Putin vs. Trump — Inside Psychology of the Alaska Clambake

Breaking! All the details of the Alaska Summit on Ukraine!

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

Er…in fact, not breaking, but broke, since apparently some genius left the entire itinerary in the Motel 6 copy machine (*cough* Crowley *cough*)…which MIGHT have been a mental jujitsu play to leak the details early…but honestly merely seems as if it is more Epstein-Adjacent Trump B-Team incompetence.

So, the REAL lesson, if not lesion, of the Alaska Summit was if you want Early Access to Top Secret American plans — ensure you book the hotel room with Business Lounge access?

Who knows? Who cares. I don't.

Incidentals That Are Of Note From The Summit

Except, there were a few interesting tidbits gleaned from the Alaska Pow-Wow. (Notably, none of those things concerned the Controlled Media and their breathless stutter-reporting about solemn principles.)

So here is what Yours Truly saw that revealed a lot more than Newsreaders seemed to notice:

1. The Handshake — There is an age-old adage that a man should have a "firm handshake”. Generally speaking, this is accurate. Except weaklings always take the saying much too far. Perhaps better put, the proverb should claim the shaking ought to be CONFIDENT.

Only confidence was nary in evidence in Alaska. When Putin trod over to counterpart Trump, the latter did a whole pull-him-over and vise-grip-clasp which all but screamed Don was the Sissy.

Any time Yours Truly has met a man who makes with the overdone Maul Pump he is:

Often shorter than myself

Generally not physically attractive

Usually a spindly or wiry little fellow

The entire "bone-crusher” aspect of the first Meet and Greet is diametrically opposite what my lessor intends. While I don't typically stroll around thinking myself superior to others, whenever I meet a person who replies with a genuflective muscle grasp, I immediately consider, "He's frightened of me”.

Incidentally, in keeping with my reputation as The Most Evil Man Alive, whenever this occurs, particularly at political events, I then exaggeratedly wring my wrist, loudly exclaim "Whoa! That's quite a hold! It makes me think you're compensating!”, then glance at his crotch. (The person always turns a bright ruby…so maybe it isn't half wrong at that…)

Anyway, when I saw Trump do this to Putin — while not determinative — it indicated to your observer the Russian President was likely to come out on top. If Trump was commencing a negotiation by initial resort to ridiculous pseudo-psychological "intimidation” — that, pour moi, reeked of an inferior position.

As we saw from subsequent events, that surmise proved to be accurate. One of the few resolutions of the encounter was Trump would no longer pursue crippling sanctions or immediate deadlines.

2. The Speech — Putin gave, by far, the superior address following the conclave. Not because he spoke first, which I admit was odd in that it was on American soil. Not because he spoke two times the duration of the United States President. Not even because it was mainly in his own language.

What made an impact on the audience was its Slavic nature. Some may disagree, but this was a very respectful discourse. Much of it, probably the entire first half, concerned itself with social praise.

Subjectively, this is very Russian. To find two or three characteristics of your host and compliment those in order to show deference. It presented as a quite courteous template for whatever followed.

Trump may be more "results oriented” by nature, but even so, in the context, it was lamentable he did not reciprocate. Consider that Putin, in three minutes, which perhaps were not specifically "on topic” of the conflict meeting, managed to convey himself as the mature participant.

3. Press Idiocy — Another incidental overlooked in reportage was the typical idiocy of the American Press, which is accustomed to the "gotcha journalism” of tabloid sensationalism.

In the moments after the Foreign Head of Government arrived, our American Fifth Columnists of the Fourth Estate wasted no time in being abrasive and adversarial to what was, in fact, our invited guest.

Hence, the adult American public was treated to insightful gems such as — from childish deviants with MSNBC — "How can President Trump trust you?” at which Putin replied, "Let it go, let it go”.

Later another "journalist” — organization unknown, maybe Penthouse or Digital Playboy — "Mr. Putin, will you commit to not kill anymore civilians?” to which Putin responded softly, "You are ignorant”.

This, also, can be of importance not for the specifics of these antics but in assessing the figure who met them. Putin was evidently expected by American "Press” to immediately froth at the mouth and turn with an expression of shock before breaking down in bitter tears at his "comeuppance”.

Only…he didn't.

His interaction was reserved and, if anything may be inferred, rather disappointed. These were not serious questions from an inquiring public institution, but woeful genuflections of media adolescents.

4. Funeral Visitation — During his time in Alaska the Russian President took pause to visit the graves of Russian boys who lost their lives during the Second World War.

We might suspect this de rigueur of a sitting head of government. Except…it was certainly not when "British” Prime Minister, Indian Rishi Sunak, skipped out on 2024 D-Day Commemorations at Normandy.

Rather than do service to the British nation, Indian Sunak hurried away to do…a campaign interview.

This incident speaks to several issues, not to be discussed at present time. Only, it would have been easy for Putin to make some excuse not to spend moments paying tribute his ancestors — but he did so.

While somewhat hackneyed, there is truth to the saying half of the effort made is showing up. Putin, the Russian, did so in honoring forebear Russians. Sunak, the Indian, did not, in dishonoring Authentic Brits.

(Incidentally, Trump did NOT accompany to the cemetery.)

The Somerset Guide to Giving Gifts

Lastly, and not indicative of anything other than the squad around Trump is inept, the "State Gift” which was presented to Putin was…a wooden American Eagle for his desk…*sigh*…

Okay, here is the rundown. If one is SINCERE in giving a gift it must be meaningful to either the Giver or the Recipient.

To illustrate in present case? Trump should have given an original Faberge egg to be repatriated to Russia. We know Putin is interested in History and this would likely have been impressive to him.

Conversely, Trump might have given a framed original architectural rendering of his first construction in New York, symbolic of building a new international relationship following years of discord.

But a tchotchke? Even a nice one? It's kind but it isn't considerate.

What is the purpose of a gift at all? To evoke an emotion.

Objective failed, Team Trump.

Alls Well That Whatevers

Everyone wants the Ukraine Conflict to end.

How they want it to end is another story, but everyone does want it to end.

In regard to halting the hostilities, the Alaska Sumit was always unlikely to led to immediate cessation.

At the same time, Your Humble Correspondent found it highly informative regarding what may be the ultimate outcome.

For the reasons stated above, Putin appears to be far more secure in his position…making it more likely Russia will be the victor.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America