The United States of War: Trump’s “Department of War” and the Empire Laid Bare

Nancy O'Brien Simpson

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Unknown author., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Зимняя война



Empire in Plain Sight

The War Department Returns



In August 2025, Donald Trump stood before cameras and said what no president had dared: America should scrap the Department of Defense and restore the Department of War. “Why are we ‘defense’?” he asked. “‘War Department’ sounded stronger… when we used to win wars all the time.” He even bragged he could do it by executive order—no need for Congress, just the stroke of his pen. It was supposed to be bravado, a throwaway line. But in that moment, the veil lifted. America was not caught defending itself; America was boasting about conquest. For once, the empire said its name out loud.

Vietnam to Gaza: A Blood-Soaked Pattern

The history is not complicated. In Vietnam, we claimed to be stopping communism. In truth, we rained more bombs than in World War II to crush a poor nation fighting for self-determination.

In Iraq, we sold a lie about weapons of mass destruction. What we really wanted was oil and dominance. We pounded our chests with pride, televised “shock and awe,” and watched Baghdad burn like it was entertainment. To this day, Americans look back on that display of destruction with twisted pride, as though reducing a sovereign nation to rubble were a football game we won.

Afghanistan was our twenty-year proving ground. We claimed to be fighting terror, but what we really did was funnel billions to defense contractors while grinding an already broken country into dust. Lockheed Martin thrived. Northrop Grumman thrived. Halliburton feasted. The Afghan people buried their children.

Libya followed the same script: bomb in the name of “humanitarianism,” topple the state, walk away. The people got slavery markets. Our weapons makers got contracts.

And now Gaza: a caged population, starved, bombed, slaughtered. Over forty thousand dead, half of them children. And we still write the checks. We still load the planes. We still call it defense.

The Lie of Freedom

The most poisonous myth we tell ourselves is that America fights for freedom, democracy, human dignity. It is the bedtime story of empire. But every war we wage, every bomb we drop, every body we bury testifies to the opposite. We don’t fight for people—we fight for corporations, for oil, for access, for dominance. For the balance sheets of Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Halliburton. For the defense stocks that soar with every missile strike.

And here is the most shameful part: we celebrate it. We clap and wave the flag when the skies over Baghdad erupt in fire. We roar when presidents promise to “shock and awe.” We beam with pride when “mission accomplished” banners unfurl over mass graves. We congratulate ourselves for exporting democracy, even as we leave nations gutted and enslaved.

This is not defense. This is not freedom. It is blood-soaked theater, a grotesque spectacle we dress up in patriotism to mask our own complicity. We are not liberators—we are arsonists. And we cheer while the world burns.

Conclusion: War as Identity

Trump’s talk of a “Department of War” is not a gaffe—it is a confession. America is not about defense. It is about permanent war, war as profit, war as identity. We are an empire that feeds on destruction and calls it freedom.

The War Department has been here all along. Now it simply has a name.