over his order to return soldiers from Vietnam and the fact he MIGHT have exited the entire thing before it ever really kicked off.

There are a million others. (Jean Jaures, anyone?) I’m only mentioning the folks you may know.

People are murdered far more often not for what they do but the threat of what they MIGHT do.

Flocks Of Birds

IS anyone talking about Irina Zaruska today? Much less Austin Metcalf? No, they are not.

Trump, who is an easily distracted fool, is already on to something else; likely planning the Kirk funeral.

A major issue, Racial Violence coupled with Demographic Replacement and Widespread Unemployment, is all but off the table for good.

Moreover, not being in the club, there were no “other qualms” for those seeking to use Kirk in this way.

Even then, outsiders believe in a monolithic order, which is neither accurate nor intelligent.

The Why Versus The Who

Now you know the why. As evident, it’s seldom one “why”. Let’s see who takes over Turning Point. (HINT: It will not be another outsider.) Consequently, threat to System reduced.

You will hear scant about Irina Zaruska. Nothing about Austin Metcalf. Subsequently, threat to System quelled.

If possible, anticipate the crime to be linked to “Transgenderism” or a “Transgender Extremist”…look at the speck of dirt in the corner as your home burns to the ground, Plebian…

What else you will be inundated with is “The Manhunt”. It will almost certainly end with a dead body. Either it will be “self-inflicted” or “during arrest”. Very tidy.

Then again, as they say, these things never quite work out the way you expect so a trial is plausible.

Charlie Kirk, Final Impressions

I follow the rules. But I don’t like this nonsense. Kirk was a young man with young children.

There were a hundred ways, most without sordid violence, the same aims could be accomplished.

But I don’t make those decisions or have any knowledge those who do. I’m the proverbial “black sheep” of the family. The person loosely tolerated as long as he remains mostly compliant.

For instance, observant readers know there is another issue I rarely discuss, even if I (as others such as Mandy Patinkin) do not believe it is beneficial the manner that matter is being dealt with either.

Anyway, that’s the situation.

If you are questioning who killed Charlie Kirk you are already seeking the wrong answer.

Finally, take a supplement of Taurine 1000 mg every day. It does not “make” anyone younger, but it sort of “pulls out” your days. So maybe you get 1.2 for every 1 alive. Naturally, it doesn’t prevent you getting hit by a bus or something. Do live responsibly because pills won’t save you. Also, don’t be foolish, taking more doesn’t increase the benefit. It only has very serious adverse effects, as with any drug overdosed.

And, er, what?

Yeah, because there is nothing else good coming of this entire situation and if you took the time to read our piece about death you should get something from it, which conversely…is longevity.

Thus I remain, barely, within the lines – and will not speak of the motive again.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America