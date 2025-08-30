AI — Be Afraid of the News, Be Terrified of the Revisions

There is a fallacy in "The Law” regarding eye-witness statements — that they are wrong.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) industrial artificial intelligence

On the contrary, the first impulse of Humans (to their credit) is to tell The Truth.

It is only when Government "suggests” perhaps what you saw isn't really what you saw…or Controlled Media "mentions” exposing unseemly things in your past unless you were mistaken…or Financial Fixers arrive with lucrative "encouragements” for you to recall things just a little bit differently…

…THAT is when the lying comes in.

Who Watches the Watchmen on the Evening News

For the uninitiated — whenever there is a serious event GET THEE TO A TUBE FORTHWITH.

About the only time an ordinary Citizen will glean any of The Truth is when uncorrupted honest people tell you exactly what they saw before the Minders get on scene to clean up the mess.

(By the way, did you know there is — or was — a home video of a missile rising from the sea which blew apart TWA 800, murdering hundreds of Americans, AND that it was shown repeatedly on MSNBC during the initial hours of coverage…before it "vanished” and "you misremembered” it?)

So consider yourself informed…if you want to know the Facts you must find them for yourself by listening to Your Fellow Citizens prior to those decent Compatriots being admonished or bought off.

…And Suddenly Then…Quite Without Reason…The Narrative Shifted…

In a dramatic event — such as violence — the Official Narrative changes quick. You've got one day at most. Maybe a few hours. Then you'll be sifting across the internet for eye-witness accounts. Within a month even those will be scrubbed away to leave a clean slate (i.e. YOUR MIND).

Fortunately, in the circumstance of broad social events — such as generational change — the Official Narrative occasionally takes longer to reset. You sometimes have a week or as much as a month to begin realizing everyone is telling you basically the same thing.

Except, you won't be the only figure doing the figuring.

When certain parties determine that some Truths are a little too bold for The Public, measures can be taken. No one is threatened. No one is disappeared. No one is murdered. That is Kid Stuff for Sunday Matinees.

Except, speaking of the movies, you recall when Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe mentioned in an interview that child abuse was rampant across Hollywood…and the NEXT DAY he "revised” his statement that…OH, well, HE didn't PERSONALLY know anything about it…he just heard some rumors…

Many such cases. Many such matters. Many such takebacks.

Nothing to see here.

Which Brings Us To Not Seeing AI and Mass Human Replacement

Following a week of one CEO then another CEO telling the American Public they were in the beginning phases of being phased out from the workplace…things strangely began to change.

ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman (Alter-Mann, gnome sayin?) suddenly "reworked” his view from being that Human Positions would soon be eliminated to — AKSHULLY, this is the "best time” to begin a career!

Per Futurism, July 26, 2025, Altman said, "some areas of the job market will be just like, totally, totally gone” and replaced by AI agents. Then, per Fortune, August 15, 2025, Altman clarified, "This is probably the most exciting time to be starting out one's career, maybe ever”.

Now, that disparity would seem odd to an intelligent observer…because EITHER there will be no jobs OR there will be a multitude of jobs a-plenty!

(And DO NOT say "new jobs” will be made "fixin' the "bots” as "the "bots” will be "fixin'” themselves.)

How to explain this glaring disparity in predictive modeling? Did Sammy Boy merely "get it wrong” when he spoke the first time? Or…possibly…he told you The Truth and it was too much Truth for the comfort of the Government?

"We can't have those Plebians getting restless, Samuel!” someone MAY have mentioned to him.

He wasn't the only person to have an epiphany.

Among the others were...

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic,

Jim Farley, CEO of Ford,

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforces,

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon,

Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify,

Arvind Krishna, CEO of IBM,

Mo Gawdat, former CBO of Google

…many of whom in tandem went from some variation of "Mass Human Replacement” (MHR) to "Everything Is Fine” within the span of about two weeks.

Some exceptions, as always, but generally speaking, a raft of "clarifications” to alarming statements.

You really believe that was a coincidence? (If so, quit reading my articles. You aren't ready to play here, Junior.)

