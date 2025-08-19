World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chuck Mangione has passed the veil.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marek Lazarski, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
He is separated from us now by an elusive barrier, yet let all know among the animals once strode a Man.

Origin Story — Chuck Mangione

Chuck Mangione was a seemingly ordinary youth. He lived in an evidently common family. Perhaps a little better off than some, but essentially the all-American narrative.

He was given a stellar education in his preferred areas of interest, encouraged by his kin.

Chuck Mangione, as with many discovering their way, endured educational missteps, frustration in professional capacity, financial hardship, as well as further pain and suffering.

Even so, Chuck was a searcher. Ultimately his wanderings led him to distant shores among disparate gatherings. In this, the youngster discerned a higher purpose over mere pleasure — the ballad of Justice.

Born of this, our boy matured into man with a growing impression the "old ways” of civic recital were in fact harmful to development.

Defining Event — Chuck Mangione

After furtive contemplation on the styles in which a new rhythm might be impressed upon his fellow performers, Chuck decided on something spectacular.

Ever the Truist, our Man understood that should he fail, the uplifted consciousness he intended would serve only as a platform for ridicule cast downward upon his person.

Moreover, always the Practicalist, our pathfinder recognized even in success many observers would not comprehend his aims, their ears not being yet attuned toward the melodious hymns awaiting introduction.

America was in its moment of Overture with elder generations hardly equipped for his spectacular Ouvre.

Notwithstanding the calumny to come, when the time arrived to act, Chuck Mangione did what no none preceding him could (or would) do.

Head Lifted To Heaven, Heart Soaring To Valhalla — Chuck Mangione

Then Chuck Mangione used his instrument to exhale a mighty blow for Liberation.

As in all moments of triumph, his victory was not secure — well placed, while not fully accomplished.

Upon recognizing his task incomplete, Chuck Mangione took up his piece again to blow again and blow again until he blew away the negativity in this covetous and depraved world.

Chuck Mangione then calmly ambled onward his path.

Ultimately events caught up to our entertainer as media frequently made sport of this glorious folk star.

No matter. Chuck Mangione was always about his business of making humanity a cleaner place.

A Man Out Of Time — Chuck Mangione

Following his solemn quest and achievement of his goal, Chuck Mangione was all too soon largely removed from public life.

In days which followed, many did seldom pause to consider the commonplace toil of his regimented hours, even as his forceful strivings had been done in their favor.

Chuck Mangione made no complaint…a solemn integrity shown in a cheerful visage of knowing awareness that he had finally altered the trajectory of the national anthem of the American soul.

Perhaps the most notable event in this period of the existence of Chuck Mangione was a series of highly acclaimed shows reviewing his mighty accomplishment.

Always self-aware, Chuck Mangione tacitly understood the part he was rendered to play in this sordid realm as he humbly allowed his actions to speak in his stead.

Few are the Men who may claim as much.

Afterglow — Chuck Mangione in Repose

Many of us think near daily of the noble work surmounted by Chuck Mangione.

In many ways he was a newborn knight, public servant, or at least, valiant hero of mythic proportions.

Chuck Mangione cast his gaze upon the space about him, only to view despair, pain and sorrow.

Rather than permit those rampant abuses to continue, he refused to submit to such acrimonies.

Chuck Mangione did something.

He raised his instrument which exhaled a blow for every man, woman or child in need of succor.

Chuck Mangione refused to allow evil to thrive in this diseased society.

It was an Apotheosis.

May that exalted lad rest in peace this evening, confident in his righteousness, secure in the knowledge of an immortal dignity.

Indeed, may we say, Honor upon Chuck Mangione for what you did for us…It Feels So Good.

Guy Somerset writes from somewhere in America

Author`s name Guy Somerset
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
