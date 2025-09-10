The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue

By Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi*



The recent Zionist attack in Qatar, aimed at assassinating Hamas negotiators, is clear evidence that, despite all the bloodshed and the brutality of the occupation, there is still a will for dialogue on the part of the Palestinian resistance. Whoever attacks a mediator or a negotiator does so out of fear: fear that truth will find its way and expose the lie of the supposed “impossibility of peace.”



With this crime, Israel confirms that it has no interest in any political or humanitarian solution. Its strategy is to prolong war, occupation, and genocide, and to destroy any bridge of dialogue that could show the world the legitimacy of the Palestinian cause and the real will of the resistance to find dignified solutions.



And Qatar is not the only country struck. Before this, Zionism attacked Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and even Yemen, without facing a forceful response from Arab governments. This raises an inevitable question: will Egypt be next? And if so, will we once again witness the same complicit silence?



That silence, both from governments and from broad sectors of Arab peoples, is what allows the enemy to act with total impunity. Empty statements and diplomatic condemnations that vanish into the air are not enough. What is needed is action, dignity, and courage.



The history of Palestine is not only one of pain: it is one of resistance. And today, more than ever, Arab peoples must understand that their silence prolongs the suffering of Gaza, the West Bank, and the refugees in the diaspora. A popular awakening is urgent, because only the peoples — and not the subjugated elites — can impose the defense of justice.



The attack in Qatar shows that Zionism fears true dialogue. And when a regime armed to the teeth fears words, negotiation, and truth, it means its days are numbered.



Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi is a Palestinian, born in Beit-Jala, Palestine (1952). A refugee in Colombia, he is a business administrator and president of the Palestinian Union of Latin America (UPAL).