A Brief Analogy To Illustrate

Believe it or not, most Americans (much less people in the world today) do not know what Bitcoin or Cryptocurrency is by any reasonable metric.

You may laugh…but hold on, Chuckles, because like it or not this is the world in which you live.

Most people, aside from ambiguously knowing BTC and Crypto have to do with "computers”, are unable to provide you a cogent explanation of these items. That is despite the Total Crypto Market being over $4 Trillion Dollars as well as Digital Currency being extant in some form nearly 20 years.

So while YOU may be cognizant of these new realities it is a FACT that while 95% claim to vaguely be aware of Crypto Currency, well over 60% admit to not knowing anything regarding it…which is likely much higher given that people, in general, do not enjoy allowing they are ignorant of things.

Moreover, these figures are from the United States, which can reasonably be granted as the most Fiscally aware population in the world…What do you think those Q Ratings are for Botswana?

How much less aware do you believe are Humans of Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Replacement?

Something Is Coming — It Always Comes Sooner Than You Think

Thus, we arrive to Mass Human Replacement (MHR) which is a concept that most people cannot begin to comprehend and which will alter our lives in ways so profoundly even those who anticipate the change will be largely unprepared for their Brave New World.

Consider:

People have been indoctrinated for 100 years a University Education will ensure employability

People have been expectant that "The Trades” will always be a fallback if they are less so inclined

People have been accustomed for a Millenium to "being paid” by customers for labor rendered

All of this trembles on the precipice of unutterable alterability.

AI is quite close to displacing the most "educated” of all Humans…specifically Physicians (8 years schooling in the U.S.), Lawyers (7 years schooling the U.S.), Pharmacists (6 years schooling in the U.S.).

AI is near to dislocating "The Trades” in a manner entirely unprepared for by Commerce…in Ukraine they are mounting guns on Robot Dogs…You believe they can't mount a welding torch the same way? Or a socket wrench? Or a housepaint brush?

AI is almost ready to decimate not only Occupations but Industries…with the result there will not be any "paychecks” in the traditional form…What justification for "payments” when there is no work to be done?…And how does this affect the Human psyche?…And what will people do all day instead?

There may be naysayers who posit such realities are "far off” (as in, a decade) but that is an untenable assumption.

Recently in China was held a "Robot Olympics” with the result every headline Yours Truly saw ridiculed "That one thar AI what did a faceplant, Har-Dee-Har-Derp!”…keep grinning, Pleb, tomorrow that Robot will be chasing you down for violating the New Paradigm if you get uppity with him.

Quit Paying Attention to Fast Cars and OnlyFans Sexytime

All of which gives one the sense of the masterful scene by the otherwise atrocious writer Kazuo Ishiguro in The Remains of the Day where an American Diplomat says to his detractors on the brink of global cataclysm:

"You are, all of you, amateurs. And international affairs should never be run by gentlemen amateurs. Do you have any idea of what sort of place the world is becoming all around you? The days when you could just act out of your noble instincts, are over.”

It is about over.

Which Way, Western Man

So much of what Humanity now takes for granted, and has done for 2000 years, is coming to an end.

There will soon be no "work” in the sense you have known it.

There will soon be no "economy” in the manner of "earning” and "paying” and even "saving”.

There will soon be no "society” in the circumstance that tens and hundreds of millions will find they have no foundational Purpose.

For too long Humanity focused on the ephemeral and the inconsequential with the result all of its fixations occur below the waist and above the knees.

Humans are simply unprepared to use their brains much less their souls to find meaning when both the "shiny new thing” or "sexytime shenanigans” no longer gratify.

Imminently, material and sensual will no longer signify.

The consequences will be dire and widespread.

Many feel this to be True already. Perhaps you in your own moments have sensed it. Even if you can not explain, you know there to be a vapidity in this modern world that you are supposed to fill with trinkets which only ring hollow.

What happens when social trinkets — the job, the promotion, the respect — disappear by inessentiality?

Lately the ultimate resolution of some of your feelings has been put into words by the most powerful individuals among us.

Those were utterances you were not supposed to be made fully aware.

A tad too much Truth was told.

Yet the Iceman still Cometh.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America